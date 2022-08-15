Read full article on original website
New Kensington-Arnold working to bring back alumni recognition program
A team is being formed to bring back a program recognizing distinguished graduates of the New Kensington-Arnold School District and its predecessor districts. The team is expected to include area historians, former district administrators and teachers and community leaders, school board member Sarah Yurga said. “Once we form that team,...
Greensburg Salem to celebrate school spirit with bash at Offutt Field
The Greensburg Salem School District is inviting the community to celebrate local school pride at a Back to School Bash Wednesday at Greensburg’s Offutt Field. Admission is free for the event, which is slated for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Urania Avenue and Laird Street. It will take...
Hempfield Area hopes first 49 queens will join 50th at homecoming ceremony this fall
When Renee Lytwak walked onto Hempfield Area High School’s football field in the fall of 1973, she never expected to leave it adorned with a crown and bouquet of flowers. That day, Lytwak — then a high school senior dressed in a floor-length red gown trimmed with white lace — took home the title of the district’s first homecoming queen.
Wellness manager, police officer join Plum schools
Plum Borough School Board announces the appointment of Ryan Kesterholt as new manager of wellness and sports performance. Kesterholt comes to the district with more than 17 years of WPIAL athletic training experience and is a licensed athletic trainer. He graduated from Duquesne University with a bachelor of science degree with an emphasis in athletic training.
Doug Mastriano, Florida's Ron DeSantis focus on crime, pandemic closures at Pittsburgh rally
Over one thousand people attended a rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Friday evening where Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis criticized Democrats over rising crime rates and boasted about Republicans’ record for keeping schools open during the pandemic. DeSantis, who has been floated as a...
'Bridging the Gap' rally planned in Greensburg
A central Westmoreland County citizens activist group will host a “Bridging the Gap” event from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Greensburg YWCA, 424 N. Main St. There will be food, entertainment and tables with information about community services. Representatives from about 15 organizations, including the Blackburn...
Out & About: Latrobe Art Center paints town (and ties) yellow for annual gala
Usually, when a guy wants to get extra fancy, he puts on a black tie. In Latrobe, they prefer yellow — at least once a year, when Latrobe Art Center hosts its signature Yellow Tie Gala. The ninth annual event took place on Friday, taking over the 800 block...
Gateway School Board votes to suspend band director without pay
Gateway School Board suspended the high school’s band director, James M. Hoeltje, without pay after he was charged with furnishing alcohol to a minor. Referring to Hoeltje only as “Employee,” board members moved the agenda of his suspension to the beginning of their Aug. 16 meeting for immediate approval.
Highlands Dems host environmental rally at Harrison Hills
Highlands Dems are hosting an environmental rally Thursday at Harrison Hills, where participants are encouraged to don Super Hero capes and accept the challenge to help climate-friendly candidates get elected in November. “This is a call to action,” said Autumn Monaghan, organizer. “All of us green heroes will channel our...
McCandless museum features West View history
Before North Allegheny and North Hills senior high schools, there was West View High School. And long-gone West View Park rivaled the Kennywood back in the day. Artifacts from the former high school and old amusement park are part of a special display at the McCandless/Northern Allegheny Heritage Center until the end of September. Admission is free to the museum, located on 830 Aufman Lane in McCandless.
Former Shondell Mike Vale's Crystal Blue Band to hold final concert Saturday in Latrobe
Mike Vale can vividly recall the details of the night his life changed dramatically in January 1966. He and his band, The Raconteurs (not to be confused with the modern Jack White-affiliated band), were playing at the Thunderbird Lounge in Greensburg. “Who, of all people, walks into the Thunderbird Lounge...
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 19-21
From racing to runways to reggae, there’s something for everyone to do this weekend in the Pittsburgh area. MotoAmerica Superbikes at Pittsburgh is planned for 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at Pittsburgh International Race Complex at 201 Penndale Road, Wampum, Lawrence County. MotoAmerica...
Sparks fly over Latrobe area youth football programs at district board meeting
The Greater Latrobe Area Midget Football Association doesn’t have enough players to safely continue with its season, and despite pleas from association parents, Greater Latrobe School District leaders said they cannot allow late additions into the district’s youth football program. Numerous association parents and coaches spoke during the...
New 5K grows into fitness festival in downtown New Kensington
An effort to organize a first-time 5K race in downtown New Kensington has grown into what promises to be a multifaceted fitness festival dedicated to health, nutrition and wellness. The NK 5K FitFEST will be Sunday, Sept. 4. Cullen Maag, owner of BodyWork412 on Fifth Avenue, hopes the festival will...
Veterans picnic on Sept. 2 set at White Oak Park
A veterans appreciation picnic for area veterans and their families will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Magnolia Pavilion at White Oak Park along Carpenter Lane from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 2. Food at the picnic will be a boxed meal catered by Mission...
Editorial: Westmoreland commissioners should be open about settlement money
Watch movies or television shows with cartels and kingpins, and you come away with one message pretty quickly:. Drug money can make things go bad in a hurry. A lot of money plus little trust equals suspicion. It’s not just a fictional truism. You can see it in criminal court...
Raising Cane's will open first Pittsburgh location in South Fayette
The popular and super-specialized fried chicken chain restaurant Raising Cane’s has finally found a location for its first Pittsburgh restaurant. Nine months after revealing its plans to open its first restaurants in Pennsylvania in 2022, Raising Cane’s has announced it will be moving into The Piazza in South Fayette. The Piazza is a new 50,000-square-foot retail development currently under construction by Burns Scalo Real Estate Services.
Marty Griffin moves to KDKA Morning Show
It didn’t take the powers that be at KDKA Radio long to find a replacement for Kevin Battle on the station’s morning show. Marty Griffin, a sharp-tongued talk show host and well-known investigative reporter for KDKA-TV, is being moved from his mid-morning slot to the new “Big K Morning Show,” airing from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. He is replacing popular co-host Kevin Battle as Larry Richert’s on-air partner.
Western Pa. dishes out Italian beef sandwiches featured on 'The Bear'
Italian beef sandwiches are having a national moment thanks to FX’s restaurant-themed television “The Bear.”. The sandwiches featured on the popular series starring Jeremy Allen White as a chef are a staple of the Chicago area. The juicy, slow-cooked beef sandwiches topped with peppers are also popular at some Allegheny and Westmoreland County restaurants.
Floral mural created by Export native, touts borough's history
There is little doubt that the Westmoreland Heritage Trail has helped reinvigorate downtown Export. Shops along Washington Avenue that were once shuttered have sprung back to life, and projects large and small signal changes to come. Where the trail ends, walkers and cyclists will be treated to the work of...
