Home | Arts + Culture | Food + Drink | What We're Having. Quietly, Moëca, the sister eatery to Giulia around the corner, has opened on Shepard Street in the locale that was formerly Luce and Chez Henri. The dark, cozy interior echoes Paul O’Connell’s long-standing French-Cuban bistro and the Venetian seaside its cuisine is fashioned after. It’s a worthy entry – something new, something upscale but not too pricy, and with an inviting ambiance.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO