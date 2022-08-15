ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Digiday

The demand for cookieless targeting is fueling ‘SPO 2.0’

The term supply-path optimization (SPO), has plagued ad tech companies for years and now has a renewed resonance as media buyers still demand precise targeting, even as traditional tools of the trade have eroded. It’s a trend highlighted by Havas Media Group’s recent search for ad tech partners, a process...
INTERNET
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed

Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonah Peretti
Digiday

DTC women’s health brand looks to build community on Instagram, TikTok

Perelel is a pre-and postnatal vitamin brand founded by obstetrician-gynecologists two years ago to support women’s health. Now, the direct-to-consumer brand is leveraging influencer marketing on Instagram and TikTok to increase brand awareness and share educational content on each stage of womanhood. PERELEL’S INFLUENCER MARKETING ADVANTAGE. Boosts brand...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy