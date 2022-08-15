ON THIS DAY IN 1907, Brooklyn Daily Eagle guest columnist Capt. Alexander Ross Piper wrote, “The subject of cleaning our houses, our stores and our streets is not entirely a pleasant one. It is, however, one of the necessary evils, and the means by which we can get rid of what we no longer want, and what is a nuisance to us is one of the questions which is today being presented to every city more forcibly than ever before. The cities of the Old World have not made the advances in this line that have been made in certain instances in the United States. The oldest cities of the world today dispose of their refuse by throwing it into the streets, and simply rely upon the heavy rainstorms to carry it off. Much, of course, must remain, and of necessity prove a detriment to the health and pleasure of the community … The Street Cleaning Department of New York City, in connection with our sewerage system, takes away the refuse of the city. The cities of the Western World are notably more wasteful than those of Europe. Whole communities in Europe can live upon the waste of such a city as New York is at present.”

