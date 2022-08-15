ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 23

Ross
5d ago

Ohh please gimme a break! They cannot predict any weather anywhere in the universe that’ll take place in 2 hours and we are taking 30 years ahead??? So tired of this nonsense! When will it stop eventually? Same as with the ozone holes, remember?

Hanno the Navigator
5d ago

These “Global Warming…Climate Change…Climate Emergency” extremists, are the same type of people that used to burn suspected witches.

Gregg Oswald
5d ago

Call big Al? Give me a break!!! Focus on reality, the USA can't change the climate with mire taxes & regulation! We need to focus on education, & manufacturing .... We are a disposable society if it greases the rich, and then come in with a new scam to raise pricing? The fact that our boarders are open tells me that the government could care less about the USA. Take a second to explain why our politicians send our tax $$$ around the world, while our children & elderly live in poverty?

