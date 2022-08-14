ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

PSG to offer Marcus Rashford ‘long-term deal’ to seal transfer and link Man Utd star up with Kylian Mbappe

By Joshua Jones
 3 days ago

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN want to link Marcus Rashford up with Kylian Mbappe in a superstar attack, according to reports.

And the Ligue 1 champions are set to offer the Manchester United forward a long-term deal to make it happen.

Paris Saint-Germain are hoping to add Marcus Rashford to join Kylian Mbappe in attack Credit: AFP or licensors

According to the Sunday Times, initial talks between the player and the French side were positive.

As a result, PSG plan to table a mega contract for Rashford before the transfer window closes on September 1.

And they will do their best to land the man who knocked them out of the Champions League with a 94th-minute penalty in 2019.

The report adds new PSG sporting director Luis Campos reckons Rashford's progression has been halted by the inconsistency at Old Trafford.

Rashford, 24, has already played under five managers since bursting on to the scene in February 2016.

The 46-cap Three Lions man has been deployed across the front line but has failed to nail down a set position.

Campos - who has been credited for much of the recruitment success at Monaco and Lille in recent years - said in January 2021: “Manchester United has always been one of the best academies in the world.

"Rashford is one of the best players in the world.”

His struggles in front of goal have coincided with the Red Devils' recent woes, scoring just eight Premier League goals since the start of 2021.

Rashford, who has not featured at all for England since the Euro 2020 final, played the full 90 minutes of Saturday's 4-0 humiliation at Brentford.

United may be in disarray and cannot offer Champions League football like PSG.

But they are determined not to sell one of their star assets - valued at a whopping £120million - and plan to extend his contract beyond next summer.

'PART OF OUR PLANS'

Boss Erik ten Hag said: "He's really important, you have seen from the first day I'm here, I'm really happy with him.

"I don't want to lose him, he's definitely in our plans at Manchester United.”

By comparison, his counterpart at the Parc des Princes confirmed his side want another attacker to add to Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi with Mauro Icardi, who has been liked with Uited, not wanted.

Christophe Galtier admitted: "We wish the arrival of a new striker.

"With a very busy calendar until November 13, plus the World Cup, obviously we wish this arrival.

"I know that the club will not take and pile up a player, it must be a real added value and the club is working in this direction.

"Whether by the end of the transfer window an offensive player will arrive I cannot confirm, but the club is working hard on this.”

Rashford fired United past PSG in the 2018-19 Champions League Credit: AFP or licensors
Rashford only managed four goals last season and is struggling along with his team-mates Credit: Getty

SPORTbible

Joel Glazer hands Erik ten Hag blow amid Cristiano Ronaldo saga

The gap between the Manchester United hierarchy and the manager has never been bigger. Seemingly, the gap has grown since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013. Managers David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have been let down by the Glazer family, and it seems as though it’s now Erik ten Hag’s turn.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United board ready to move for Chelsea star

According to reports, Manchester United are ready to make a move for Hakim Ziyech as long as Chelsea doesn’t expect an astronomical fee. According to French journalist Nabil Djellit, the 29-year-old Morroco international is one of Erik ten Hag’s priority signings this summer. The United board are now ready to move forward for the Chelsea star.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

PSG need Kylian Mbappe and Neymar on the same page to reach their full potential

Paris Saint-Germain beat Montpellier HSC 5-2 at Parc des Princes on Saturday to open an early two-point lead at the Ligue 1 summit. Neymar scored twice while Kylian Mbappe opened his account for the season, despite missing a penalty. Yet, the post-match focus was on the hints of tension between the superstar pair.
SOCCER
