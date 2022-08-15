Read full article on original website
khqa.com
Politics and Pancakes breakfast in Quincy
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — On Thursday there will be a Politics and Pancakes breakfast at the Oakley-Lindsay Center. The breakfast starts at 8 a.m. and is free to all members of the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce, The District, and the Great River Economic Development. Adams County Board Chairman...
globalmunchkins.com
15 Exciting Things To Do In Quincy Illinois
If you’re looking for things to do in Quincy, Illinois, look no further!. Also known as the “Gem City,” Quincy, Illinois is located in western Illinois, near the point where Missouri, Iowa, and Illinois meet. Quincy gained its nickname as a “gem” when it first started to flourish in the 1800s.
tspr.org
Security upgrades in Keokuk & Macomb schools
As a new school year gets underway, districts are taking steps to create a secure environment for students, teachers, and staff members. Students returning to Keokuk High School this fall will have one way in and out of the building. Principal Adam Magliari said the secure entry/exit is located next...
khqa.com
Quincy police stepping up enforcement over Labor Day weekend
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — You'll be seeing more police patrolling the streets of Quincy come this labor day weekend. It's all part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, officially taking place from August 19 to September 6. The statewide initiative is paid for by the Department...
khqa.com
Cops head to rooftops for Special Olympics
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser is being held from 5 a.m. to noon on Friday. Law enforcement officials will be stationed on the roofs at over 300 Dunkin' locations across Illinois. They will be collecting money for Special Olympics Illinois. Locally, law enforcement...
krcgtv.com
Swimming not recommended at two Missouri state beaches
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources said there were high E. coli concentrations at two state beaches. Officials do not recommend swimming at these two beaches, as of Wednesday, August 17:. Cuivre River State Park - Lake Lincoln Beach, 678 State Rt. 147, Troy. Watkins Woolen Mill State Park -...
muddyrivernews.com
Ask MRN: Why was Amtrak’s Illinois Zephyr train cancelled the past two nights?
You may want to ask Amtrak why for the past two evenings (Wednesday, Aug. 17 and Thursday, Aug. 18), the 383 train from Chicago to Quincy (the Illinois Zephyr) was cancelled with no notification to passengers. On Thursday at 6:20 p.m., the station master told passengers to go track one...
khqa.com
Hannibal City Council, Fire Department reach contract agreement
At Tuesday's Hannibal city council meeting, the council voted to accept the new contract for the Hannibal Fire Department. There are only a few changes in the new contract. Firstly, holiday pay will be increased from $85 an hour to $100 an hour. Secondly, the department will start paying more...
khqa.com
Man arrested after missing Quincy teen found in home
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A missing Quincy teen is back home and a Warsaw man is behind bars. Addison Windbigler, 14, of Quincy, was reported missing on May 22. During the investigation, police searched multiple places as well as executed search warrants on various social media, phone, and other internet-based companies developing leads trying to pinpoint Windbigler's location.
khqa.com
Northeast Missouri man hurt during fall from UTV
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured Thursday night in an UTV accident in Clark County. It happened around 9:15, six miles north of Luray. State troopers say a UTV driven by Roger Speer, 67, of Luray, was traveling south on Route AA when his passenger fell out of the vehicle.
khqa.com
A Tribute to Tony: Southeast Iowa says goodbye to a Beloved Friend, Neighbor & Colleague
THE VISITATION PORTION OF HIS CELEBRATION OF LIFE CEREMONY IN KEOKUK WAS SLATED TO START AT 4:00PM THIS AFTERNOON. THOSE WHO SHOWED UP THIRTY MINUTES EARLY TO PAY THEIR RESPECTS TO THE LATE TONY SARGENT WERE MET WITH A LINE ALREADY NINETY MINUTES LONG. THAT WAS THE IMPACT AND ACCUMULATED...
khqa.com
1 escapes massive house fire in Fort Madison
FORT MADISON, Iowa (KHQA) — One person was able to escape a house fire Wednesday morning in Fort Madison, Iowa. According to the Pen City Current, firefighters were called at approximately 5 a.m. to the 200 block of Avenue G. When crews arrived on the scene they found the...
khqa.com
New music festival coming to Quincy
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Gem City Music Festival will kick off at 5 p.m. this Friday. It's taking place at On The Rail Sports Bar and Grill on 4th and Maine. The show will be headlined by Shaman Harvest and Adema, two national recording bands. The full line...
khqa.com
Shootout in Macomb damages property
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Macomb Police are investigating a reported shots fired incident from early Monday. We're told it happened at approximately 2:19 a.m. at Eisenhower Tower, 322 W. Piper St. Police say the shooting took place between two people who had fled the scene before they arrive. No...
muddyrivernews.com
‘Humiliating and embarrassing’: Assistant state’s Adams County state’s attorney fired after just four months on job
QUINCY — An assistant state’s attorney for Adams County was let go last week after working for just four months, and the verdicts in three parental rights cases he tried in juvenile court this summer were vacated because he was not licensed to practice law in Illinois. Pruitt...
khqa.com
Two women accused of burglary, theft
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Two Illinois women are behind bars facing multiple charges including theft and burglary. On July 31, 2022, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department began investigating a burglary that took place at a home located along the Perry Fishhook Blacktop. So far two women have been...
