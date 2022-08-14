ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago’s ‘safe life’ is long gone

When I was younger, my dad would always talk about how beautiful the city where he grew up was, but how grateful he was to be able to come to and settle in Chicago. Of course, he was talking about Jerusalem, which long before his country, Palestine, was torn by war, was one of the most spectacular cities in the world.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Packs of rats: a persistent Oak Park pest

Rats are a reality of urban living, especially in Chicago. Last year, pest control service Orkin dubbed the City of Broad Shoulders the “rattiest city” in the United States, a title Chicago has the misfortune of winning seven years in a row. With Oak Park in such close proximity to Chicago, the rat problem has scurried across the border.
OAK PARK, IL
WGN News

A crash course on the names of Chicago’s expressways

CHICAGO — The Edens? Jane Byrne? Which one is I-90, again? Driving on Chicago’s expressways and highways can be frustrating due to traffic, but it can be even more confusing if you don’t know the names of the highways. WGN’s Sarah Jindra gave a TikTok crash course to lessen the confusion surrounding the city’s major […]
CHICAGO, IL
newyorkbeacon.com

‘I Had to. He Was Going to Shoot Us’: New Video of 2018 Chicago Police Shooting Shows Cops Lied About Legally Armed Black Man Pulling Gun on Them

Previously unreleased videos of the 2018 killing of a beloved Chicago barber show police discussions right after the fatal shooting that contradict the facts depicted in footage of the incident. Harith Augustus, 37, was shot five times by Chicago Police Officer Dillan Halley on July 14, 2018, after a confrontation...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Shooter still not charged in I-57 road rage incident

Bishop Tavis Grant, national field director for the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, is calling on Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx to investigate the shooting of Aaliyah Ivory, which occurred on July 16. Ivory was shot four times in the back and twice in her front while driving north on I-57 near Vollmer Road, by a white man during a road rage incident that left her nearly dead on the side of the road.
COOK COUNTY, IL
