Read full article on original website
Related
monvalleyindependent.com
Water main project to begin in Elizabeth
Pennsylvania American Water announced Thursday the start of construction to install nearly 2,800 feet of new water main in Elizabeth Borough. The project is scheduled to begin Monday when contractors will plot a path for the new water main beginning at the north end of Second Avenue at the intersection of Lower Mill Street. Work hours throughout the project timeline will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
monvalleyindependent.com
Donora: Lawsuit claims violations of Sunshine Act
Donora’s mayor and two council members have filed a lawsuit against the borough and the other five council members claiming there were Sunshine Act violations involved in the way police Superintendent Jim Brice was placed on paid administrative leave. To read the rest of the story, please see a...
monvalleyindependent.com
Getting ready for Riverfest
Members of the California Borough Recreation Authority gathered Friday afternoon to prepare for this weekend’s Riverfest. From left, Michelle Kinsey, Amelia Mitchell and Ashley Roth, all of California, unpack a vendor tent in the parking lot next to California Area Public Library.
monvalleyindependent.com
White Oak Lions make donation to police
The White Oak Lions did their part recently to support the White Oak Police Department. A few weeks ago, Lions Rich Peters, Carol Lasch and Dorothy Kuharski presented Chief Mark Sargent and Mayor Ina Jean Marton with a check. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
monvalleyindependent.com
Glassport girl honored with Outstanding Citizen Award
One of Glassport’s young citizens received a big award from council for her volunteerism. Councilman David Kowalski presented the borough’s Crime Watch Outstanding Citizen Award to Caleigh Trunzo. The 8-year-old volunteers at Glassport’s Vina March Senior Center. Her big hearted kindness has endeared her to the borough’s senior citizens.
monvalleyindependent.com
Back to school: Safety a top priority at Charleroi Area
Charleroi Area School Board directors took care of several business items Wednesday as they prepare to welcome students back to school next week. Students will return to class Aug. 25 and work has been completed over the summer to ensure their safety. “No topic is more important than the safety...
monvalleyindependent.com
Back-to-school haircut
Third-grader Leora Ashbaugh, 9, of Smithton gets a haircut from cosmetology student Charhea Strickler on Thursday at the Cosmetology Academy at Douglas Education Center in Monessen. DEC held a back-to-school celebration with free haircuts for students from kindergarten through 12th grade. Ashbaugh attends the Connections Academy Cyber Charter School.
monvalleyindependent.com
Charleroi Stuff-the-Bus a success
Distribution for the Stuff the Bus school supplies event was held Wednesday at St. Andrew the Apostle Parish in Charleroi. Charleroi Area School Board member and event coordinator Tom Nutting hands eighth grader Braedin Lunger some supplies. Looking on is elementary art teacher Kris Vatter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
monvalleyindependent.com
Barton’s Flowers and Bake Shop celebrates 40 years
Jan Barton has worked six days a week for the last 40 years and has loved every minute of it. Barton is the owner and operator of Barton’s Flowers and Bake Shop at 311 Second St. in Elizabeth. The shop has become an institution in the borough with its eclectic mix of flowers, unique gifts and baked goods.
monvalleyindependent.com
BVA’s Wessel finishes impactful summer with Beaver Valley
For Belle Vernon senior Jake Wessel, baseball has become more than just a game to the point where weekends are road trips to play in tournaments and individual games blend together. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to...
monvalleyindependent.com
Warriors counting on seniors to step up
Two years removed from a WPIAL semifinal appearance and one year after advancing to the quarterfinals, the Elizabeth Forward boys soccer team enters the 2022 campaign with a relatively inexperienced group. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Thursday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to...
Comments / 0