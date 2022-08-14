Middlesbrough 2 - 2 Sheffield United: Promotions hopefuls share points at the Riverside after Chuba Akpom's brace twice leveled for the home side

Promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough and Sheffield United finished level after a four-goal thriller at the Riverside.

United enjoyed a dream start after Sander Berge netted his second goal of the season after just three minutes. Boro hit back just minutes later, with former Arsenal striker Chupa Akpom latching on to the ball inside the box to level the game.

Iliman Ndiaye hit an innocous looking shot into the box on 68 minutes, with new Boro signing Ryan Giles botching his clearance and smashing the ball into his own goal.

Akpom once again was Chris Wilder's saviour against his former club though, placing his header past Wes Foderingham in the Blades' goal to earn Boro a point.