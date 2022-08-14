Read full article on original website
BBC
Arrest after man found injured on Edinburgh street dies in hospital
A 37-year-old man has been charged over the death of a man found critically injured on Edinburgh's Princes Street on Saturday. Wayne Elliott, who was originally from the Portsmouth area, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but died on Tuesday. The 53-year-old was found injured near the Johnnie...
BBC
Man stabbed to death near London's Oxford Street
A man has been stabbed to death on a side road near London's Oxford Street. Emergency services were called to Poland Street in Soho at about 11:40 BST. The victim, who has yet to be identified, was found with stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:20.
Man charged over death in Edinburgh
A man has been charged following the death of another man in Edinburgh.Wayne Elliott, 53, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after he was found seriously injured in Princes Street at around 8.15pm on Saturday.Medical staff confirmed to police on Tuesday that Mr Elliott, originally from the Portsmouth area, had died.Police Scotland said a 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.Officers from Police Scotland’s Major Investigations Team are continuing to investigate the death.Anyone with information is asked to contact officers or submit information or images to the MIPP Portal, which can be accessed at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT22S26-PO1. Read More Rishi Sunak says someone has taught him to use a contactless bank cardReport shows oil giant Shell received £100m from UK taxpayer in 2021
‘Much-loved’ elderly man stabbed to death in mobility scooter named
The 87-year-old man stabbed to death in his mobility scooter has been named by police as Thomas O’Halloran.Mr O’Halloran was killed in a “shocking act” of “unprovoked violence”, Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson said at the scene in Greenford, west London.Met officers and paramedics were called shortly after 4pm on Tuesday to Cayton Road, Greenford, to reports of a stabbing and he was declared dead at the scene.Speaking on Wednesday, Mr Wilson said: “I understand that our community will quite rightly be shocked and appalled by this incident, as I am too.“We are now able to name the man...
Quadriplegic bed-bound man, 62, is issued an eviction notice by his landlord after 25 years living in his modified Hove home with his full-time carer partner amid bitter three-year legal battle
A quadriplegic, bed-bound man is living in fear of losing his Sunderland home after his landlord issued an eviction notice. Dr Harvey Cowe, 62, who lives in Hove with his wife Sheree, 55, received a notice for eviction on August 2. Dr Cowe has been effectively paralysed from the neck...
'Like a prisoner in my own home': Pensioner whose neighbours were savaged during a 'American Bully dog' attack reveals she is 'terrified to go outside'
A pensioner has said that she is 'terrified' and feels 'like a prisoner in her own home' after her neighbours were savaged during a dog attack. Police were called to an incident on Nottingham Road in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, on Friday at 6pm. A woman in her 20s and her two...
Neighbours tell of their relief after millionaire, 70, was jailed for six weeks for refusing to tear down 'Britain's best man cave' that he built in illegal 10,000ft extension
Neighbours of a millionaire who illegally built 'Britain's best man cave' have said it is 'the beginning of the end' after the homeowner was jailed for refusing to tear it down. Graham Wildin, 70, will spend six weeks behind bars for not demolishing his 10,000ft extension, which includes a cinema,...
BBC
Owami Davies: New CCTV footage released by police
New CCTV footage of missing student nurse Owami Davies has been released by police. It was taken at about 12:30 BST on Thursday 7 July on London Road, Croydon, and is the last confirmed image of Ms Davies. She is seen wearing a dark jacket, red T-shirt and light grey...
Married 31-year-old Vietnamese migrant is identified as a victim of Oldham mill fire via national immigration database, inquest hears
An inquest was today opened into the deaths of two people after human remains were discovered at a burnt-down mill in Oldham. Married man and Vietnamese migrant Uoc Van Nguyen, 31, is so far the only victim to be identified - via the national immigration database - after the devastating blaze in May.
A runaway bride fled a London airport with her fiancé's luggage and $6,000 moments before their flight to Rome, report says
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed officers responded to a report that a man's belongings were stolen at Heathrow Airport on Thursday.
‘Dangerous’ man seen fleeing scene of mobility scooter attack sought by police
A “dangerous” knife-wielding man who was seen fleeing the scene of a fatal attack on an 87-year-old man in a mobility scooter is being sought by detectives.Thomas O’Halloran was killed in a “shocking act” of “unprovoked violence” at around 4pm on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said.Officers were called to Cayton Road, in Greenford, west London, to reports of a stabbing and the charity fundraiser was declared dead at the scene.Detectives have released images of a man they say they want to identify as “a matter of urgency”.He was armed with a knife and wearing grey shorts, a dark T-shirt, a...
Intense moment cops drag a man to the ground, knee him and punch him after he was busted 'carrying a fake gun out of a pub'
A man has been dragged to the ground by police after he was allegedly caught carrying a fake pistol. NSW Police were called to the Great Western Highway in Kingswood, in Sydney's west on Sunday afternoon after reports a man had left a nearby pub with a firearm. The 33-year-old...
BBC
Modern slavery accused denies forcing man to hand pay over
A woman accused of being in a gang that forced a Latvian man to work and hand over £10,000 in wages said he was "like a child". Rolands Kazoks, 31, lived with Ruta Stankeviciene, 57, and her husband, Jokubas, 59, in Capel Close, Newport. A court heard Mr Kazoks'...
Rogue British tourist takes over Greek airport loudspeaker to announce six hour flight delays to the UK... before being led away by cops when they realised it was a prank
A holiday-goer was escorted away by Greek police after repeatedly making false flight delay announcements over the airport loudspeaker. The prankster jumped on the microphone at Zakynthos Airport in Zante, Greece, last Friday, incorrectly informing passengers their flights had been pushed back by up to six hours. Sam Wilson, 22,...
Man Suspected of Stabbing Mom and Daughter Was Fatally Hit by a Train 20 Minutes Later
A man suspected of stabbing a mother and daughter was fatally hit by an oncoming train just 20 minutes later, Japanese police said. The man was believed to be fleeing after attacking the 37-year-old mother and her 15-year-old daughter in their home in the southern prefecture of Fukuoka on Saturday. He was struck by a train at a station just 600 meters away from the crime scene and died, police said.
Shops looted, Ferrari jumped on and police assaulted as Friday night chaos ensues
Look, there's a wild night out in London and then there's what happened Friday 12 August. Hoards of people took to Oxford Street this past Friday, looting shops, jumping on a Ferrari, and assaulting police. The Met were called to the chaos in central shortly before 6pm, with footage of...
London mobility scooter stabbing victim named as Thomas O’Halloran, 87
Police seek to identify man seen on CCTV and say O’Halloran travelled 75 yards on his scooter before asking for help
BBC
Edinburgh Fringe: Sadowitz hits back at venue over racism claims
Comedian Jerry Sadowitz has hit back at the Edinburgh Fringe venue which cancelled his show for "extreme racism and misogyny". The Pleasance axed the second of his two nights at the festival after receiving an "unprecedented" number of complaints about the show's content. But Sadowitz said he left the venue...
BBC
Illegal Sunderland fishermen sentenced after online brags
Two men who boasted online about poaching fish in the River Wear have been given suspended prison sentences. Connor Bell and Michael Hutchinson used unlicensed gill nets to catch salmon and sea trout over two years, the Environment Agency said. The Sunderland pair admitted offences at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.
