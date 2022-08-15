Read full article on original website
Related
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Dershowitz joins ‘Save Maimonides’ campaign
Alan Dershowitz, one of the most high-profile lawyers in the United States and a Brooklyn native, has now lent his name to a “Save Maimonides” campaign that has constantly criticized Maimonides Medical Center’s operations and leadership. Dershowitz, a Brooklyn College graduate, has represented a wide range of...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
10 years a detainee: Why some spend years on Rikers, despite right to speedy trial
The last time these detainees awaiting trial were free, Eli Manning was quarterback for the Giants, Bill de Blasio was in the middle of his first mayoral term, and Donald Trump was just taking office as president. This isn’t supposed to happen. Rikers, and the city’s other jails, are...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
August 18: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY
ON THIS DAY IN 1907, Brooklyn Daily Eagle guest columnist Capt. Alexander Ross Piper wrote, “The subject of cleaning our houses, our stores and our streets is not entirely a pleasant one. It is, however, one of the necessary evils, and the means by which we can get rid of what we no longer want, and what is a nuisance to us is one of the questions which is today being presented to every city more forcibly than ever before. The cities of the Old World have not made the advances in this line that have been made in certain instances in the United States. The oldest cities of the world today dispose of their refuse by throwing it into the streets, and simply rely upon the heavy rainstorms to carry it off. Much, of course, must remain, and of necessity prove a detriment to the health and pleasure of the community … The Street Cleaning Department of New York City, in connection with our sewerage system, takes away the refuse of the city. The cities of the Western World are notably more wasteful than those of Europe. Whole communities in Europe can live upon the waste of such a city as New York is at present.”
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Our world in photos: August 17
CALIFORNIA — On a cloud: Pedestrians walked on a hill in front of the Golden Gate Bridge partially covered by fog in San Francisco, on Tuesday. Photo: Jeff Chiu/AP.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
What to know about COVID guidelines for NYC schools this year
New York City schools will shed many of its COVID prevention strategies from the past two years, according to new education department guidance posted Tuesday for the 2022-23 school year. When the nation’s largest school system starts on Sept. 8, students will no longer be required to fill out a...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn College ranks high in value, aid by Princeton Review
For the 21st straight year, Brooklyn College was named to The Princeton Review’s “Best 388 Colleges for 2023” on Wednesday. In the rankings portion of the new book, Brooklyn College ranked No. 39 on the list of “Top 50 Best Value Colleges (Public Schools)” and No. 12 on the list of “Top 20 Best Schools for Financial Aid (Public Schools).”
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Sunset Park man sentenced to 15 years to life for fatal shooting
On Wednesday, a Sunset Park man was sentenced for fatally shooting a man twice in the face. Sam Chen, 44, was given 15 years’ to life imprisonment after a hearing presided over by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Vincent Del Giudice. Chen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on June 9,...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
DiNapoli: NYC Department of Education must do more to combat mental health crisis among youth
The latest in State Comptroller DiNapoli’s series of audits of health and safety in schools finds that, in the face of a mental health crisis among youth, the NYC Department of Education (DOE) can do more to ensure that public school students receive the supports and services that they need and that are supposed to be available. The audit found that too many NYC public schools are understaffed with mental health professionals, are not adequately training staff and too few have services readily available—and that DOE provides little oversight to ensure students receive the required mental health instruction critical to developing their awareness and resilience.
Comments / 0