PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: New mum Chloe Madeley is seen leaving hospital with husband James Haskell and their newborn daughter - as parents Richard and Judy pay a visit
New mother Chloe Madeley was seen leaving hospital with husband James Haskell and their newborn daughter on Saturday.
The TV personality, 34, announced the news of her daughter's arrival on Instagram on Sunday, alongside a sweet photo of the baby's hand.
Chloe was seen linking arms with James, 37, as the couple carried their daughter in a car seat to their vehicle and headed home as a family.
James was every inch the doting new dad as he carefully placed his daughter in the car, after being seen several days earlier bringing the car seat to the hospital.
Chloe's presenter parents Judy Finnigan, 74, and Richard Madeley, 66, were also seen paying a visit to the hospital to visit their new granddaughter.
Judy looked chic in an electric blue dress while Richard wore a white tee and shorts as they headed to see the new family.
Chloe and James wrote: 'We are delighted to welcome to the world our daughter. We are utterly besotted and beaming with pride.
'Our baby girl was born Wednesday morning, 10/08/22, 8.36am.'
Chloe announced she was expecting her first child with a sweet Instagram post in February.
In the announcement she shared a picture of her ultrasound as she posed with her mother Judy and held up a pink onesie.
James also appeared on GMB - alongside Chloe's father Richard who was presenting - to make the announcement at the same time, where he joked he hopes the baby 'has her mother's looks' and said to Richard he would 'be a grandad once again'.
Chloe looked thrilled in the snap posted to her social media while Judy beamed beside her.
In the slew of images uploaded she also shared an up close image of her ultrasound as well as a loved-up snap with former rugby union player James, 36, who she married in 2018.
She then showed off her growing bump in a series of selfies as she posed in grey underwear and a T-shirt at 11 weeks, before changing into a white flowery body suit for a snap taken at 14 weeks.
She captioned the images: 'Little one', and was quickly flooded with well-wishes and congratulations from her followers.
The couple married in an intimate ceremony held at Berkshire's All Saints Church on December 15, 2018.
The fitness guru said 'I do' in front of friends and family after proud father Richard drove her to the church.
The Body Blitz author was also joined by mother Judy Finnigan at the ceremony - which was blighted by rain - with guests sheltering themselves from the storm battering the country.
The new parents announced their engagement in April that year, after the sports star decided to pop the question to his girlfriend of three years.
He had got down on one knee during a romantic trip to Paris, with Chloe later admitting she was stunned by her beau's gesture.
