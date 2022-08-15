ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

How I will miss Peter Valentine

Just that — Realizing how joyful, playful and kind he was as he dedicated himself. to making life interesting and to protecting us all from nefarious forces. They were there, he said, and he didn’t judge them. We just needed to manage them with our “I am.”
Body pulled from Charles River (updated)

Body pulled from Charles River (updated) A body was pulled from the Charles River late Wednesday, state police said after a massive recovery operation on the Anderson Memorial Bridge that lasted for around three hours. Despite questions to officials on the scene and messages and emails sent Wednesday night and Thursday, state police waited more than 15 hours since the situation was resolved to respond.
MBTA green and orange line shutdowns begin, bringing advice on getting around without rail

MBTA green and orange line shutdowns begin, bringing advice on getting around without rail. With an MBTA green line train shutdown between Government Center and Union Square stations starting Monday and orange line trains shut down as of 9 p.m. Friday, Cambridge has pulled together a commuter-advice page and the Bluebikes bicycle-rental system is offering more capacity.
Posh pescatarian small plates at Moëca

Home | Arts + Culture | Food + Drink | What We're Having. Quietly, Moëca, the sister eatery to Giulia around the corner, has opened on Shepard Street in the locale that was formerly Luce and Chez Henri. The dark, cozy interior echoes Paul O’Connell’s long-standing French-Cuban bistro and the Venetian seaside its cuisine is fashioned after. It’s a worthy entry – something new, something upscale but not too pricy, and with an inviting ambiance.
The Cambridge Chronicle posting no local news; Next step unknown for giant, debt-riddled owner

The Cambridge Chronicle posting no local news; Next step unknown for giant, debt-riddled owner. The lack of recent local news in the Cambridge Chronicle was explained Wednesday by media critic and Northeastern professor Dan Kennedy, whose Media Nation blog revealed that the legacy paper’s sole staffer left to work at an independent site called the Marblehead News.
