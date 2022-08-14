ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Biryani Express inside Super Express Convenience Store

A new Indian spot has opened inside the Super Express Convenience store at 2849 W. 13th St. N. It’s called Biryani Express and they specialize in the popular Indian dish, biryani. If you’ve never had it, the dish consists of rice, different meats, vegetables, and spices. It’s a simple menu consisting of chicken or beef biryani that can also be made spicy. You can also order in a regular or large size.
KSN.com

Local restaurants pivoting as shortages loom

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s no secret many companies are struggling to find employees. Area restaurants are no different. Some are having a hard time keeping their doors open. Copper Oven Cafe in Wichita recently celebrated its tenth year in business. But it recently changed some things as...
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Waggin Waffles – The return of bubble waffles to Wichita

Ever since Sweet House closed down at Union Station, Wichita has been without bubble waffles. Make way for Waggin Waffles, who opened at the Old Town Farm & Art Market. The mobile vendor has brought with them the spherical egg-based waffle that is popular all over the world. ===========. 316-361-6658.
KWCH.com

Chaplain looks to support families impacted by tragedy at the scene

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local chaplain has the goal of providing compassion and care during events that can sometimes be the worst day of someone’s life. He’s looking to turn an ambulance into a Chaplain Response Vehicle. “Serve the community, serve first responders, just serve people in...
KSN News

Tickets for Sedgwick County Zoo's largest fundraiser are now on sale

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Tickets for Zoobilee, the Sedgwick County Zoo’s largest fundraiser, are now on sale. Zoobilee will run from 6 p.m. until midnight on Saturday, Sept. 10. Attendees will enjoy food and new tastes from local establishments, live music from the Llew Brown Band, and have the opportunity to shop for art and […]
wichitabyeb.com

Visiting Donut Palace in Augusta, KS

One of the favorite donuts shops in Wichita is Donut Palace on north Broadway. Did you know before that, there was already one outside of town in Augusta, KS? If you happen to be east of Wichita, this location of Donut Palace is just as good and definitely worth a try.
KSN News

Kansas Humane Society at max capacity with cats and dogs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) is at maximum capacity with cats and dogs and is in need of adoptees. In a Facebook post, the KHS stated, “Please consider adopting, fostering, volunteering, or donating to help save innocent lives. Right now we have over 360 cats and 200 dogs in our shelter […]
KSN.com

Friday Guy Day – Rock's Dugout Sportscards

If you’re a sports card collector or trader, there is a spot in Wichita that you should know about!. It’s been around for many years and is inside a bowling alley. It’s called Rock’s Dugout and has thousands of collector cards for every sports fanatic to marvel at.
KSN News

City of Wichita urging water customers to get backflow tested

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita is urging its water customers to get their backflows tested. Every Wichita water customer with an irrigation system connected to the City’s water system is federally required by the Safe Drinking Water Act to have a working backflow device. Working backflow devices ensures that Wichitans have access […]
franchising.com

Walk-On's Celebrates Grand Opening of First Wichita Restaurant

Restaurant celebrates opening with a chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year on Aug. 15. August 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita community is about to have a new go-to destination for cheering on their favorite teams when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux® makes its debut on Monday, Aug. 15.
