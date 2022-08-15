The popular and super-specialized fried chicken chain restaurant Raising Cane’s has finally found a location for its first Pittsburgh restaurant. Nine months after revealing its plans to open its first restaurants in Pennsylvania in 2022, Raising Cane’s has announced it will be moving into The Piazza in South Fayette. The Piazza is a new 50,000-square-foot retail development currently under construction by Burns Scalo Real Estate Services.

SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO