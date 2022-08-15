Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in AmericaAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This is the oldest lighthouse in the U.S. and it is still actively staffed by the U.S. Coast GuardAnita DurairajBoston, MA
Calamity Jane Had Nothing On Chris SaleIBWAABoston, MA
7 Day New England Road Trip ItineraryJoJo's Cup of MochaSalem, MA
Related
Greater Haverhill Chamber’s YES Attendees to Learn Printing History
The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce’s Youth Enrichment Series moves on to the Museum of Printing to learn about the history of printing and more. The series, known as YES, also provides a tour of the museum, an augmented reality historical videos and participation in an activity where visitors have a chance to type and print their names.
Receive Northern Essex Community College Enrollment Help Saturday
Northern Essex Community College hosts a fall enrollment event on its Haverhill Campus tomorrow. Enrollment staff will be available to help students get started. Students and their families will learn about academic placement options, complete online orientation and connecting with an advisor. They will also have an opportunity to speak with a financial aid specialist.
Today’s Obituaries: Ann B. Shaw, 77, Career Spanned Lowell Sun, Bradford College and ValleyWorks
Ann B. Shaw, 77, passed away unexpectedly following surgical complications at Lahey Clinic on Aug.18. Ann was the wife of David E. Shaw with whom she had just celebrated her 50th wedding anniversary. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on April 10, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Teresa (O’Brien)...
Podcast: Haverhill’s 5th Annual Restaurant Week Sprinkled with Special Events and $20.22 Prices
Haverhill’s Fifth Annual Restaurant Week will again be bookended by a sold-out, under the stars eating event and a capstone awards night. In between, more than a dozen local dining establishments are celebrating the year with appropriately priced $20.22 specials. The kickoff is L’Arche Boston North’s Longest Table Thursday, Aug. 18, on the Rep. Brian S. Dempsey Boardwalk. Haverhill Chamber President and CEO Alex Eberhardt said Restaurant Week kicks off in earnest the next day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Back-to-School’ Cookie-Decorating Class Set for Sept. 4
Mindy Paper Cookies is offering a “Back to School Cookie Decorating Class” with familiar student themes. Participants will create such designs as a pencil, book stack, bookworm, apple and star using royal icing and go home with a set of browned-butter sugar cookies. The in-person class lasts about an hour and includes five cookies, six colors of royal icing, icing pick and a box to take everything home. There are also step-by-step instructions for those who prefer to participate from home.
Haverhill Public Library Seeks Patron Input on Proposed $10 Million Privately-Paid Expansion
On the heels of telling city councilors it plans a $10 million renovation, expansion and modernization, the Haverhill Public Library is soliciting the community’s wish list for the building. The public is invited to give its feedback and suggestions Wednesday, Aug. 24, between 6 and 7:30 p.m., at the...
Dedication of the Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo Memorial Mural Takes Place Tonight
(Additional photograph below.) The Dedication Ceremony for the Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo Memorial Mural takes place tonight in Lawrence. Rosario Pichardo of Lawrence was killed a year ago during a bombing at the Hamid Karzai Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. She was a U.S. Marine who was helping evacuate women and children from the Kabul Airport. More than 150 Afghans were killed along with 13 U.S. servicemembers. She was able to help more than 124,000 people to safely evacuate Afghanistan as a part of her role. Posthumously, she was recognized with the Purple Heart Award and Congressional Gold Medal.
Firefighting Museum Shows How to Survive a Smoke-Filled Fire During Saturday Demonstration
The Haverhill Firefighting Museum and Haverhill Fire Department are teaming up this Saturday to demonstrate how to survive a smoke-filled fire. The fire safety program is geared to both children and adults with a Smoke Tunnel for children to crawl through, helping to show the danger of smoke. It takes place Saturday, Aug. 20, from noon-3, at the Museum, 75 Kenoza Ave., Haverhill.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Basile Joins Poetic Justice Pop Up Poetry Event During August Haverhill Art Walk
Poet, singer and songwriter Al Basile joins Whittier Birthplace for another Poetic Justice Pop Up Poetry event this Saturday during the Haverhill Art Walk in downtown Haverhill. Basile performs Saturday, Aug. 13, from 3-6 p.m., in the alley next to Barking Dog Ale House, 77 Washington St., Haverhill. For a...
Families Have Opportunity Tonight to Meet Haverhill High School Leadership
Students and parents have an opportunity tonight to meet the new and returning members of the Haverhill High School administration. Interim Principal Kevin Soraghan invites families to share thoughts and concerns during the informal meet and greet tonight, Aug. 16, at 6:30, in the High School Auditorium, 137 Monument St. Schedules are not yet available.
