NBC Miami
New Broward Fitness Class Transforms Exercise Landscape with Caribbean Flair
A new fitness class in Broward has set a goal of transforming the landscape of exercise, and it’s a class that people can try out for free. It’s called ‘Soca Step,’ a dance fusion fitness class with Caribbean roots. “The Atmosphere is like a concert,” said...
NBC Miami
Miami Firefighter Behind ‘Who Cares' Message About Slain Cop Fired
A Miami firefighter who drew backlash over his controversial "who cares" message about the death of a Miami-Dade detective in the line of duty has been fired, his chief said. Miami Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban announced Friday that the department had fired one of their firefighters after confirming he'd posted the message.
NBC Miami
Video Shows Brightline Train Slamming Into Unoccupied SUV in North Miami
Video obtained by NBC 6 shows a Brightline train slamming into an SUV Thursday in North Miami. The crash happened at around 5 p.m. at the intersection of 141st Street and Biscayne Boulevard. Witnesses say all of the SUV’s passengers safely escaped the vehicle before the crash. The SUV...
NBC Miami
City of Miami Terminates Lease With Virginia Key Outdoor Center
The Virginia Key Outdoor Center has been in business for seven years, and now they have until Sept. 13 to get out. On Aug. 12, City of Miami officers and code enforcement informed the owner that her lease with the city was terminated. “I’m toward the end of my lease....
NBC Miami
Child Dies After Being Pulled From Lake in Coconut Creek
A 3-year-old boy died Friday after he was pulled from a lake in a Coconut Creek neighborhood, police said. First responders arrived before 6:30 p.m. at the 3700 block of Cocoplum Circle, Coconut Creek Police said. Paramedics gave the boy CPR after a neighbor pulled him out of the water,...
NBC Miami
Girlfriend IDs 2nd Suspect Who Was Shot, Killed in Miami Springs Hotel
The second suspect connected to an armed robbery that led to the shooting of a Miami-Dade detective has been identified. His girlfriend identified Jamie Robles as the man who was shot and killed by officers Tuesday in a hotel room in Miami Springs. Robles, who goes by Rico, recently moved...
NBC Miami
Toddler Left in Car for an Hour While Mom Shopped in Lauderhill Mall: Police
A 21-year-old Pompano Beach woman is facing a child neglect charge after leaving her toddler in a car while she shopped at the Lauderhill Mall, police said. Luz Elena Ortiz-Areiza was arrested Tuesday after her 2-year-old was found wandering in the mall's parking lot, according to the police report read in court Wednesday morning.
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Police Cruiser Crashes Into Cutler Bay Home
A wild scene Wednesday night at a Cutler Bay home after a Miami-Dade Police Department cruiser crashed into it. Only in Dade reports that an on-duty MDPD unit was responding to an emergency call when the officer crashed into an occupied residence at the 9600 block of Cutler Ridge Drive around 9 p.m.
NBC Miami
Video Shows Shooting That Left Suspect Dead, Miami-Dade Detective Critically Injured
UPDATE: Miami-Dade Detective Cesar Echaverry has died, the department announced Wednesday night. Click here for an updated story. New video shows the wild confrontation and shooting that left an armed robbery suspect dead and a Miami-Dade Police detective fighting for his life. Det. Cesar "Echy" Echaverry was critically wounded in...
NBC Miami
Emotional Procession Held for Miami-Dade Detective Killed in Line of Duty
An emotional procession was held Friday morning to honor a Miami-Dade Police detective who was killed in the line of duty this week. The flag-draped coffin of Det. Cesar “Echy” Echaverry was escorted from Jackson Memorial Hospital to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office by ambulance. Hundreds of...
NBC Miami
Police Arrest Murder Suspect in Deadly Fort Lauderdale Condo Fire
An eight-month investigation into a deadly fire in a Fort Lauderdale condominium has resulted in an arrest for murder. Keith Rush, 56, was taken into custody Thursday and faces a first-degree murder charge, Broward County jail records showed. Rush is accused of setting a fire in a 9th-floor condo at...
NBC Miami
Procession Friday to Move Body of Fallen Miami-Dade Police Detective
The body of a Miami-Dade Police detective who died from injuries suffered in a Monday shooting will be taken to the county’s Medical Examiner’s office on Friday. A police procession and Rendering of Honors will take place for Det. Cesar Echaverry, who died Wednesday from injuries suffered while attempting to stop a robbery suspect. Echaverry’s body will be taken from Jackson Memorial Hospital around 10 a.m.
NBC Miami
Armed Carjacking Suspect Arrested in Fort Lauderdale
A 21-year-old man is behind bars accused of beating a woman and stealing her car in Fort Lauderdale. Craig Rolle was arrested Wednesday following an armed carjacking that allegedly happened just before midnight Aug. 7, records show. According to the arrest report, he was driving a 2009 black BMW belonging...
NBC Miami
Middle School in Weston on Lockdown Due to Student Threat: City Officials
Falcon Cove Middle School in Weston is on lockdown as police investigate a student threat Friday, city officials said. Broward Sheriff's deputies responded to the school before 3:30 p.m. for a call of a suspicious incident. Officials said a student overheard another student say he has a gun in his...
NBC Miami
Tractor-Trailer Rollover Closes Northbound Lanes of Turnpike in Miami-Dade
A tractor-trailer rollover had a stretch of the Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade closed Wednesday afternoon. The crash was reported in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Northwest 106th Street. Traffic was reportedly backed up as far was Northwest 74th Street. Florida Highway Patrol officials said the driver was traveling...
NBC Miami
5 Dead After Wrong-Way Crash on Palmetto Expressway
Five people are dead and one other person is in critical condition after a wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway early Saturday morning, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. along the Palmetto and Northwest 57th Avenue. Fire rescue responded to the scene shortly after. A silver...
NBC Miami
Man Who Died After Eating Raw Oysters Also Had Drugs in System: Medical Examiner
A South Florida man who died after eating raw oysters last month also had a number of drugs in his system including cocaine and Fentanyl, a medical examiner's report said. The report from the Broward County Medical Examiner said 44-year-old Roger Pinckney tested positive for cannabis, cocaine, Fentanyl, oxycodone and opiates after his death on July 31.
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Detective Dies Days After Shooting Involving Armed Robbery Suspect
A Miami-Dade Police detective has died days after he was shot during a confrontation with an armed robbery suspect. Cesar "Echy" Echaverry, 29, a five-year veteran of the Miami-Dade Police Department, had been shot in the head Monday night. Police Director Alfredo Ramirez announced his passing Wednesday night. "Officer Echaverry...
NBC Miami
Dirt Bike ‘Influencer' Arrested, Accused of Fleeing Fort Lauderdale Police
The growing problem of renegade riders on dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles in the streets of Fort Lauderdale has resulted in the arrest of a person police call an ATV "influencer.”. Nathan Lee Adams, 25, is described as someone with a “large voice and presence” in the “dirt bike community”...
NBC Miami
Body Found in Water After Small Plane Crash Off Pompano Beach
A person's body was recovered from the ocean after a small plane crashed off Pompano Beach Thursday, officials said. U.S. Coast Guard crews made the discovery after they were alerted of a possible downed aircraft by the U.S. Air Force earlier in the day, officials said. The person's identity wasn't...
