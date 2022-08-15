Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaynham, MA
This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in AmericaAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Free Admission to Marshfield Fair When You Enter the Baking & Cooking ContestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Brown Tap Water in Scituate: Why It's Happening & What You Should DoDianna CarneyScituate, MA
cambridgeday.com
How I will miss Peter Valentine
Just that — Realizing how joyful, playful and kind he was as he dedicated himself. to making life interesting and to protecting us all from nefarious forces. They were there, he said, and he didn’t judge them. We just needed to manage them with our “I am.”
cambridgeday.com
Effect of quick-build bike lanes is questioned, with worries city is losing its unique character
Effect of quick-build bike lanes is questioned, with worries city is losing its unique character. Cambridge is known for being a special place to live and visit. It has unique shops you can’t find anywhere else, eclectic music venues, wonderful ethnic restaurants and proudly local cafes where you get your morning coffee.
cambridgeday.com
Body pulled from Charles River (updated)
Body pulled from Charles River (updated) A body was pulled from the Charles River late Wednesday, state police said after a massive recovery operation on the Anderson Memorial Bridge that lasted for around three hours. Despite questions to officials on the scene and messages and emails sent Wednesday night and Thursday, state police waited more than 15 hours since the situation was resolved to respond.
cambridgeday.com
MBTA green and orange line shutdowns begin, bringing advice on getting around without rail
MBTA green and orange line shutdowns begin, bringing advice on getting around without rail. With an MBTA green line train shutdown between Government Center and Union Square stations starting Monday and orange line trains shut down as of 9 p.m. Friday, Cambridge has pulled together a commuter-advice page and the Bluebikes bicycle-rental system is offering more capacity.
cambridgeday.com
Posh pescatarian small plates at Moëca
Home | Arts + Culture | Food + Drink | What We're Having. Quietly, Moëca, the sister eatery to Giulia around the corner, has opened on Shepard Street in the locale that was formerly Luce and Chez Henri. The dark, cozy interior echoes Paul O’Connell’s long-standing French-Cuban bistro and the Venetian seaside its cuisine is fashioned after. It’s a worthy entry – something new, something upscale but not too pricy, and with an inviting ambiance.
cambridgeday.com
The Cambridge Chronicle posting no local news; Next step unknown for giant, debt-riddled owner
The Cambridge Chronicle posting no local news; Next step unknown for giant, debt-riddled owner. The lack of recent local news in the Cambridge Chronicle was explained Wednesday by media critic and Northeastern professor Dan Kennedy, whose Media Nation blog revealed that the legacy paper’s sole staffer left to work at an independent site called the Marblehead News.
cambridgeday.com
Mahoney retires as leader of fire department; Cahill is appointed as acting chief in his stead
Mahoney retires as leader of fire department; Cahill is appointed as acting chief in his stead. Firefighters said goodbye Wednesday to Gerard Mahoney, who has served as their acting chief since March 2017. Mahoney retired at 5 p.m. Wednesday after a firefighting career of some 39 and a half years...
cambridgeday.com
At least two are shot in a Riverside incident, Cambridge’s first 2022 gunfire with victims
At least two are shot in a Riverside incident, Cambridge’s first 2022 gunfire with victims. At least two people were shot Friday night in the Riverside neighborhood, police said, and the shooter remains at large. Officers continued to search the area as Friday turned to Saturday, said Jeremy Warnick,...
