ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Comments / 0

Related
khqa.com

Politics and Pancakes breakfast in Quincy

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — On Thursday there will be a Politics and Pancakes breakfast at the Oakley-Lindsay Center. The breakfast starts at 8 a.m. and is free to all members of the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce, The District, and the Great River Economic Development. Adams County Board Chairman...
QUINCY, IL
globalmunchkins.com

15 Exciting Things To Do In Quincy Illinois

If you’re looking for things to do in Quincy, Illinois, look no further!. Also known as the “Gem City,” Quincy, Illinois is located in western Illinois, near the point where Missouri, Iowa, and Illinois meet. Quincy gained its nickname as a “gem” when it first started to flourish in the 1800s.
QUINCY, IL
tspr.org

Security upgrades in Keokuk & Macomb schools

As a new school year gets underway, districts are taking steps to create a secure environment for students, teachers, and staff members. Students returning to Keokuk High School this fall will have one way in and out of the building. Principal Adam Magliari said the secure entry/exit is located next...
KEOKUK, IA
khqa.com

Quincy police stepping up enforcement over Labor Day weekend

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — You'll be seeing more police patrolling the streets of Quincy come this labor day weekend. It's all part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, officially taking place from August 19 to September 6. The statewide initiative is paid for by the Department...
QUINCY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Quincy, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Quincy, IL
khqa.com

Cops head to rooftops for Special Olympics

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser is being held from 5 a.m. to noon on Friday. Law enforcement officials will be stationed on the roofs at over 300 Dunkin' locations across Illinois. They will be collecting money for Special Olympics Illinois. Locally, law enforcement...
QUINCY, IL
krcgtv.com

Swimming not recommended at two Missouri state beaches

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources said there were high E. coli concentrations at two state beaches. Officials do not recommend swimming at these two beaches, as of Wednesday, August 17:. Cuivre River State Park - Lake Lincoln Beach, 678 State Rt. 147, Troy. Watkins Woolen Mill State Park -...
MISSOURI STATE
khqa.com

Hannibal City Council, Fire Department reach contract agreement

At Tuesday's Hannibal city council meeting, the council voted to accept the new contract for the Hannibal Fire Department. There are only a few changes in the new contract. Firstly, holiday pay will be increased from $85 an hour to $100 an hour. Secondly, the department will start paying more...
HANNIBAL, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ulysses S. Grant
khqa.com

Man arrested after missing Quincy teen found in home

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A missing Quincy teen is back home and a Warsaw man is behind bars. Addison Windbigler, 14, of Quincy, was reported missing on May 22. During the investigation, police searched multiple places as well as executed search warrants on various social media, phone, and other internet-based companies developing leads trying to pinpoint Windbigler's location.
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Northeast Missouri man hurt during fall from UTV

CLARK COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured Thursday night in an UTV accident in Clark County. It happened around 9:15, six miles north of Luray. State troopers say a UTV driven by Roger Speer, 67, of Luray, was traveling south on Route AA when his passenger fell out of the vehicle.
CLARK COUNTY, MO
khqa.com

1 escapes massive house fire in Fort Madison

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KHQA) — One person was able to escape a house fire Wednesday morning in Fort Madison, Iowa. According to the Pen City Current, firefighters were called at approximately 5 a.m. to the 200 block of Avenue G. When crews arrived on the scene they found the...
FORT MADISON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adams Park#Riverfront#Plaque#County Executive#Community#Confederate
khqa.com

New music festival coming to Quincy

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Gem City Music Festival will kick off at 5 p.m. this Friday. It's taking place at On The Rail Sports Bar and Grill on 4th and Maine. The show will be headlined by Shaman Harvest and Adema, two national recording bands. The full line...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Shootout in Macomb damages property

MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Macomb Police are investigating a reported shots fired incident from early Monday. We're told it happened at approximately 2:19 a.m. at Eisenhower Tower, 322 W. Piper St. Police say the shooting took place between two people who had fled the scene before they arrive. No...
MACOMB, IL
khqa.com

Two women accused of burglary, theft

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Two Illinois women are behind bars facing multiple charges including theft and burglary. On July 31, 2022, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department began investigating a burglary that took place at a home located along the Perry Fishhook Blacktop. So far two women have been...
BARRY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy