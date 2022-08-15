Read full article on original website
Related
Gephardt Daily
Nevada Highway Patrol investigating rollover crash that killed Logan woman
WINNEMUCCA, Nev., Aug. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Logan woman died earlier this month in a car crash on Interstate 80 in Humboldt County, Nevada. The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol released a statement on Friday, Aug. 19, about the accident, which happened Aug. 6, about eight miles east of Winnemucca.
Gephardt Daily
Motorcyclist critically injured in Mountain Green crash
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash with another vehicle Thursday in Mountain Green. The crash occurred on State Route 167 (Old Highway Road) near the Sinclair station at 5150 West, according to a post on the Mountain Green Fire Protection District‘s Facebook page.
Gephardt Daily
Fire destroys Ogden apartment construction site; dramatic blaze caught on video
OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters responded to the scene of an early morning fire at an Ogden construction site. Crews were first dispatched to 34th Street and Washington Boulevard at 12:38 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they reported a fully-engulfed three story apartment structure with heavy...
71-year-old killed in motorcycle crash on Trapper’s Loop
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died after a motorcycle crash in Morgan County, Utah. The crash happened on Trapper’s Loop Tuesday, August 16 around 11:30 pm, The 71-year-old was driving his motorcycle southbound around a curve on Trapper’s Loop near milepost 4 when his motorcycle went off the right side of the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gephardt Daily
Motorcyclist dead after Morgan County crash, 150-foot fall down steep embankment
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist died Tuesday night in a crash and a fall of about 150 feet down an embankment. “Heartbreaking and backbreaking work for our volunteer firefighters last night on Trappers Loop,” says a statement issued by Mountain Green Fire Protection District.
POLICE: Utahn killed in Nevada crash
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nev. (ABC4) – A resident of Logan, Utah is dead as a result of a car crash in Nevada. The Nevada State Police (NSP) report that Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division (HPD) responded to reports of a crash on Interstate-80 near state mile marker 186 in Humboldt County on August 6 at […]
POLICE: Plane crashes in Davis County
WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) – An airplane reportedly crashed at Skypark Airport in Woods Cross on Tuesday. Company 85 with the South Davis Metro Fire Service Area responded to the scene of the crash. According to representatives, a fuel leak was the cause of the accident. The agency states that no injuries were reported as […]
Gephardt Daily
Lightning sparked Rockin H Fire burns in mountains above Ogden
CAUSEY RESERVOIR, Utah, Aug. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Rockin H Fire debuted Friday evening thanks to the evening storm as lightning struck a tree high in the mountains above Ogden. The fire was already an acre in size about 9:30 p.m.according to a Facebook post Friday from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald-Journal
Emergency responders tend to multiple accidents near Tremonton over weekend
Last weekend was a busy one for emergency personnel in the Tremonton/Garland area, who responded to at least three accidents in the area. On Saturday, Tremonton ambulances 32 and 35, along with the Rescue 31 fire engine responded to a single-vehicle accident in the Bear River Bottoms on Highway 102 east of Tremonton. Upon arrival, responders found that several bystanders had stopped and were holding the vehicle off of the driver, who was partially ejected.
Bannock County Coroner identifies deceased in fatal motorcycle crash
The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with the Idaho State Police, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following the vehicle collision on US 30 milepost 360 near McCammon on Saturday. The post Bannock County Coroner identifies deceased in fatal motorcycle crash appeared first on Local News 8.
Police search for vehicle burglary suspects in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these suspects? Syracuse Police are searching for two people in connection to vehicle burglaries in the area of 2500 West and 700 South. Police say the burglaries took place on Aug. 7 around 10:45 p.m. Images of the alleged thieves were caught on a nearby home security camera. […]
Logan Police searching for burglar targeting local business
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a man who broke into a local business and stole a cash box early last week. The Logan City Police Department says the incident happened on Aug. 8 around 4 a.m. The suspect was caught on surveillance camera footage carrying a stolen metal cash box during the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In-N-Out Burger opening Wednesday near Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah — In-N-Out Burger gave one day’s notice for the much anticipated Wednesday opening of its new Logan restaurant. In a press release made available to the news media on Tuesday morning, the fast-food chain offered the following details about the local outlet: “Andrew Minnis, who has been a veteran of In-N-Out for 18 years, will manage the new restaurant, located at 404 N. Main Street. The restaurant will...
UPDATE: Footage of meteor over Snowbasin Resort released
UPDATE: 8/14/22 11:25 A.M. UTAH (ABC4) – National Weather Service Salt Lake City has confirmed that the loud boom felt throughout Utah Saturday morning was a meteor. See below for footage of the meteor passing over Snowbasin Resort: ORIGINAL STORY: 8/13/22 10:01 A.M. UTAH (ABC4) – An extremely loud boom was heard throughout Utah Saturday […]
Parents, girlfriend of Utah homicide suspects arrested for obstruction of justice
ROY, Utah (ABC4) – The parents and a girlfriend of three suspects wanted in connection to a homicide at a Winco parking lot in South Salt Lake were arrested Wednesday for obstruction of justice. A search warrant was served on the residence of the suspects and their parents in Roy, Utah. Investigators reportedly learned that […]
In-N-Out opens in another Utah city
CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Burger lovers, get ready as uber-popular fast food chain In-N-Out opens in another Utah city this week. Beloved burger franchise In-N-Out will be opening its newest location in Logan on Aug. 17. The new restaurant is located at 404 N. Main Street and will mark the 12th In-N-Out location in […]
Man sentenced to prison in fatal Ogden shooting
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been sentenced to jail after he was involved in a shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead in October 2021. Dustin Wayne Smith, 34, pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree possession of a dangerous weapon and 3rd-degree obstruction of justice. He was given 1-15 years in prison on July 27 and […]
kvnutalk
Nibley man arrested for allegedly raping infant girl – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 72-year-old Nibley man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a young girl several years ago, according to law enforcement. Curtis D. Rudd was booked Wednesday into the Cache County Jail following an investigation. According to the arrest report, the father of the alleged victim contacted law...
Syracuse man convicted of selling $720k of meth along Wasatch Front
SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) – A Syracuse man has been convicted of selling $720,000 of methamphetamine across the Wasatch Front Christopher Flynn, 38, was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. According […]
Utah-based restaurant chain opens in another city
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah-based restaurant chain is opening in another city, marking its sixth location in the state. Vessel Kitchen, a casual eatery focused on “healthy-ish” seasonal offerings is bringing its flavorful menu to Farmington this fall. The Utah-based restaurant opened its first location in Park City in 2016 and has since […]
Comments / 0