Rozon Becomes City of Haverhill Treasurer and Collector Next Week Following Promotion
Yenise Rozon, Haverhill’s assistant treasurer and tax collector, will succeed her boss next week and become the first Latina to head a City Hall department. Rozon, of Haverhill, has been second in command of the office since 2014. She was promoted by Mayor James J. Fiorentini to lead the department. She takes over from Alicia T. McOsker, whose is retiring after seven years.
Poet Comeau Reflects on Repercussions of ‘Fooling With Truth’
Editor’s note: Dr. Raymond F. Comeau tackles a timely topic with his poem, “Fooling With Truth.”. A Haverhill native, and now of Belmont, Comeau is a retired dean and current lecturer at Harvard University Extension School. He is also a trustee, emeritus, of the John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace in Haverhill.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
American Academy of Nursing Class of Fellows Elects UMass Lowell School of Nursing Chair
UMass Lowell’s Heidi Collins Fantasia last month was elected a member of the 2022 American Academy of Nursing Class of Fellows. In recognition of her dedication to those for whom she cares and the profession of nursing, she was one of nine Massachusetts professionals named in a group of 250 from across the nation and the globe.
Haverhill Fire Using Loaner Ladder Truck as Both of its Ladders are Out of Service
Both of Haverhill Fire Department’s ladder trucks are out of service and the city is using a loaner from Lawrence. Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien says the city was never without coverage. Haverhill firefighters say mistakes made in the last decade or so are contributing to the problem....
Longtime Haverhill Purchasing Agent Betty Burrill Dies at 92
Haverhill’s former longtime purchasing agent, Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Burrill, 92 died last Saturday morning. Burrill was employed by the City of Haverhill for more than 30 years—25 of those as purchasing agent. She died Aug. 13 at Hannah Dustin Long Term Care after a period of declining health.
Greater Haverhill Chamber’s 24th Annual WOW Conference Set for Sept. 23
A number of high-profile women will serve as panelists when the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce hosts its 24th Annual Winning Opportunities for Women Conference. The WOW Conference is described as “a day of inspiration, growth, networking and camaraderie among Greater Haverhill’s strongest women. It takes place Friday, Sept. 23, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., at Blue Ocean Music Hall in Salisbury. Admission is $125 each for Haverhill Chamber members and $150 each for nonmembers and includes continental breakfast and seaside luncheon buffet.
Motivational Speaker, ShoeStories Auction, Dinner to Take Place in Support of New Senior Housing
Del Gilbert presents “Thrive! 3 Ways to Win at Work and Life” next month during Bethany Community Services’ “Growing Together at Merrimack Place” event in support of plans to build a 62-unit affordable senior apartment complex in downtown Haverhill. Del Gilbert, founder of Accelerating Excellence,...
Bradford Railroad Overpass Gets $7.6 Million Federal Grant to Become a Two-Track Bridge
Haverhill’s South Elm Street Railroad overpass, whose narrow supports are blamed for auto traffic congestion, will be replaced with a two-track bridge paid by a more than $7.6 million federal grant. Congresswoman Lori Trahan, Sen. Edward J. Markey and Congressman Seth Moulton said in a joint release Thursday that...
Breezeline Proposes First Serious Internet, TV, Phone Competition with Comcast in Haverhill
A Quincy-based company is expected to win approval over the next few months to provide internet, television and voice competition in Haverhill. Breezeline, formerly known as Atlantic Broadband, is the eighth largest cable operator in the country. It plans to spend $28 million to wire the city, according to Mayor James J. Fiorentini. The company, better known locally under the names of properties it purchased from MetroCast and Charter Communications, already operates over the border in New Hampshire. It is the first challenger to Comcast’s historical dominance in Haverhill. Fiorentini called the company’s entrance “years in the making.”
Groveland Seeks to Hire Full-Time Council on Aging Director After Fisher Gives Notice
Groveland’s Council on Aging is looking for a full-time director after the current director tendered her resignation. The job is currently held by Amanda Fisher who gave her notice last week after holding the job about six months. According to a job posting, “The Director identifies programs, services and activities that enable Groveland elders to be active participants in the community. The director also advocates and educates the community on this unique population.”
WHAV
Haverhill, MA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
923K+
Views
ABOUT
97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.https://www.whav.net
Comments / 0