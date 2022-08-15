Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel Maven
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
Related
monvalleyindependent.com
Barton’s Flowers and Bake Shop celebrates 40 years
Jan Barton has worked six days a week for the last 40 years and has loved every minute of it. Barton is the owner and operator of Barton’s Flowers and Bake Shop at 311 Second St. in Elizabeth. The shop has become an institution in the borough with its eclectic mix of flowers, unique gifts and baked goods.
monvalleyindependent.com
Getting ready for Riverfest
Members of the California Borough Recreation Authority gathered Friday afternoon to prepare for this weekend’s Riverfest. From left, Michelle Kinsey, Amelia Mitchell and Ashley Roth, all of California, unpack a vendor tent in the parking lot next to California Area Public Library.
monvalleyindependent.com
Charleroi Stuff-the-Bus a success
Distribution for the Stuff the Bus school supplies event was held Wednesday at St. Andrew the Apostle Parish in Charleroi. Charleroi Area School Board member and event coordinator Tom Nutting hands eighth grader Braedin Lunger some supplies. Looking on is elementary art teacher Kris Vatter.
monvalleyindependent.com
Glassport girl honored with Outstanding Citizen Award
One of Glassport’s young citizens received a big award from council for her volunteerism. Councilman David Kowalski presented the borough’s Crime Watch Outstanding Citizen Award to Caleigh Trunzo. The 8-year-old volunteers at Glassport’s Vina March Senior Center. Her big hearted kindness has endeared her to the borough’s senior citizens.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
monvalleyindependent.com
BVA’s Wessel finishes impactful summer with Beaver Valley
For Belle Vernon senior Jake Wessel, baseball has become more than just a game to the point where weekends are road trips to play in tournaments and individual games blend together. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to...
monvalleyindependent.com
Back-to-school haircut
Third-grader Leora Ashbaugh, 9, of Smithton gets a haircut from cosmetology student Charhea Strickler on Thursday at the Cosmetology Academy at Douglas Education Center in Monessen. DEC held a back-to-school celebration with free haircuts for students from kindergarten through 12th grade. Ashbaugh attends the Connections Academy Cyber Charter School.
monvalleyindependent.com
Monongahela hosts CMU website, app developers
Graduate students from Carnegie Mellon University are taking a vested interest in the future of Monongahela and what the growing community has to offer. On Thursday, a portion of a five-member student-led team from CMU visited the Mon Valley Business Resource Center to present and demo their ongoing project to community stakeholders.
monvalleyindependent.com
Warriors counting on seniors to step up
Two years removed from a WPIAL semifinal appearance and one year after advancing to the quarterfinals, the Elizabeth Forward boys soccer team enters the 2022 campaign with a relatively inexperienced group. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Thursday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to...
RELATED PEOPLE
monvalleyindependent.com
Veychek set to lead Yough girls
Mike Veychek has been preparing Yough’s girls soccer team for the first time, having taken over for veteran coach Dann Appolonia. And while the Cougars lost six senior starters, along with their coach, from a year ago, Veychek doesn’t think much will change at Cougar Mountain. To read...
monvalleyindependent.com
Donora: Lawsuit claims violations of Sunshine Act
Donora’s mayor and two council members have filed a lawsuit against the borough and the other five council members claiming there were Sunshine Act violations involved in the way police Superintendent Jim Brice was placed on paid administrative leave. To read the rest of the story, please see a...
monvalleyindependent.com
Back to school: Safety a top priority at Charleroi Area
Charleroi Area School Board directors took care of several business items Wednesday as they prepare to welcome students back to school next week. Students will return to class Aug. 25 and work has been completed over the summer to ensure their safety. “No topic is more important than the safety...
Comments / 0