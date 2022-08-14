Read full article on original website
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Biryani Express inside Super Express Convenience Store
A new Indian spot has opened inside the Super Express Convenience store at 2849 W. 13th St. N. It’s called Biryani Express and they specialize in the popular Indian dish, biryani. If you’ve never had it, the dish consists of rice, different meats, vegetables, and spices. It’s a simple menu consisting of chicken or beef biryani that can also be made spicy. You can also order in a regular or large size.
KSN.com
Local restaurants pivoting as shortages loom
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s no secret many companies are struggling to find employees. Area restaurants are no different. Some are having a hard time keeping their doors open. Copper Oven Cafe in Wichita recently celebrated its tenth year in business. But it recently changed some things as...
This Wichita convenience store has just added an Indian food drive-though
Check out the menu for the business-within-a-business
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Waggin Waffles – The return of bubble waffles to Wichita
Ever since Sweet House closed down at Union Station, Wichita has been without bubble waffles. Make way for Waggin Waffles, who opened at the Old Town Farm & Art Market. The mobile vendor has brought with them the spherical egg-based waffle that is popular all over the world. ===========. 316-361-6658.
KWCH.com
Chaplain looks to support families impacted by tragedy at the scene
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local chaplain has the goal of providing compassion and care during events that can sometimes be the worst day of someone’s life. He’s looking to turn an ambulance into a Chaplain Response Vehicle. “Serve the community, serve first responders, just serve people in...
This always-busy Wichita restaurant just got a new name, but nothing else will change
The restaurant, which offers both sweet and savory treats, has operated in Wichita for nearly 12 years.
KAKE TV
Rhea Lana’s sale at Century II provides financial relief for parents as back-to-school nears
The Rhea Lana’s Consignment Sale at Century II in Wichita opened to the public Sunday. The owner, Amanda Birdsong, said after last week’s pre-sale, she has already seen an increase in customers. Birdsong said she is not surprised given rising inflation. “The word is spreading that this is...
wichitabyeb.com
Three additional Dutch Bros. are on the way with potentially more after that
The first Dutch Bros. in Wichita opened last month at 2860 N. Maize Road. The grand opening for the new coffee option brought big lines and tons of customers. And now, you can expect many more locations coming soon. I’ve been told that three more are in the works:
‘Their dream’: Longtime teachers to run new Wichita child-care business
Sunshine Learning Academy will open next month in 6,000 square feet.
KAKE TV
Local teacher shares her non-traditional way of entering teaching profession
Classes started Monday for some area districts including in Wichita. In Haysville, one teacher is still getting her classroom ready, because her students are still off for a few more days. Amy Cruce said she had plans of teaching growing up, because that's what her mother did. She went to...
Tickets for Sedgwick County Zoo’s largest fundraiser are now on sale
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Tickets for Zoobilee, the Sedgwick County Zoo’s largest fundraiser, are now on sale. Zoobilee will run from 6 p.m. until midnight on Saturday, Sept. 10. Attendees will enjoy food and new tastes from local establishments, live music from the Llew Brown Band, and have the opportunity to shop for art and […]
wichitabyeb.com
Visiting Donut Palace in Augusta, KS
One of the favorite donuts shops in Wichita is Donut Palace on north Broadway. Did you know before that, there was already one outside of town in Augusta, KS? If you happen to be east of Wichita, this location of Donut Palace is just as good and definitely worth a try.
KAKE TV
Derby woman's space is 'unlivable' after water from another unit seeps into hers
A Derby woman reached out to KAKE News with concerns about her living space after an upstairs apartment's water heater began leaking, damaging not only that unit, but hers, too. Jessica Richardson says she just wants to have a safe place to live again and for her concerns to be...
Kansas Humane Society at max capacity with cats and dogs
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) is at maximum capacity with cats and dogs and is in need of adoptees. In a Facebook post, the KHS stated, “Please consider adopting, fostering, volunteering, or donating to help save innocent lives. Right now we have over 360 cats and 200 dogs in our shelter […]
wichitabyeb.com
My favorite shopping event is back: Rhea Lana’s of Great Wichita’s semi-annual consignment sale
Since becoming a parent, there are some events I don’t miss. My daughter’s birthday, my daughter opening Christmas gifts, and the chance to load up all on clothes, toys and more at Rhea Lana’s of Greater Wichita semi-annual children’s consignment sale. It takes place at Century II and the public pre-sale starts Sunday, August 14.
KSN.com
Friday Guy Day – Rock’s Dugout Sportscards
If you’re a sports card collector or trader, there is a spot in Wichita that you should know about!. It’s been around for many years and is inside a bowling alley. It’s called Rock’s Dugout and has thousands of collector cards for every sports fanatic to marvel at.
City of Wichita urging water customers to get backflow tested
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita is urging its water customers to get their backflows tested. Every Wichita water customer with an irrigation system connected to the City’s water system is federally required by the Safe Drinking Water Act to have a working backflow device. Working backflow devices ensures that Wichitans have access […]
franchising.com
Walk-On’s Celebrates Grand Opening of First Wichita Restaurant
Restaurant celebrates opening with a chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year on Aug. 15. August 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita community is about to have a new go-to destination for cheering on their favorite teams when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux® makes its debut on Monday, Aug. 15.
