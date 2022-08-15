Effective: 2022-08-20 08:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-20 12:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: La Paz; Maricopa FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Arizona and west central Arizona, including the following counties, in south central Arizona, Maricopa. In west central Arizona, La Paz. * WHEN...Until noon MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of highways and rural roads is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 306 AM MST, Upstream gauge reports indicated that flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. - This includes the following streams and drainages Centennial Wash. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Avenue 71 East, 54th Street North, and 547th Avenue. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ ・ 6 HOURS AGO