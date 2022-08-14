ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jesse Lingard won't care a jot that West Ham fans hurled fake bank notes at him for rejecting a summer return to the London Stadium - Nottingham Forest supporters have already fallen in love with him, and he's beginning to repay it

By Tom Collomosse For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Jesse Lingard may be only two games into his Nottingham Forest career but supporters of one of his former clubs have long since made up their minds about the England international.

Early in Sunday’s game at the City Ground, West Ham fans hurled fake bank notes on to the pitch. The message was pretty easy to understand: Lingard, they felt, had chosen Forest over the Hammers for the money.

Not that Lingard will care a jot. At things stand, he is here for one season only and if he starts well, the 29-year-old could even play himself back into the England squad in time for this winter’s World Cup, with Gareth Southgate in the stand here. If he sustains good form for the whole season, Forest will have a good chance of staying up and Lingard will again be an attractive free transfer option for many clubs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A20hq_0hHJEtcp00
Lingard was criticised after choosing to join Forest as it was claimed he moved for the money
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P3vix_0hHJEtcp00
Fake money was thrown by West Ham fans at Lingard because he opted to join Forest

Lingard’s move is calculated and has drawn criticism, notably from Gary Neville, another former Manchester United player. It could go wrong, too: if Forest slip back into the Championship immediately and Lingard does not shine, it is difficult to imagine him returning to the higher reaches of the Premier League again.

Against the fans he has made so angry, this was a perfect opportunity to deliver. Lingard scored nine times in 16 games on loan from United in the second half of the 2020-21 season and Forest need him to make a similar impact.

After a quiet start in last weekend’s 2-0 opening day defeat at Newcastle, Lingard again lined just behind the forwards in Steve Cooper’s 3-4-1-2 system. Despite Forest’s dominant start to the game, Lingard struggled to make his presence felt, as fellow new signings Taiwo Awoniyi, Neco Williams and Lewis O’Brien impressed against David Moyes’ men.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G1nKc_0hHJEtcp00
Jesse Lingard (left) played with Declan Rice (right) during his loan spell at West Ham United

Then, as West Ham broke following a Forest corner, Lingard tried and failed to keep pace with Said Benrahma. The forward collected a return pass from Declan Rice and slotted past Dean Henderson, only for the goal to be ruled out for a foul by Michail Antonio on another Forest new boy – there were eight of them in total in the starting XI – Moussa Niakhate. A let-off for the home side.

At the other end, Lingard played a key role in Forest’s opener, though it would not rank among his most memorable moments.

Harry Toffolo did superbly to find space on the left and when he looked up, Lingard had cleverly found space between the penalty spot and the six-yard box. A goal on his home debut was there for the taking, but Lingard mishit his shot horribly. No matter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MxttV_0hHJEtcp00
Jesse Lingard set-up Nottingham Forest's first-half goal against his former side West Ham

As it bobbled towards goal, Lingard’s effort bounced off West Ham defender Ben Johnson and on to the shin of Awoniyi, who was closing in. The double deflection left Hammers goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski helpless and seconds from the half-time whistle, Forest led.

Henderson saved a penalty from Rice and made numerous key interventions, while both Pablo Fornals and Benrahma hit the underside of the bar.

Though clearly not yet match fit, Lingard’s every touch was cheered by Forest fans who have already fallen in love with him. Over the coming weeks, his challenge is to repay it.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford 'among group of senior Manchester United players to tell the club's hierarchy that new signings are needed after disastrous start to the season'

Cristiano Ronaldo is among a group of Manchester United senior players who have reportedly told the club's hierarchy that new signings are required. United have endured a nightmare start to the Premier League season under new manager Erik ten Hag and are currently bottom of the Premier League following defeats to Brighton and Brentford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Elon Musk tweets 'he's BUYING Manchester United' after the world's richest man was urged to ditch his $41bn bid to take over Twitter and rescue the Premier League club this year

Elon Musk has sent shockwaves through social media after tweeting Tuesday night 'he's buying Manchester United'. The world's richest man was urged to buy the Premier League club by desperate fans earlier this year. Musk, 51, who is the owner of Tesla and Space X and has a net worth...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Michail Antonio
Person
Harry Toffolo
Person
Dean Henderson
Person
Gary Neville
Person
David Moyes
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Taiwo Awoniyi
Person
Jesse Lingard
Daily Mail

'It's going to be hard to beat him': Mike Tyson admits Anthony Joshua may struggle to avenge his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk due to the Ukrainian's 'educated jab'... as he insists AJ must 'put a lot of pressure on him and keep going all night' to prevail

Mike Tyson has always been a fan of Anthony Joshua, but believes the Brit may struggle to avenge his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk in the rematch on Saturday. The former heavyweight champion has weighed in on the much-hyped rematch, which takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this weekend, with AJ facing one of the toughest tests of his career to date.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Forest#Manchester United#England#Uk#Nottingham Forest#Hammers#The Premier League
The Independent

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace confirmed lineups: Team news for Premier League fixture

Liverpool host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday.It wasn't the start Jurgen Klopp's Reds wanted as they bid to go one better in the 2022/23 title race than they did a season ago.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and build-up as Liverpool face Crystal Palace at AnfieldAleksandar Mitrovic was their nemesis as newly-promoted Fulham held them on the road at Craven Cottage last Saturday.The one bright spot was Darwin Nunez, with the summer signing getting on the scoresheet on his first outing in the English top flight.The Eagles failed to fully fly either with Arsenal getting the better of them...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Cesc Fabregas heaps praise on Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and compares his playmaking to Barcelona legend Dani Alves after the England star shines in the Reds 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace

Cesc Fabregas lauded Trent Alexander-Arnold's playmaking for Liverpool against Crystal Palace on Monday, comparing the right-back's passing skill to that of Barcelona legend Dani Alves. The England full-back put in an impressive display as the Reds fought back with ten men to draw 1-1 at Anfield, after new star Darwin...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Callum Hudson-Odoi ‘likely to leave Chelsea on loan transfer after interest intensifies’ with Newcastle heading queue

NEWCASTLE are favourites to borrow Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. The three-cap Englishman, 21, has slipped totally out of Thomas Tuchel's first-team plans this season. He was tipped for Borussia Dortmund just last week but now the main interest is coming from Premier League clubs. Newcastle are also keen on Chelsea's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
SPORTbible

Fabrizio Romano reveals fee needed to sign ‘top attacker’, who is wanted by Liverpool

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed the fee that is needed to secure the signature of Villareal youngster Yeremy Pino. The tricky winger has impressed for a number of years for the Spanish club's first team, despite still being only 19, and he played a pivotal role in the side’s inspiring Champions League run last season, which saw them reach the semi-final and beating the likes of Bayern Munich and Juventus along the way.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United Offered The Chance To Sign Wolves Attacker

Manchester United have now reportedly been offered the chance to sign a Wolves attacker that has been impressing in the Premier League since his arrival by the players agent. United are in the market to sign attackers this summer, especially wingers having missed out on the likes of Ajax’s Antony due to high price tags.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

545K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy