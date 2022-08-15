Read full article on original website
Rozon Becomes City of Haverhill Treasurer and Collector Next Week Following Promotion
Yenise Rozon, Haverhill’s assistant treasurer and tax collector, will succeed her boss next week and become the first Latina to head a City Hall department. Rozon, of Haverhill, has been second in command of the office since 2014. She was promoted by Mayor James J. Fiorentini to lead the department. She takes over from Alicia T. McOsker, whose is retiring after seven years.
Legislators Await Gov. Baker’s Name on Haverhill Election Change, Say Charter Update Brings Benefits
In anticipation of Gov. Charlie Baker signing Haverhill’s change to mostly ward-based City Council and School Committee elections, local legislators say the new system benefits all residents. As only WHAV reported, the state Senate last week signed off on the city’s home rule petition, following the House’s approval in...
Area Mayors Back Sen. DiZoglio’s Call for the Legislature to Go Back to Work, Approve Aid and Tax Relief
State Sen. Diana DiZoglio won the backing Tuesday of Merrimack Valley mayors and other officials who want the legislature to go back to work and approve bills that would send millions of dollars to area communities and give residents tax relief. DiZoglio is not seeking reelection and, instead, is running...
American Academy of Nursing Class of Fellows Elects UMass Lowell School of Nursing Chair
UMass Lowell’s Heidi Collins Fantasia last month was elected a member of the 2022 American Academy of Nursing Class of Fellows. In recognition of her dedication to those for whom she cares and the profession of nursing, she was one of nine Massachusetts professionals named in a group of 250 from across the nation and the globe.
Bradford Railroad Overpass Gets $7.6 Million Federal Grant to Become a Two-Track Bridge
Haverhill’s South Elm Street Railroad overpass, whose narrow supports are blamed for auto traffic congestion, will be replaced with a two-track bridge paid by a more than $7.6 million federal grant. Congresswoman Lori Trahan, Sen. Edward J. Markey and Congressman Seth Moulton said in a joint release Thursday that...
Today’s Obituaries: Ann B. Shaw, 77, Career Spanned Lowell Sun, Bradford College and ValleyWorks
Ann B. Shaw, 77, passed away unexpectedly following surgical complications at Lahey Clinic on Aug.18. Ann was the wife of David E. Shaw with whom she had just celebrated her 50th wedding anniversary. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on April 10, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Teresa (O’Brien)...
Receive Northern Essex Community College Enrollment Help Saturday
Northern Essex Community College hosts a fall enrollment event on its Haverhill Campus tomorrow. Enrollment staff will be available to help students get started. Students and their families will learn about academic placement options, complete online orientation and connecting with an advisor. They will also have an opportunity to speak with a financial aid specialist.
Groveland Seeks to Hire Full-Time Council on Aging Director After Fisher Gives Notice
Groveland’s Council on Aging is looking for a full-time director after the current director tendered her resignation. The job is currently held by Amanda Fisher who gave her notice last week after holding the job about six months. According to a job posting, “The Director identifies programs, services and activities that enable Groveland elders to be active participants in the community. The director also advocates and educates the community on this unique population.”
Campaign Notes: Sheriff Candidate Leigh and Supporters Walk Across County to Show Prison Impact
Virginia Leigh, licensed social worker and candidate for Essex County sheriff walked a pilgrimage of 26 miles Sunday with supporters to bring attention to communities most impacted by imprisonment. Walking from Lawrence to Lynn, the procession included Essex County residents, including victims of crime, formerly imprisoned people, union organizers, human...
Councilors Ask Mayor to Determine if Federal Money Can Help Drought-Stricken, Haverhill Farmers
As every backyard gardener will attest, the hot, dry weather this summer has played havoc with vegetables and other crops and, for the farming community, the drought-like conditions are hitting them right in the pocketbook. As a result, Haverhill City Councilor Joseph J. Bevilacqua introduced a motion last Tuesday asking...
Haverhill Fire Using Loaner Ladder Truck as Both of its Ladders are Out of Service
Both of Haverhill Fire Department’s ladder trucks are out of service and the city is using a loaner from Lawrence. Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien says the city was never without coverage. Haverhill firefighters say mistakes made in the last decade or so are contributing to the problem....
Haverhill Public Library Seeks Patron Input on Proposed $10 Million Privately-Paid Expansion
On the heels of telling city councilors it plans a $10 million renovation, expansion and modernization, the Haverhill Public Library is soliciting the community’s wish list for the building. The public is invited to give its feedback and suggestions Wednesday, Aug. 24, between 6 and 7:30 p.m., at the...
Haverhill Convenes Roundtable to Resolve ‘Urgent’ Lack of Affordable Housing in City
Representatives of Community Action, Northeast Legal Services and housing advocates received a preview last Friday of Mayor James J. Fiorentini’s plans to require housing developers to set aside some units as affordable housing. The round-table discussion came a little more than a year after he asked the Haverhill Planning...
Families Have Opportunity Tonight to Meet Haverhill High School Leadership
Students and parents have an opportunity tonight to meet the new and returning members of the Haverhill High School administration. Interim Principal Kevin Soraghan invites families to share thoughts and concerns during the informal meet and greet tonight, Aug. 16, at 6:30, in the High School Auditorium, 137 Monument St. Schedules are not yet available.
Baker Signs Cannabis Reform, Limiting Fees Cities Charge; Law a Victory for Stem that Sued Haverhill
A court battle between Haverhill and a downtown cannabis shop may be moot now that Gov. Charlie Baker has signed legislation that requires communities to renegotiate “impact fees” in host agreements. Besides forcing renegotiation of host community agreements, the bill creates a Social Equity Trust Fund which would...
Longtime Haverhill Purchasing Agent Betty Burrill Dies at 92
Haverhill’s former longtime purchasing agent, Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Burrill, 92 died last Saturday morning. Burrill was employed by the City of Haverhill for more than 30 years—25 of those as purchasing agent. She died Aug. 13 at Hannah Dustin Long Term Care after a period of declining health.
24th Annual Tapestry of Voices This Saturday at Whitter Amesbury Home
The 24th Annual Tapestry of Voices Collaborative Reading with the Whittier Home Association presents poetry of John Greenleaf Whittier and other original poems. Readers include Ellie O’Leary, current Poet Laureate of Amesbury; Lainie Senechal, First Poet Laureate of Amesbury; Harris Gardner, poet and co-founder of Tapestry of Voices, with Lainie Senechal; Peter Bryant, local poet and friend to the Whittier Home; Chris Bryant, Whittier Home Association president; Bryan Riley, local poet and friend to the Whittier Home; and Deb Szabo, teacher mentor at Newburyport High School.
Dedication of the Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo Memorial Mural Takes Place Tonight
(Additional photograph below.) The Dedication Ceremony for the Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo Memorial Mural takes place tonight in Lawrence. Rosario Pichardo of Lawrence was killed a year ago during a bombing at the Hamid Karzai Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. She was a U.S. Marine who was helping evacuate women and children from the Kabul Airport. More than 150 Afghans were killed along with 13 U.S. servicemembers. She was able to help more than 124,000 people to safely evacuate Afghanistan as a part of her role. Posthumously, she was recognized with the Purple Heart Award and Congressional Gold Medal.
Gubernatorial Candidate Healey in Lawrence to Support Housing and Job Training, Play Basketball
Attorney General Maura Healey was in Lawrence Thursday, outlining her priorities if elected governor on housing and supporting the state’s manufacturing industry. Healey. who toured the 608 Broadway housing development in the former Marriner Mill building, which will include 87 units of mixed-income rental housing. She also picked up endorsements from Lawrence Mayor Brian De Peña, state Reps. Frank Moran and Marcos Devers and City Councilors Celina Reyes, Estella Reyes, Pavel Payano, Jeovanny A. Rodriguez, Gregory Del Rosario, Ana Levy, Maria De La Cruz and Stephanie Infante.
Senate Signs Off on Haverhill Petition to Elect Council and School Committee Mostly by Ward
The Massachusetts Senate Thursday approved Haverhill’s home rule petition, requiring candidates for City Council and School Committee a year from now to run mostly by neighborhood. The bill, sponsored in the state Senate by Sen. Diana DiZoglio, was previously passed by the House after being presented by Rep. Andy...
