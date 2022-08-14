Horse racing tips: Templegate NAPS 3-1 shot who is taking huge drop in class at Windsor

TEMPLEGATE looks to build the bank for York by banging in a few winners on Monday.

Read on for our man's top tips and don't forget you can back a horse by just clicking on the odds.

TREACHEROUS (6.50 Windsor, nap)

He was forced to race out wide here last time but came home well for a close-up fourth. He takes a big drop in grade today.

PAPA COCKTAIL (3.00 Lingfield, nb)

Was back to his best over this course and distance nine days ago. He has a capable claimer on board which brings his handicap mark right down.

ELENA'S GIFT (7.20 Windsor, treble)

Has won her past two nicely including here last time. This Frankel filly has more to come.

Racing League exclusive ticket offer

THE Racing League has teamed up with Sun Racing to bring you a brilliant ticket offer this summer.

For just £9.50 two adults and up to six children (under 18s) can go to ANY Racing League meeting - click HERE to claim.

To get the brilliant offer click through to the Racing League page HERE.

Then all you have to do it pick the Racing League racecourse you want to go to, select the fixture, click 'book now' and select 'The Sun Offer Family Package'.

Terms and conditions apply.

FREE BETS GET OVER £2,000 IN SIGN UP OFFERS HERE

Commercial content notice: Taking one of the bookmaker offers featured in this article may result in a payment to The Sun. 18+. T&Cs apply. Begambleaware.org

Remember to gamble responsibly

A responsible gambler is someone who: