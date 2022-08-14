ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Neymar likes tweets slamming team-mate Kylian Mbappe and decision to make French striker PSG’s penalty-taker

By Tony Robertson
 3 days ago
NEYMAR has liked tweets which have slammed the apparent decision to make Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain's penalty taker.

The Brazilian superstar, 30, netted a brace as PSG cruised to a 5-2 win over Montpellier on Saturday.

Neymar converted his penalty late in the first half Credit: AFP
Neymar celebrates after scoring his penalty Credit: EPA
Mbappe took a penalty but saw it brilliantly saved by Montpellier goalie Jonas Omlin Credit: Alamy
Mbappe reacts after missing his penalty Credit: AFP

The first of Neymar's goals was a penalty, which he had cooly dispatched into the bottom corner.

But prior to this Mbappe had seen a penalty taken and missed.

And Neymar, seemingly upset with Mbappe's role as the main penalty taker, liked some tweets which criticised the apparent decision by manager Christophe Galtier.

Found in Neymar's 'liked tweets' from his account, the first tweet said: "Now it's official, Mbappe is the one who takes the penalties at PSG.

"Clearly this is a contract thing, because in no club in the world that has Neymar, he would be the second collector, none!!

"It seems that because of the contract, Mbappe is the owner of PSG!!"

The second said: "Today, in the PSG game, Neymar scored and HUMILIATED the goalkeeper (once again) in the penalty kick.

"Mbappé, on the other hand, hit VERY badly and lost.

"After the game, the coach said that Mbappé will be the team's main hitter for the season. An absurdity!"

Mbappe recently signed a new three-year deal with the Parisians and has reportedly seen huge perks added to his deal in addition to his colossal wage package worth £507milliom.

These perks are said to include influence over the club's 'sporting project', which means Mbappe has a say on player recruitment and coach appointments.

