A new era begins! Chelsea's American owner Todd Boehly spotted in the director's box at Stamford Bridge to watch the first match of his reign, three months after completing $5.15bn takeover from Roman Abramovich

Todd Boehly has taken his place in the Stamford Bridge director's box for the first match since his $5.15billion takeover was completed, ahead of the Blues' huge Premier League clash with Tottenham.

Boehly has had a football-filled weekend. He attended Arsenal's 4-2 win over Leicester at the Emirates Saturday, sitting in close proximity to England manager, Gareth Southgate.

And Sunday saw him take in the main event of the weekend, as his Chelsea side faced London rivals Spurs in the first home game since he took the reins.

Todd Boehly took to the director's box for the first time, alongside wife, Katie, and his son

The American has been in London for several weeks and will have been pleased with the Blues' 1-0 opening weekend win against Everton last Saturday.

The official announcement that the Boehly-Clearlake consortium was taking over Chelsea was made on May 30, however Thomas Tuchel and his new owner were drawing up battle plans well before then.

Former owner Roman Abramovich sold the club in May after his assets were frozen by the UK government in retaliation to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian bought the club in 2003 and endured 19 years of immense success as he watched his superstar-laden squads conquer England and Europe, winning 21 trophies as owner.

Boehly will have been impressed with Chelsea's opening 1-0 victory away to Everton last week

Speaking ahead of the Tottenham game, Tuchel suggested Spurs took advantage of Chelsea’s chaotic situation to get a jump on their London rivals, insisting any claims from Antonio Conte that there is a gap between the two clubs is make-believe.

‘They took advantage of their situation in that they have a stable club, the ownership was clear. It was clear that they reached the Champions League and took advantage to reinforce their squad very early. It was very straightforward.

‘They had a calm pre-season. The roads were clear. It seems like they are a bit ahead of us from the start — out of the blocks — but it does not mean that you win the race just because you win the start.’

In an Instagram post ahead of today's game, Chelsea legend John Terry passed on his well wishes, writing on Instagram: 'I would also like to wish Todd and the new ownership all the very best.'