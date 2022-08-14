A look back on one of the steadying presences in the history of the Bulls franchise, Kirk Hinrich. We are doing segments here on ChiCitySports.com, remembering players who contributed to their respective teams that may have been overlooked and/or underappreciated during their time in Chicago. I wrote one about Ben Gordon and Joakim Noah, so go check those out. Today, we focus on a big fan favorite and a consistent producer throughout his time in Chicago, Kirk Hinrich.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO