ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Your legacy will be remembered forever': John Terry hails 'best owner in the world' Roman Abramovich ahead of Chelsea's first home game under Todd Boehly against Tottenham as he insists the Russian 'allowed us to fulfil our dreams'

By Ryan Walker For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Chelsea's legendary former captain John Terry has posted his belated farewell message to previous owner Roman Abramovich and ex-club director Marina Granovskaia.

Terry skippered Chelsea to bounties of silverware, winning five Premier League titles, FA Cup trophies, and the prestigious Champions League playing under Abramovich's reign.

In an emotional and extremely lengthy post on his Instagram post, Terry wrote:

'As we enter into a new era under new ownership, I want to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to Marina, Bruce and Eugene for all of their fantastic and hard work at our great football club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ur7Ve_0hHKi1uz00
Legendary Chelsea defender has labelled ex-owner Roman Abramavich as the 'best owner in the world' in a belated farewell Instagram post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uNi2k_0hHKi1uz00
The former skipper was a key figure during Abramovich's years of success at Chelsea
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZbFfL_0hHKi1uz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gFwHA_0hHKi1uz00
Terry lifted the Premier League title with Chelsea five times during his time at the club

'You have all helped us become the BEST, winning every trophy in world football.

'This wouldn’t have been possible without all your great work and passion throughout your time at Chelsea,' he added.

The Russian bought the club in 2003 and endured 19 years of immense success as he watched his superstar-laden squads conquer England and Europe, winning 21 trophies as owner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YQfnV_0hHKi1uz00
Terry's lengthy Instagram post also heaped praise on new owner Todd Boehly
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zrc9R_0hHKi1uz00
Abramovich sold Chelsea to new American owner Todd Boehly for £4.25 billion in May
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WY4HL_0hHKi1uz00
Former Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia left her role at the club following the sale

Abramovich sold the club in May after his assets were frozen by the UK government in retaliation to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Terry went on to heap further praise on the 55-year-old in his post, labelling him simply as 'boss' and 'best owner in the world'.

'Roman. Boss… words will never ever be enough to express my THANKS to you. The support you gave me, both on and off the pitch will stay with me forever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ccDVT_0hHKi1uz00
Terry (left) and Abramovich (right) enjoyed years of huge success together at Chelsea

'You created a world class men’s team, women’s team and academy, enabling us all to be our very best and fulfil our dreams.

'Your legacy and name will be remembered forever. You are the BEST owner in the world.

'Thank you for EVERYTHING.We have memories that we will all keep forever,' said Terry.

The ex-England captain now works at his former club as a part-time coaching consultant, and wanted to finish his tribute to the club's previous owners by wishing new owner Todd Boehly the best for the future.

Former Chelsea Premier League winning manager Antonio Conte returns to Stamford Bridge with his Tottenham side on Sunday afternoon.

'I would also like to wish Todd and the new ownership all the very best,' wrote Terry.

'Good luck to the players today in our first home game at Stamford Bridge and for the season ahead.

'Massive London derby today boys'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=026lGD_0hHKi1uz00
Terry 

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Heart melted!' Documentary shows touching reunion between former Team GB and NI athlete Lady Mary Peters and her track rival German Heide Rosendahl - 50 years after they battled for gold at the 1972 Munich Olympics

A new documentary captures the emotional moment celebrated former Olympian Lady Mary Peters was left speechless after being reunited with her former track rival - to mark 50 years since she won gold at the Munich Olympic Games. Lady Mary, 83, was filmed for a special docu-series marking five decades...
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wants to join Chelsea if he leaves Barcelona this summer... despite Manchester United holding talks with the Spanish side and the striker over a move to Old Trafford

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would snub Manchester United in favour of a move to Chelsea if he were to leave Barcelona this summer. Erik ten Hag is desperate for new signings after United's disastrous start to the season and has identified Aubameyang as a target in attack. Old Trafford chiefs have held...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

England duo Sarina Wiegman and Beth Mead nominated for top UEFA awards... after Lionesses clinched first major trophy in Women's Euro 2022 triumph last month

England boss Sarina Wiegman and striker Beth Mead have been shortlisted for top UEFA awards. Wiegman has been nominated for the UEFA Women’s Coach of the Year award alongside Germany boss Martina Voss-Tecklenburg and Sonia Bompastor, manager of Champions League winners Lyon. The Dutch native masterminded a first major...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
John Terry
Person
Antonio Conte
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

545K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy