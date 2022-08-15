ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Rozon Becomes City of Haverhill Treasurer and Collector Next Week Following Promotion

Yenise Rozon, Haverhill’s assistant treasurer and tax collector, will succeed her boss next week and become the first Latina to head a City Hall department. Rozon, of Haverhill, has been second in command of the office since 2014. She was promoted by Mayor James J. Fiorentini to lead the department. She takes over from Alicia T. McOsker, whose is retiring after seven years.
Receive Northern Essex Community College Enrollment Help Saturday

Northern Essex Community College hosts a fall enrollment event on its Haverhill Campus tomorrow. Enrollment staff will be available to help students get started. Students and their families will learn about academic placement options, complete online orientation and connecting with an advisor. They will also have an opportunity to speak with a financial aid specialist.
Groveland Seeks to Hire Full-Time Council on Aging Director After Fisher Gives Notice

Groveland’s Council on Aging is looking for a full-time director after the current director tendered her resignation. The job is currently held by Amanda Fisher who gave her notice last week after holding the job about six months. According to a job posting, “The Director identifies programs, services and activities that enable Groveland elders to be active participants in the community. The director also advocates and educates the community on this unique population.”
Families Have Opportunity Tonight to Meet Haverhill High School Leadership

Students and parents have an opportunity tonight to meet the new and returning members of the Haverhill High School administration. Interim Principal Kevin Soraghan invites families to share thoughts and concerns during the informal meet and greet tonight, Aug. 16, at 6:30, in the High School Auditorium, 137 Monument St. Schedules are not yet available.
Longtime Haverhill Purchasing Agent Betty Burrill Dies at 92

Haverhill’s former longtime purchasing agent, Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Burrill, 92 died last Saturday morning. Burrill was employed by the City of Haverhill for more than 30 years—25 of those as purchasing agent. She died Aug. 13 at Hannah Dustin Long Term Care after a period of declining health.
24th Annual Tapestry of Voices This Saturday at Whitter Amesbury Home

The 24th Annual Tapestry of Voices Collaborative Reading with the Whittier Home Association presents poetry of John Greenleaf Whittier and other original poems. Readers include Ellie O’Leary, current Poet Laureate of Amesbury; Lainie Senechal, First Poet Laureate of Amesbury; Harris Gardner, poet and co-founder of Tapestry of Voices, with Lainie Senechal; Peter Bryant, local poet and friend to the Whittier Home; Chris Bryant, Whittier Home Association president; Bryan Riley, local poet and friend to the Whittier Home; and Deb Szabo, teacher mentor at Newburyport High School.
Dedication of the Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo Memorial Mural Takes Place Tonight

(Additional photograph below.) The Dedication Ceremony for the Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo Memorial Mural takes place tonight in Lawrence. Rosario Pichardo of Lawrence was killed a year ago during a bombing at the Hamid Karzai Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. She was a U.S. Marine who was helping evacuate women and children from the Kabul Airport. More than 150 Afghans were killed along with 13 U.S. servicemembers. She was able to help more than 124,000 people to safely evacuate Afghanistan as a part of her role. Posthumously, she was recognized with the Purple Heart Award and Congressional Gold Medal.
Gubernatorial Candidate Healey in Lawrence to Support Housing and Job Training, Play Basketball

Attorney General Maura Healey was in Lawrence Thursday, outlining her priorities if elected governor on housing and supporting the state’s manufacturing industry. Healey. who toured the 608 Broadway housing development in the former Marriner Mill building, which will include 87 units of mixed-income rental housing. She also picked up endorsements from Lawrence Mayor Brian De Peña, state Reps. Frank Moran and Marcos Devers and City Councilors Celina Reyes, Estella Reyes, Pavel Payano, Jeovanny A. Rodriguez, Gregory Del Rosario, Ana Levy, Maria De La Cruz and Stephanie Infante.
