khqa.com
Quincy police stepping up enforcement over Labor Day weekend
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — You'll be seeing more police patrolling the streets of Quincy come this labor day weekend. It's all part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, officially taking place from August 19 to September 6. The statewide initiative is paid for by the Department...
khqa.com
Public input needed for Quincy Bay Restoration Project
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A public meeting is set to be held at the Quincy Park District office on Thursday regarding the Quincy Bay Project. The Army Corps of Engineers will have a presentation about the Quincy Bay Project, identifying the problems and goals the project faces. Members of...
khqa.com
Man arrested after missing Quincy teen found in home
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A missing Quincy teen is back home and a Warsaw man is behind bars. Addison Windbigler, 14, of Quincy, was reported missing on May 22. During the investigation, police searched multiple places as well as executed search warrants on various social media, phone, and other internet-based companies developing leads trying to pinpoint Windbigler's location.
khqa.com
Scotland County Hospital has new leadership effective immediately
MEMPHIS, Mo. — On Wednesday afternoon, the Scotland County Hospital Board of Directors announced that the hospital in Memphis, Mo., has new leadership effective immediately. Meagan Weber will be the acting Chief Executive Office (CEO) at the hospital and Brent Peirick will serve as Chief Operating Officer (COO). The...
khqa.com
Cops head to rooftops for Special Olympics
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser is being held from 5 a.m. to noon on Friday. Law enforcement officials will be stationed on the roofs at over 300 Dunkin' locations across Illinois. They will be collecting money for Special Olympics Illinois. Locally, law enforcement...
khqa.com
Hannibal City Council, Fire Department reach contract agreement
At Tuesday's Hannibal city council meeting, the council voted to accept the new contract for the Hannibal Fire Department. There are only a few changes in the new contract. Firstly, holiday pay will be increased from $85 an hour to $100 an hour. Secondly, the department will start paying more...
khqa.com
Northeast Missouri man hurt during fall from UTV
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured Thursday night in an UTV accident in Clark County. It happened around 9:15, six miles north of Luray. State troopers say a UTV driven by Roger Speer, 67, of Luray, was traveling south on Route AA when his passenger fell out of the vehicle.
khqa.com
1 escapes massive house fire in Fort Madison
FORT MADISON, Iowa (KHQA) — One person was able to escape a house fire Wednesday morning in Fort Madison, Iowa. According to the Pen City Current, firefighters were called at approximately 5 a.m. to the 200 block of Avenue G. When crews arrived on the scene they found the...
khqa.com
Shootout in Macomb damages property
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Macomb Police are investigating a reported shots fired incident from early Monday. We're told it happened at approximately 2:19 a.m. at Eisenhower Tower, 322 W. Piper St. Police say the shooting took place between two people who had fled the scene before they arrive. No...
khqa.com
2 Hannibal residents arrested for meth in Illinois
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Two people from Hannibal, Missouri are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Illinois. It happened on Monday in the Village of Hull, on State Highway 106. Police say while they were conducting the traffic stop, 56-year-old Bill L. Mears was arrested for unlawful...
Audrain County ammunition dealer accused of failing to deliver purchased items
A Mexico, Missouri, ammunition dealer is being accused by the Better Business Bureau of not delivering goods purchased by buyers in Missouri and elsewhere. The post Audrain County ammunition dealer accused of failing to deliver purchased items appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Toddler struck, killed in northeast Missouri during U-turn
A driver struck and killed a toddler late Thursday night in northeast Missouri while making a U-turn.
wlds.com
Back to School Tensions Boil Over at Jacksonville Retailer
Today is the first day of school for District 117 and many other districts in the listening area, which apparently caused tension to boiling over at a Jacksonville retailer yesterday. Jacksonville Police were called to the Walmart Super Center at 1941 West Morton Avenue at around 6:00 o’clock last night...
khqa.com
Northeast Missouri bicyclist killed in Sunday night crash
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri bicyclist was killed late Sunday evening while trying to cross a major highway. It happened just before 11 p.m. on U.S. Highway 61, one mile south of Hannibal. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Nicholas Clark, 30, of Hannibal,...
muddyrivernews.com
‘Humiliating and embarrassing’: Assistant state’s Adams County state’s attorney fired after just four months on job
QUINCY — An assistant state’s attorney for Adams County was let go last week after working for just four months, and the verdicts in three parental rights cases he tried in juvenile court this summer were vacated because he was not licensed to practice law in Illinois. Pruitt...
khqa.com
New music festival coming to Quincy
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Gem City Music Festival will kick off at 5 p.m. this Friday. It's taking place at On The Rail Sports Bar and Grill on 4th and Maine. The show will be headlined by Shaman Harvest and Adema, two national recording bands. The full line...
khqa.com
Canton toddler struck and killed; driver arrested
CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — A two-year-old boy died on Thursday night after he was hit by an SUV in Canton, Mo. The driver of the SUV was arrested on pending charges of driving while intoxicated and causing the death of another person and driving while intoxicated with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle with her, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online arrests reports.
wlds.com
Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office Announces Several Felony Arrests
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office announced multiple felony arrests over the last week. On July 15th, at 4:42 P.M., the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, conducted a traffic stop on Illinois Route 106 on the west edge of Hull on a silver 2007 Dodge truck. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, 63 year old Rodney C. Shrader of Plainville was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Police also arrested a passenger in the vehicle, 52 year old Nancy L. Taylor of Plainville on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Taylor was also arrested on a felony Adams County warrant or failure to appear on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Shrader and Taylor are currently out on a $5,000 recognizance bond with a next appearance in court set for September 13th.
