LaMarcus Aldridge Best Spurs Free Agent Signing Ever?
LaMarcus Aldridge signing his four-year, $80 million contract with the San Antonio Spurs was ranked their best-ever signing.
Big Update On The New York Knicks Pursuit Of Donovan Mitchell
According to Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic, the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks "recently re-engaged in trade talks centered on Donovan Mitchell".
Phoenix Suns' 2022-23 NBA season schedule includes 34 games on national television
The Phoenix Suns' 2022-23 NBA season will begin against the same team its 2021-22 season ended. The team announced Wednesday that it would face the Dallas Mavericks in their season opener on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Footprint Center. Phoenix lost to Dallas in seven games in...
Pelicans Know Path to Playoffs, NBA Schedule Released
The NBA released the 2022-23 season schedule and now the New Orleans Pelicans know their path back to the NBA Playoffs.
BREAKING: Chicago Bulls Sign Former Mavs And Nuggets Player
According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, the Chicago Bulls have signed Carlik Jones. Last season, he played for the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets.
Knicks New Leader Jalen Brunson: A Match with Julius Randle?
Brunson addressed his anticipation in collaborating with new co-workers Julius Randle and Tom Thibodeau.
Kevin Durant trade live updates: Phoenix Suns in Brooklyn Nets trade rumors, speculation
The Kevin Durant trade sage continues and the Phoenix Suns continue to be linked to the Brooklyn Nets star in NBA trade speculation and rumors. Could Durant really end up with Phoenix, a team that has been reported as a preferred destination for the NBA superstar in a trade? ...
Rare Footage of Steph Curry, Trae Young, and Pascal Siakam Practicing Together
This was a star-studded training camp.
Phoenix Suns Full 2022-23 Schedule Unveiled
On Wednesday, the NBA unveiled the entire Phoenix Suns schedule for the 2022-23 season.
Phoenix Suns All-in on NBA Title Push
It isn't really a surprise to see the Phoenix Suns on any title contention list. After trading for Chris Paul, the Suns have managed to make a run to the 2021 NBA Finals and followed that effort with a 64-win regular season. The end product in both postseasons was disappointing,...
What a Phoenix Suns Small-Ball Lineup Would Look Like
What would a small-ball lineup for the Phoenix Suns look like? Here's what Bleacher Report came up with:
Trae Young & Clint Capela Work Out with Stars in Los Angeles
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young and Clint Capela scrimmaged with several NBA stars in Los Angeles yesterday.
Rockets Take On Christian Wood And The Mavericks On Nov. 16
HOUSTON — Outside of a handful of games that features Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. squaring off against prospects from their respective draft class, the Houston Rockets do not have many anticipated games during the 2022-23 campaign. But anytime the Rockets have an opportunity to play against an...
2022-23 NBA Season: Chicago Bulls Offseason Recap And Season Preview
The Chicago Bulls took a major step forward during the 2021-22 season and proved to be a playoff threat. Here’s what they did this offseason in preparation for the 2022-23 NBA season.
Chicago Bulls look back: Kirk Hinrich
A look back on one of the steadying presences in the history of the Bulls franchise, Kirk Hinrich. We are doing segments here on ChiCitySports.com, remembering players who contributed to their respective teams that may have been overlooked and/or underappreciated during their time in Chicago. I wrote one about Ben Gordon and Joakim Noah, so go check those out. Today, we focus on a big fan favorite and a consistent producer throughout his time in Chicago, Kirk Hinrich.
Sixers Land on NBA’s Christmas Day Slate in 2022
Every year, the NBA puts some of the league’s most popular teams on its Christmas Day slate. For the Philadelphia 76ers, they've found themselves playing on the big day just a couple of seasons ago. During the 2019-2020 run, the Sixers hosted the Milwaukee Bucks in South Philly on Christmas ...
Sixers Finally Move on From Simmons Saga as Grievance Concludes
The Philadelphia 76ers might’ve moved on from Ben Simmons back in February after they traded to three-time All-Star to the Brooklyn Nets to land James Harden and Paul Millsap. However, trading Simmons away didn’t signal the end of the Simmons saga in Philadelphia. When Simmons moved on, the star ...
