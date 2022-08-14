ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested over the shock discovery of a woman's body in bushland as he is accused of shooting at a passing motorist on the highway earlier that day

By Ashley Nickel
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Police have arrested a man over the murder of a 44-year-old mother-of-four whose body was found in remote bushland.

The 38-year-old Deeragun man was arrested at about 8.30pm on Sunday at a business in Proserpine, about 300km south of where the woman's body was discovered.

Police will alleged he was involved in a bizarre highway shooting earlier that day, in an unrelated incident.

A group of teenagers on quad bikes found the woman's body near Jaloonda Road in Bluewater, about 28km northwest of North Queensland town of Townsville, on Saturday afternoon.

The woman is yet to be formally identified by police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uNcSv_0hHJMRov00
The woman was found near Jaloonda Road in Bluewater, about 28km northwest of Townsville, in the state's tropical North on Saturday afternoon (pictured, Bluewater Creek)

The man is assisting officers from Operation Uniform Umbara in Townsville and is set to travel to Mackay on Monday for further questions.

Police believe the woman was known to her attacker, with Detective Inspector Jason Shepherd noting 'they probably went to that location together'.

Police earlier refused to elaborate on the deceased woman's injuries but said they will allege the arrested 38-year-old man was involved in a shooting on Sunday while travelling south on the Bruce Highway near Yarlboroo.

They allege at about 11.30am he shot at a woman not known to him through the side of her vehicle.

The woman managed to escape without injury.

Police said the body of the deceased woman, who is believed to be the mother of four children aged between 14 and 24, was not hidden by her attacker.

'It is a small fishing village there, it is quite isolated, but there are vehicles that move up and down that road, so it's possible there are witnesses,' Detective Shepherd said.

Anyone with relevant information or dashcam footage taken in the area around the time of the incidents is urged to police immediately.

An autopsy is expected to reveal the woman's cause of death early next week.

