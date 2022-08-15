Milwaukee Black Theater Festival wraps five days of arts and culture

The Milwaukee Black Theater Festival came to a close on Sunday after five days celebrating Black arts and culture.

The 3rd annual festival, presented by Black Arts MKE, featured works at venues around the city, including the world premiere of the book and staged play reading of Khloe's Beautiful Blues.

The festival also premiered MILWAUKEE VOICES OF GUN VIOLENCE: Resolute, Resilient, Revolutionary, a documentary theatre production written and directed by Sheri Williams Pannell.

The final day of the festival, at Marcus Performing Arts Center, made time for reflection on the festival and discussion about Black lives and a path forward for Black theater.

Playwright Malaina Moore revived her 2016 'This Just In,' which focused on the media response to the killing of young black men by police. Moore wrote the play when she was a junior at Rufus King High School.

“Sometimes, especially as a public, it’s frustrating to know the facts. To know an innocent, unarmed black man was gunned down. And we truly don’t just say that," said Moore.

In an effort to draw all audiences, the festival events were all free of charge.

“I think Milwaukee Black Theater Festival gives a great platform for a lot of Milwaukee artists, to really get good work and representation, and be paid for it, paid adequately for it," said Moore.

Though Moore and Milwaukee theater veteran Andre Lee Ellis agree Black theater is not what it could be in Milwaukee.

"It’s not alive, and it’s struggling. And it needs to become more alive," said Lee Ellis. "I think we the people, the ones that are doing the Black arts, the Black theater in the community, need to be the ones to put it out there. To showcase. To collaborate more, and get the stories told and the tickets sold."

The festival closed with a showcase musicians, speakers and spoken-word artists, many who have been directly impacted by gun violence in Milwaukee.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip