A Weekly Focus On Local Business And Our Chamber Of Commerce
Title Sponsor: Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center. Location: 7500 Olde Sycamore Drive Mint Hill, NC 28227. Foursomes and individual golfers are welcome to participate in play. Non-golfers can get involved through various sponsorship, marketing, and volunteer opportunities!. Register online at www.minthillchamberofcommerce.com. or contact the Chamber at (704) 573-8282 for...
Local Mortgage Expert: Brandon Wolf
MINT HILL, NC – Buying a house is one of the biggest decisions that you will make in your life. There are many steps in the process of buying a home, but one of the biggest is securing the finances to move forward with purchasing a home. We have all heard stories about this step; some are wonderful while others have not had the best experience.
Mint Hill Arts Show At Town Hall
MINT HILL, NC – Mint Hill Arts is proud to announce that after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, we have installed a new exhibit, “Portraits,” in the downstairs gallery at the Mint Hill TownHall. This exhibit features the work of two talented MHA artists, Martha Faires and Elisabeth Harvey. Their paintings are a mixture of formal portraits and candid views of a moment in time, yet each captures the essence of the subject.
Mint Hill Library Hosts Summer Break Finale
MINT HILL, NC – On Tuesday, August 10, the Mint Hill Library held a party to celebrate the culmination of this year’s Summer Break program. The summer months when students take a break from school are critical to continued learning. In fact, students without access to summer learning opportunities are at risk of falling behind their peers, and this learning loss is difficult to recoup when children return to school in the fall.
Investing Is Hard
MINT HILL, NC – The song “Nobody said it was easy” by Coldplay comes to my mind during times like these. Investing may seem easy when markets are generally calm, but at Fulcrum we believe the markets don’t just move up or in a single direction.
How Much Is Enough To Buy A Home?
MINT HILL, NC – The most common statement that we hear on a daily basis is: I do not have enough saved to purchase a home. Well, we are here today to debunk that myth! There is a common misconception that one needs 10% or 20% of the purchase price to purchase a home. In actuality, there are plenty of programs that require no down payments (0%) for first-time homebuyers, “move-up buyers,” veterans, and even individuals buying outside of the city limits (USDA). In addition to these programs, there are more standard options to purchase a home with putting as little as 3.5% – 5% as a down payment, carrying no income or location limits.
Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Mimsy
WEDDINGTON, NC – Animals First Rescue of the Carolina’s is pleased to present Mimsy for adoption. “Meow! My name is Mimsy! I am a 12 week old dilute calico girl looking for her forever home. I came from the kill shelter and it was very crowded there. Luckily, I was rescued by Animals First Rescue and now I’m in a foster home getting lots of love and attention! At first, I was shy but now that I feel safe and comfortable, I have the whole house to roam! My adoption will also cover my spay surgery along with rabies and another kitten vaccine! I’ve been combo tested negative and all the usual recommendations to be healthy.” If you’re interested in taking Mimsy home, please contact Animals First Rescue of the Carolinas at 704-256-0014.
Seilaff & Harrison Win “Best Of Mint Hill” Photo Contest
MINT HILL, NC – At the July Chamber of Commerce member luncheon, Executive Director Paige McKinney revealed the winners of the 2021 Best of Mint Hill Photo Contest. Hosted by the Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by 1st Choice Properties, the annual Best of Mint Hill Photo Contest seeks out photos of events, people, landscapes, sunsets, nature, and other subjects that represent the “best” of our hometown. Participants are encouraged to capture annual events like the Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic, Mint Hill Madness, the Pop Up Christmas Shop, as well as events that highlight our local schools and Mint Hill’s landmarks.
Karen Fuller Parsons View On Real Estate
MINT HILL, NC – After 29 years on the job as a Real Estate agent (Realtor) and a Broker, Karen Fuller Parsons knows a thing or two about the housing market and its trends. She has maintained the title of Charlotte’s Top Producers and a multimillion-dollar producer throughout her career. As a Charlotte native who refers to herself as a “country girl with city experience,” she has been successfully navigating her clientele through the vigorous market changes.
Is The Great Appreciation Of Home Prices Coming To An End?
MINT HILL, NC – There is a strong chance that the mortgage rates in the United States will never go lower than they were last year. This is likely a sign the Great Appreciation of housing prices that has been happening since about 1990 is now over. Since 1990,...
