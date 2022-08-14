ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Fans are all saying the same thing as Man Utd transfer target Antony scores wonder goal for Ajax

By Alex Cole
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m3BhP_0hHKYdtI00

MANCHESTER UNITED target Antony scored a wonder strike for Ajax as they brushed past Groningen this weekend.

Erik ten Hag was priced out of a move for the winger, after the Dutch champions demanded a whopping £68million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yuAYj_0hHKYdtI00
Anthony scored a worldie on Sunday that had United fans fuming after being priced out of the Brazilian Credit: Getty

And on Sunday, Antony, 22, showed United fans what they are missing.

He cut in from the right hand side and unleashed a rocket into the opposite top corner.

One fan said: "See why Ten Hag wanted this boy. A joy to watch. Man Utd get Antony."

Anther exclaimed: "Sign Antony already!!!!!!"

One joked: "Hey Man Utd, £200m + Martinez back for free, then we'll talk."

You can see why boss Ten Hag saw the Brazilian as a major target after working with him in Amsterdam last term.

Tottenham flop Steven Bergwijn also scored a hat-trick, but it was Antony's cracker that has fans talking after Ajax thumped Groningen 6-1.

It was an amazing way for the forward to get off the mark in this season's Eredivisie.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

With the 22-year-old under contract until 2025, Ajax are under no pressure to sell this summer.

They have already sold Lisandro Martinez to United, as well as flogging Sebastien Haller, Ryan Gravenberch and Nicolas Tagliafico for a combined £100m.

Martinez was hauled off at half time on Saturday as the Red Devils were thumped 4-0 at Brentford.

And the Dutch gaffer has demanded the squad comes in for extra training after the shambolic 4-0 defeat to Brentford.

The players were due to have a day off following the trip to London.

But SunSport understands Ten Hag is forcing his players into Carrington for an extra training session.

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Joel Glazer hands Erik ten Hag blow amid Cristiano Ronaldo saga

The gap between the Manchester United hierarchy and the manager has never been bigger. Seemingly, the gap has grown since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013. Managers David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have been let down by the Glazer family, and it seems as though it’s now Erik ten Hag’s turn.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Gravenberch
Daily Mail

CHRIS WHEELER: Does Erik ten Hag DARE to drop Lisandro Martinez and Cristiano Ronaldo? Some tough decisions loom ahead of Liverpool clash as Man United boss fights to stave off a full-scale crisis

Only five weeks ago, Erik ten Hag’s first game as Manchester United manager ended with a thumping 4-0 win over Liverpool in Thailand. Jurgen Klopp’s side were under-prepared and put out three separate teams at the Rajamangala National Stadium, but there was still plenty of reasons for Ten Hag to be optimistic as he lifted the Bangkok Century Cup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ajax#Man Utd#Manchester United#Dutch#Brazilian#The Red Devils
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Manchester United board ready to move for Chelsea star

According to reports, Manchester United are ready to make a move for Hakim Ziyech as long as Chelsea doesn’t expect an astronomical fee. According to French journalist Nabil Djellit, the 29-year-old Morroco international is one of Erik ten Hag’s priority signings this summer. The United board are now ready to move forward for the Chelsea star.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
676K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy