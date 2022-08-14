Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
An Illinois Museum is Giving You The Chance to Sleep With Dinos
Grab your pj's and sleeping bags because there is one Illinois museum that is giving kids (and adults) the chance to spend the night with dinos. Science is even more fun in your pajamas. Yes, it is and the Field Museum in Chicago wants to give everyone a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Chicago’s ‘safe life’ is long gone
When I was younger, my dad would always talk about how beautiful the city where he grew up was, but how grateful he was to be able to come to and settle in Chicago. Of course, he was talking about Jerusalem, which long before his country, Palestine, was torn by war, was one of the most spectacular cities in the world.
oakpark.com
Packs of rats: a persistent Oak Park pest
Rats are a reality of urban living, especially in Chicago. Last year, pest control service Orkin dubbed the City of Broad Shoulders the “rattiest city” in the United States, a title Chicago has the misfortune of winning seven years in a row. With Oak Park in such close proximity to Chicago, the rat problem has scurried across the border.
A crash course on the names of Chicago’s expressways
CHICAGO — The Edens? Jane Byrne? Which one is I-90, again? Driving on Chicago’s expressways and highways can be frustrating due to traffic, but it can be even more confusing if you don’t know the names of the highways. WGN’s Sarah Jindra gave a TikTok crash course to lessen the confusion surrounding the city’s major […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County Police warn Kia and Hyundai owners to watch out for this viral TikTok challenge
"The increases are believed to be connected to the sharing of videos on social media that demonstrate how to start these vehicles without a key." (CHICAGO) Police have alerted the public to a TikTok trend targeting owners of Kia and Hyundai vehicles. Officials report the theft of these vehicles is up by 767%.
newyorkbeacon.com
‘I Had to. He Was Going to Shoot Us’: New Video of 2018 Chicago Police Shooting Shows Cops Lied About Legally Armed Black Man Pulling Gun on Them
Previously unreleased videos of the 2018 killing of a beloved Chicago barber show police discussions right after the fatal shooting that contradict the facts depicted in footage of the incident. Harith Augustus, 37, was shot five times by Chicago Police Officer Dillan Halley on July 14, 2018, after a confrontation...
fox32chicago.com
Quinn threatens lawsuit while demanding release of IG report detailing Little Village smokestack demolition
CHICAGO - Seeking a still-secret report on how City Hall bungled a smokestack demolition in Little Village, former Gov. Pat Quinn filed a formal Freedom of Information Request on Monday. "The Inspector General's report should be disclosed. The mayor's not following that. And she ought to catch up," Quinn said.
Shooter still not charged in I-57 road rage incident
Bishop Tavis Grant, national field director for the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, is calling on Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx to investigate the shooting of Aaliyah Ivory, which occurred on July 16. Ivory was shot four times in the back and twice in her front while driving north on I-57 near Vollmer Road, by a white man during a road rage incident that left her nearly dead on the side of the road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Man killed, 3 injured after shooting, crash on I-88 in DuPage County
DuPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - A man was killed and three other people were injured early Sunday when gunfire erupted on Interstate 88 and then their vehicle crashed as a result. The shooting occurred around 1:15 a.m. on I-88 at milepost 138, near York Road. A vehicle carrying four people was...
Comments / 0