Family Fun Night On August 20th
MINT HILL –The Town of Mint Hill will host Family Fun Night on August 20th at theMint Hill Veterans Memorial Park, featuring the music of Red Dirt Revival. Red Dirt Revival is a country music band. They feature music from the classic days of the outlaws to today’s country hits, including some original material. Their music will have the whole family singing and dancing along.
How To Avoid The Most Common Homebuyer Regrets
MINT HILL, NC – Buying one of the homes for sale in Mint Hill is incredibly exciting. However, it can also be stressful and overwhelming, especially if you’re a first-time homebuyer. It can seem like the process is taking forever. You shopped for a home, found one, got...
Novant Health Names Ben Brodersen President And Chief Operating Officer Of Novant Health Ballantyne Medical Center
CHARLOTTE, NC – Aug. 3, 2022 – Novant Health has named Ben Brodersen as the president and chief operating officer of Novant Health Ballantyne Medical Center, which is scheduled to open in 2023. Brodersen joined Novant Health on Aug. 1. In his new role as president and COO,...
Chamber Benefits: Connections That Last
MINT HILL, NC – Not every benefit of being a member of the Chamber of Commerce can be spelled out in a brochure. One of the intangible but vitally important benefits of being a member of Mint Hill’s Chamber of Commerce is connecting with other Chamber members, utilizing their services, and paying it forward by singing their praises to others.
What Is Delta-10?
MINT HILL, NC – Like many of the new cannabinoids hitting shelves, Delta-10 is making headlines as one of the newest on the market. So what’s the difference between all the Delta? Delta-10 is touted to be a more sativa-like (or energizing) version of Delta-8 THC. While Delta-8 THC has a more sedative effect that’s great for relaxation or sleep aid, Delta-10 has been picked up by those looking for something to use during the daytime when they need focus or a more energetic buzz. While many Delta-10 products contain some Delta-8 for stabilization (for example, many D10 carts contain D8 as well), even small amounts of Delta-10 in them has been shown to give a better daytime effect for those who need to utilize THC during their daytime activities.
Will High Inflation Last Forever?
MINT HILL, NC – If there is one thing you should know about Fulcrum Wealth Advisors, it’s that the President, Christopher Kemper, likes to study Milton Friedman. Milton Friedman famously declared that inflation is “always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon.” While it’s hard to disagree with a legendary economist, monetary economics don’t quite capture real life and how we’re feeling today.
Pour 64: 5-year Anniversary Celebration
MINT HILL, NC – The owners of Pour 64, Tony and Sarah Brock, have been Mint Hill natives for 17 years now. They were opening their doors 5 years ago on July 27, with what started off as a hobby and a genuine love for craft beers. They identified the need to “provide a convenient way of drinking from great crafters in Charlotte, at a location closer to home,” as Sarah shared. She told of how they took a leap of faith, unaware of how their business would thrive.
Charitable Gifting
MINT HILL, NC – At Fulcrum, we are advocates for making a difference within the community. Charitable gifting enables you to make a positive, and often significant, contribution to your community while also taking advantage of financial benefits that may be available to you and your family. To promote philanthropy, Congress passed legislation to create potential tax benefits associated with charitable gifting. There are many different strategies for charitable gifting, each generally offering tax benefits to the person making the gift. Those benefits vary based on the nature of the asset gifted and the strategy used.
Introducing Mint Hill’s Best Local Flavors
MINT HILL, NC – The Mint Hill Times is proud to announce the first “Mint Hill’s Best Local Flavors” contest!. We’re looking for our readers’ favorites in twelve different categories: Best Slice, Best Wings, Best Burger, Best Way to Rise & Shine, Best Dining for Family & Kids, Best Date Night, Best Pint, Best Cuppa Joe, Best Baked Treat, Best Icy Sweet Treat, Best Gluten-Free Options, and Best Vegetarian.
Fur Baby Chauffeur Offers Support To Busy Pet Parents
CHARLOTTE – It is no longer necessary for a pet parent to be the only provider of transportation for their fur babies. New services, similar to those used by humans, are helping fur babies get to and from vet appointments, play dates, daycare, and other necessary appointments. In February of this year, Charlotte got their very own fur baby transportation service called Casper’s Canine Cabs. It is a very welcome service for busy Queen City pet parents who need a little helping hand.
