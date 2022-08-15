Read full article on original website
Related
Digiday
The demand for cookieless targeting is fueling ‘SPO 2.0’
The term supply-path optimization (SPO), has plagued ad tech companies for years and now has a renewed resonance as media buyers still demand precise targeting, even as traditional tools of the trade have eroded. It’s a trend highlighted by Havas Media Group’s recent search for ad tech partners, a process...
EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed
Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
An airline passenger says she was served a bottle of water on a flight instead of the vegan meal she had ordered
Miriam Porter told Insider she initially received a bottle of water for one of her meals but a flight attendant later found her some snacks.
RELATED PEOPLE
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
Digiday
DTC women’s health brand looks to build community on Instagram, TikTok
Perelel is a pre-and postnatal vitamin brand founded by obstetrician-gynecologists two years ago to support women’s health. Now, the direct-to-consumer brand is leveraging influencer marketing on Instagram and TikTok to increase brand awareness and share educational content on each stage of womanhood. PERELEL’S INFLUENCER MARKETING ADVANTAGE. Boosts brand...
Digiday
A ‘data buffet’: Mozilla’s review of pregnancy and period trackers sheds light on data privacy concerns
Amid growing concerns about how data might be used to prosecute women looking for abortion care following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, a new report from Mozilla shows just how many ways pregnancy and period trackers collect and share advertising-related data and other info that also might be shared with law enforcement.
Comments / 0