(Additional photograph below.) The Dedication Ceremony for the Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo Memorial Mural takes place tonight in Lawrence. Rosario Pichardo of Lawrence was killed a year ago during a bombing at the Hamid Karzai Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. She was a U.S. Marine who was helping evacuate women and children from the Kabul Airport. More than 150 Afghans were killed along with 13 U.S. servicemembers. She was able to help more than 124,000 people to safely evacuate Afghanistan as a part of her role. Posthumously, she was recognized with the Purple Heart Award and Congressional Gold Medal.

LAWRENCE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO