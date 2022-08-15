Pennsylvania American Water announced Thursday the start of construction to install nearly 2,800 feet of new water main in Elizabeth Borough. The project is scheduled to begin Monday when contractors will plot a path for the new water main beginning at the north end of Second Avenue at the intersection of Lower Mill Street. Work hours throughout the project timeline will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

ELIZABETH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO