Grandmother who won legal battle against neighbour to stop plans for 18 holiday homes in his back garden submits plans to build four lets of her own

A grandmother who took her neighbour to court over his plans to build holiday homes in his back garden has now submitted similar plans of her own.

Patricia Shave had tried to fight off proposals from her neighbour, Paul Body, to build 18 holiday lets in a field in Marden, Kent.

She successfully sought a judicial review of the council's decision to approve the developments in December 2019.

The decision was then quashed, leaving the council having to pay the 70-year-old £18,699 in costs.

The council then reconsidered the application and granted Mr Body planning permission again, leaving Mrs Shave threatening legal action one again.

Her solicitors issued a 'proposed claim for judicial review,' but didn't go through with it, and now she has tried a different tack - by applying to build her own holiday lets in her garden.

Paul Nicholls, of the Graham Simpkins Planning consultancy, which had represented Mr Body, said: 'Mrs Shave was the key objector against my client's plans.

'She made a point of saying that she did not want any holiday homes close to her, yet she has now applied for a holiday park herself in her own back garden.'

Her son Matthew Shave who owns a yacht brokerage business in Majorca, says she is not being a hypocrite as she doesn't want to actually build the lets and is only trying to 'test the system'.

He said: 'My mum doesn't actually want to build the holiday lets - of course she doesn't. She lives there with my sister.

'When we objected to the application, we warned that if the council was prepared to grant permission there, it would effectively be making any patch of open space in the countryside vulnerable to a similar application.

'That's what we are doing, testing the system.'

When objecting to her neighbour's plans on the grounds of 'amenity harm,' Mrs Shave had said: 'The harm will be significant due to noise and disturbance, loss of privacy, odours and reduced outlook, light pollution with loss of dark sky.

Mrs Shave's son Matthew (pictured here with her) said his mother doesn't actually want to build the home, but that she is 'testing the system'

'Holidaymakers in the countryside enjoy outdoors activities such as barbecues, games and music.'

Mrs Shave she said she couldn't make any firm plans.

She said: 'I'm waiting to see what the effect of the holiday homes next door will be. If the intrusion is too great, I may have to move - though I don't want to.'

The gran has lived in her 300-year-old cottage since 1993 and raised her three children there.

She is particularly afraid that water run-off from her neighbour's plot would add to her flooding problems.

She said: 'When it rains hard - not a problem at the moment - my garden already floods up to the step. I'm worried that any extra run-off will cause water to come in the house.'

Matthew added: 'If my mother does end up having to move, I guess having planning permission for holiday lets may help increase her home's value.'

Both applications are officially for holiday 'caravans' but that is a technical definition and both will have the appearance of three-bedroom holiday lodges.

Mrs Shave is applying to Maidstone Borough Council for four timber-clad lodges on concrete hard-standings, with six extra parking spaces.

Mrs Shave raised concerns about 'noise and disturbance, loss of privacy, odours and reduced outlook, light pollution with loss of dark sky' in her neighbour's development

Marden Parish Council has not objected this time, although it did object to Mr Body's plans.

But Graham Simkins Planning has objected, on behalf of Mr Body, saying that Mrs Shave had not submitted a drainage statement, ecological appraisal, reptile and bat report, great crested newt report, visual impact assessment, business plan or given a unilateral undertaking to remove permitted development rights - all of which Mr Body had been required to do.

They said that Mr Body did not object to the principle of the development.

The development of Mr Body's site is expected to begin within a few months.

Mrs Shave's application has yet to be determined.