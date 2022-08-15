Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New Kensington-Arnold working to bring back alumni recognition program
A team is being formed to bring back a program recognizing distinguished graduates of the New Kensington-Arnold School District and its predecessor districts. The team is expected to include area historians, former district administrators and teachers and community leaders, school board member Sarah Yurga said. “Once we form that team,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County receives first payment of opioid settlement
Westmoreland County and its 11 largest municipalities will split nearly $3 million this year as part of the first installments paid out from a $26 billion national settlement of a federal lawsuit with drug manufacturers implicated in the opioid epidemic. Commissioners on Thursday approved a resolution to receive the county’s...
butlerradio.com
Former SRU VP Speaks Out After Position Was Eliminated
Listen to our full interview with Dr. Amir Mohammadi below:. A former Slippery Rock University cabinet member is speaking out after having his position eliminated earlier this year. Our newsroom spoke with former Senior Vice President of Administration, Global Engagement, and Economic Development Dr. Amir Mohammadi, who made multiple accusations...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Wellness manager, police officer join Plum schools
Plum Borough School Board announces the appointment of Ryan Kesterholt as new manager of wellness and sports performance. Kesterholt comes to the district with more than 17 years of WPIAL athletic training experience and is a licensed athletic trainer. He graduated from Duquesne University with a bachelor of science degree with an emphasis in athletic training.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sparks fly over Latrobe area youth football programs at district board meeting
The Greater Latrobe Area Midget Football Association doesn’t have enough players to safely continue with its season, and despite pleas from association parents, Greater Latrobe School District leaders said they cannot allow late additions into the district’s youth football program. Numerous association parents and coaches spoke during the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Out & About: Latrobe Art Center paints town (and ties) yellow for annual gala
Usually, when a guy wants to get extra fancy, he puts on a black tie. In Latrobe, they prefer yellow — at least once a year, when Latrobe Art Center hosts its signature Yellow Tie Gala. The ninth annual event took place on Friday, taking over the 800 block...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Salem to celebrate school spirit with bash at Offutt Field
The Greensburg Salem School District is inviting the community to celebrate local school pride at a Back to School Bash Wednesday at Greensburg’s Offutt Field. Admission is free for the event, which is slated for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Urania Avenue and Laird Street. It will take...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Westmoreland commissioners should be open about settlement money
Watch movies or television shows with cartels and kingpins, and you come away with one message pretty quickly:. Drug money can make things go bad in a hurry. A lot of money plus little trust equals suspicion. It’s not just a fictional truism. You can see it in criminal court...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gateway School Board votes to suspend band director without pay
Gateway School Board suspended the high school’s band director, James M. Hoeltje, without pay after he was charged with furnishing alcohol to a minor. Referring to Hoeltje only as “Employee,” board members moved the agenda of his suspension to the beginning of their Aug. 16 meeting for immediate approval.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
'Bridging the Gap' rally planned in Greensburg
A central Westmoreland County citizens activist group will host a “Bridging the Gap” event from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Greensburg YWCA, 424 N. Main St. There will be food, entertainment and tables with information about community services. Representatives from about 15 organizations, including the Blackburn...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Former Shondell Mike Vale's Crystal Blue Band to hold final concert Saturday in Latrobe
Mike Vale can vividly recall the details of the night his life changed dramatically in January 1966. He and his band, The Raconteurs (not to be confused with the modern Jack White-affiliated band), were playing at the Thunderbird Lounge in Greensburg. “Who, of all people, walks into the Thunderbird Lounge...
Raising Cane's poised to open first Pittsburgh-area location
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a time to celebrate for chicken finger lovers in Western Pennsylvania.According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, Raising Cane's will be opening in The Piazza development in South Fayette early next year.The fast-food chain based out of Louisiana is expected to open nearly two dozen locations in Pennsylvania -- but the South Fayette store will be the first in the Pittsburgh area.Other tenants that will be located in The Piazza include Primanti's, Firebirds, and Bartram House.Gwen Rodi, the South Fayette Commissioner, says that Raising Cane's has a vision for things like quality, culture, and community that reflect the values of the area and makes them a 'perfect addition to The Piazza.'An official date for the opening of the location is unclear.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hempfield Area hopes first 49 queens will join 50th at homecoming ceremony this fall
When Renee Lytwak walked onto Hempfield Area High School’s football field in the fall of 1973, she never expected to leave it adorned with a crown and bouquet of flowers. That day, Lytwak — then a high school senior dressed in a floor-length red gown trimmed with white lace — took home the title of the district’s first homecoming queen.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Downtown Greensburg Citizens Bank closed for remodeling
Downtown Greensburg’s Citizens Bank branch is closed for remodeling through mid-September. Spokeswoman Eleni Garbis said the location at 400 S. Main St., next to City Hall, is expected to reopen with a new look on Sept. 15. The branch has been closed since Aug. 10. As part of the...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Job Opportunities Help Wanted 8-17-2022
Courier to sort and deliver incoming mail including facsimile transmissions received at designated central machines and miscellaneous office supplies to appropriate locations/departments; to prepare outgoing mail for delivery, and to maintain related account balances and necessary supply levels for the smooth daily operation of the mailroom. Essential Functions:. Collects, sorts,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh Regional Transit looking to add stations to East Busway
Pittsburgh Regional Transit on Thursday said it plans to add stations along the East Busway and redesign its Wilkinsburg Station. The “Building on the East Busway” project will include planning for three new stations along the busway — Baum-Centre, Larimer and Brushton. The initiative will include work...
wtae.com
Masks return indoors at Pitt ahead of student move-in
PITTSBURGH — On Thursday, it was announced that the COVID-19 community spread level in Allegheny County moved to “high,” based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. With that move, the University of Pittsburgh soon announced that, per its policy, masks will be required indoors on...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh pilot program to offer low-income residents free transportation
Pittsburgh is launching a pilot program to provide 50 low-income residents with free transportation to work. “Having access to affordable and reliable transportation is critical in helping families across our city find a pathway to prosperity,” Mayor Ed Gainey said. The yearlong Guaranteed Basic Mobility pilot program will give...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Beer business reopening under new ownership in Allegheny Township
A beer distributor shuttered for more than three years in Allegheny Township is set to reopen with a new name and owner. The former Big Boys Beer at 5743 Leechburg Road closed in December 2018, after the death of owner Corey Snyder. Big Boys originally was started by Snyder and his brother, Jay.
wtae.com
School district sees their highest number of new employees ahead of upcoming school year
ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — It was a recording breaking number of new faces to join theSeneca Valley School District Tuesday morning. Connoquenessing Valley Elementary School held the Annual New Teacher Induction day, with roughly 50 new staff members. "This is our largest class ever, we are so excited," said Kyra...
