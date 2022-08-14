ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Middlesbrough 2 - 2 Sheffield United: Promotions hopefuls share points at the Riverside after Chuba Akpom's brace twice leveled for the home side

By Adrian Bishop For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough and Sheffield United finished level after a four-goal thriller at the Riverside.

United enjoyed a dream start after Sander Berge netted his second goal of the season after just three minutes. Boro hit back just minutes later, with former Arsenal striker Chupa Akpom latching on to the ball inside the box to level the game.

Iliman Ndiaye hit an innocous looking shot into the box on 68 minutes, with new Boro signing Ryan Giles botching his clearance and smashing the ball into his own goal.

Akpom once again was Chris Wilder's saviour against his former club though, placing his header past Wes Foderingham in the Blades' goal to earn Boro a point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q1pi6_0hHKUlNc00
Chris Wilder's Middlesbrough are yet to win a Championship game this season

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford 'among group of senior Manchester United players to tell the club's hierarchy that new signings are needed after disastrous start to the season'

Cristiano Ronaldo is among a group of Manchester United senior players who have reportedly told the club's hierarchy that new signings are required. United have endured a nightmare start to the Premier League season under new manager Erik ten Hag and are currently bottom of the Premier League following defeats to Brighton and Brentford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Gary Neville names Louis Saha and Michael Essien as the two most underrated players he faced in the Premier League... admitting his ex-Man United team-mate 'destroyed him' at centre-back while branding the former Chelsea star a 'brilliant' midfielder

Gary Neville has named Michael Essien and Louis Saha as his most underrated Premier League players, in a discussion about three decades of the new top flight. Former Manchester United star Neville named the pair - including former Red Devil Saha - as the people who came to mind about the unsung heroes he faced while playing.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Milton Keynes Dons 2-1 Port Vale

Bradley Johnson scored twice as MK Dons picked up their first league win of the season by beating Port Vale at Stadium MK. Having lost each of their previous three games without scoring, it was a timely result for last season's play-off semi-finalists. After 34 minutes of monotony, Johnson finally...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuba Akpom
Person
Chris Wilder
Person
Sander Berge
Person
Wes Foderingham
Person
Ryan Giles
Daily Mail

Elon Musk tweets 'he's BUYING Manchester United' after the world's richest man was urged to ditch his $41bn bid to take over Twitter and rescue the Premier League club this year

Elon Musk has sent shockwaves through social media after tweeting Tuesday night 'he's buying Manchester United'. The world's richest man was urged to buy the Premier League club by desperate fans earlier this year. Musk, 51, who is the owner of Tesla and Space X and has a net worth...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Lisandro Martinez was 'dropped as a transfer target by ex-Man United bosses Ralf Rangnick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer'... with Erik ten Hag's predecessors 'concerned about the 5ft 9in defender's vulnerability from set-pieces'

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez was reportedly considered by previous bosses Ralf Rangnick and Ole Gunnar Solksjaer - but both rejected him amid concerns his height would be vulnerable at set pieces. The Argentina centre back joined the Red Devils in July, switching from Ajax for almost £50million - joining...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Cristian Romero 'ruled out for up to four weeks with a muscle injury'... as the Tottenham defender is dealt a setback just days after pulling Marc Cucurella's hair during fiery London derby against Chelsea

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero is facing up to four weeks out with a muscle injury, according to reports. Romero has become a key figure at Spurs since joining the club from Atalanta last year, and has started both of their league matches so far this term. However, he picked up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheffield United#Middlesbrough#Arsenal#Blades
Daily Mail

England duo Sarina Wiegman and Beth Mead nominated for top UEFA awards... after Lionesses clinched first major trophy in Women's Euro 2022 triumph last month

England boss Sarina Wiegman and striker Beth Mead have been shortlisted for top UEFA awards. Wiegman has been nominated for the UEFA Women’s Coach of the Year award alongside Germany boss Martina Voss-Tecklenburg and Sonia Bompastor, manager of Champions League winners Lyon. The Dutch native masterminded a first major...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Graham Potter lifts the lid on Brighton's much-admired transfer dealings in contrast to 'hundreds of millions' splurged by other clubs... and admits prospect of becoming future England boss is 'very, very exciting'

Brighton manager Graham Potter views being linked with the England job as 'an incredible honour' but has rebuffed any immediate suggestion that he could be Gareth Southgate's eventual successor. Potter's attractive style of football, realistic approach to football, and hard-fought success at Brighton has seen him long linked with the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Rangers vs PSV Eindhoven on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League play-off

Rangers will face PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their Champions League qualifying play-off on Tuesday evening (kick-off 8pm BST) as the Scottish side aim to reach the group stage for the first time since the 2010-11 season.The first leg of the play-off takes place at Ibrox - scene of so many memorable European nights during the Gers’ run to the Europa League final last year and also of the 3-0 triumph over Union Saint-Gilloise in the third qualifying round last week that saw them overturn a two-goal deficit from the first leg against the Belgians.For their part, PSV...
UEFA
BBC

Ferencvaros v Rangers: Scottish champions chase 'monumental' Champions League feat

Women's Champions League first qualifying round: Ferencvaros v Rangers. Venue: Katerini Municipal Stadium, Katerini, Greece Date: Thursday, 18 August Kick-off: 19:30 BST. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers reaching the group stage of the Women's Champions League would be "monumental", says manager Malky Thomson,...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Exeter Chiefs complete signing of 71-cap Australia prop Scott Sio... as Rob Baxter's side look to bounce back from their disappointing 2021-22 campaign to move into title contention next season

Exeter’s bid to return to the business end of the Gallagher Premiership table when the new season begins next month has been boosted by the signing of Australian prop star Scott Sio. Rob Baxter’s Chiefs finished an underwhelming seventh in the 2021/22 campaign, missing out on the play-offs after...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

England's aggressive batting approach is nothing new in Test cricket and tactics will work more often that not but like yesterday they will occasionally come unstuck

The phrase Bazball is one Brendon McCullum doesn’t care for and before this series it seemed as though Dean Elgar wasn’t keen on it either. Yes, England will come unstuck playing this brand of cricket, as we saw yesterday, but monumental blocking doesn’t get you very far either. England’s tactics will work more often than not...not that scoring rapidly is new in Test cricket. When I was England coach I would speak to my Australian counterparts who wanted to get them as quickly as possible so they had time to take 20 wickets.
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United Offered The Chance To Sign Wolves Attacker

Manchester United have now reportedly been offered the chance to sign a Wolves attacker that has been impressing in the Premier League since his arrival by the players agent. United are in the market to sign attackers this summer, especially wingers having missed out on the likes of Ajax’s Antony due to high price tags.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Coventry City v Huddersfield Town: Game called off as Sky Blues start work on pitch

Coventry's Championship game against Huddersfield on Saturday is off as they start work on the pitch at their Wasps-owned Coventry Building Society Arena. It is City's third postponement this season following pitch damage caused by hosting rugby sevens matches at the stadium during the Commonwealth Games. The English Football League...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

545K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy