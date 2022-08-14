ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

'She sees it as a fresh start': Rachel Stevens 'lands new radio presenting role' after marriage split from Alex Bourne

By Brenda Dennehy For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Rachel Stevens is set to throw herself into work on the back of her marriage break-up as she's reportedly landed a new radio hosting job.

The 44-year-old split from her husband Alex Bourne last month after 13-years of marriage.

The former S Club star is set to be a new voice on Heart Radio – joining the likes of fellow celebrities like Emma Bunton, Kelly Brook and Jamie Theakston who already host slots on the station.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dKPXn_0hHIxktQ00
Keeping busy: Rachel Stevens is set to throw herself into work on the back of her marriage break-up as she's reportedly landed a new radio hosting job

A source told The Sun on Sunday: 'Bosses are keen to get Rachel on staff and she sees it as the fresh start she needs after her marriage breaking down.

'Nothing better to distract someone from their heartbreak than work.'

It's reported that Rachel will initially join the station to cover other presenters when they are on holiday.

MailOnline has contacted a representative for further comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rinl8_0hHIxktQ00
Shock: Rachel announced last month that she'd split from husband Alex 

Rachel and Adam announced their shock split at the beginning of July, having tied-the-knot back in 2009.

The singer let her fans know of the sad news via social media, she wrote: 'I just wanted to share with you all that after time and consideration the difficult decision has been made for Alex and I to separate.

'While we are no longer partners in marriage, we will remain partners in parenthood to our beautiful girls and continue with love and respect for each other.

'I feel so incredibly grateful for the life we built together and will now continue to be focused on moving forward united as a family.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23iwta_0hHIxktQ00
Milestone: The couple were due to celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary this month (pictured in 2011) 

The couple were due to celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary this month.

Rachel and Alex, who were childhood sweethearts, married at Claridge's in London in 2009.

The pair walked down the aisle to S Club 7's hit Never Had A Dream Come True and her bandmates - Bradley McIntosh, Hannah Spearritt, Jo O'Meara, Jon Lee, Paul Cattermole and Tina Barrett - were there to watch them say 'I do'.

Rachel and Alex share two children, Amelie, 11, and Minnie, eight.

Rachel recently spoke out about re-meeting her childhood sweetheart, Alex.

The former pop star discussed her defining life moments as she recalled 'randomly' bumping into her former boyfriend repeatedly.

Rachel detailed how it was 'like they were being pulled back to each other' on Roxie Nafousi's The Moments That Made Me podcast.

She said: 'We were childhood sweethearts. We went out with each other when we were 12, we met at youth club and I was besotted with him!

'We went out for probably about four weeks and when you're that age that was a really long time!'

The blonde beauty explained how the pair used to be in the same social groups growing up together in North London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W1lo9_0hHIxktQ00
Change: Former S Club 7 star Rachel took to her Instagram Stories to let her fans know of the sad news

Detailing their love story, she continued: 'We then went on dates again when we were like 16 and then again when we were 18 and then we parted ways, you know, obviously I went off and did my thing he went off and did his thing.

'Years and years later, I was in Selfridges randomly and he walked in and we bumped into each other.

'We were both in our late 20s and weirdly he said as he was walking in, I know I'm going to see you, he knew he was going to see me…'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39jjzW_0hHIxktQ00
Family: Rachel and Alex later welcomed two daughters Amelie, 11, and Minnie, eight (both pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pMYmR_0hHIxktQ00
Sweethearts: Rachel said: 'We went out with each other when we were 12, we met at youth club and I was besotted with him! We went out for probably about four weeks'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Sharon Osbourne, 69, shows off her taut visage as she makes a glamorous exit from her London hotel... after husband Ozzy, 73, returned to the stage at the Commonwealth Games

She recently supported husband Ozzy Osbourne as he took to the stage at the Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. And Sharon Osbourne looked as glam as ever on Tuesday as she headed to her own work duties, with the star seen leaving her London hotel to go and film her TalkTV chat show.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Darius Danesh death: Rylan Clark and Lorraine Kelly lead tributes after Pop Idol star dies aged 41

Rylan Clark and Lorraine Kelly are among the first stars to pay tribute to Darius Danesh after the singer and actor who rose to fame on Popstars and Pop Idol died at the age of 41.The Scottish star’s family confirmed on Tuesday (16 August) that Danesh had died on 11 August. He was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota. A cause of death has not been disclosed.Reacting to the news on Twitter, TV presenter Rylan Clark posted a love-heart emoji with the words: “Proper sad about Darius.”ITV broadcaster Lorraine Kelly wrote: “This is really...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Barrett
Person
Rachel Stevens
Person
Paul Cattermole
Person
Jo O'meara
Person
Bradley Mcintosh
Person
Jamie Theakston
Person
Hannah Spearritt
Person
Kelly Brook
Person
Emma Bunton
Harper's Bazaar

Zoë Kravitz Is "Really Grateful" to Have Met Boyfriend Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz is speaking openly about her first impression of now-boyfriend Channing Tatum. In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, Kravitz talked about working with Tatum for her directorial debut, Pussy Island. "When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Brooklyn Beckham roasted for claiming his career as ‘social media chef’ paid for his $1.2M car

Brooklyn Beckham is getting absolutely fried for claiming his career as a social media “chef” afforded him his luxury sports car. A viral TikToker recently caught up with the oldest son of multimillionaires David and Victoria Beckham while the newlywed was out cruising around Beverly Hills in his red McLaren P1. Daniel Mac, who films himself asking random drivers of pricey vehicles how they pay for them, excitedly grilled Brooklyn, who frequently posts videos of himself cooking various dishes at home. “Hey, man! What do you do for a living? Your car’s awesome!” asked Mac, who wrote atop the clip that the car...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Alex And#Heart Radio#Rachel And Adam
Page Six

‘Teen Mom’ star Tyler Baltierra shows off 24-pound weight loss

Tyler Baltierra is “pumped” about his body transformation. The husband of “Teen Mom” star Catelynn Lowell shared before-and-after photos on Instagram Thursday to show the results of his diet. “OFFICIALLY DONE with this cut,” he captioned the post. “I managed to drop 24 POUNDS while maintaining the strength I built while I was gaining!” Baltierra, 30, noted that he took the first shirtless snap at the end of March when he was “203lbs at the end of my bulk,” while the second photo showed him weighing in at “179lbs at the end of my cut.” “I’m pretty happy with the results. It makes me even...
WEIGHT LOSS
HollywoodLife

Vince Vaughn’s Wife: Everything To Know About Kyla Weber & Their 10+ Year Marriage

Vince Vaughn is as well known for his screwball comedies as he is for his love life. The 52-year-old actor rose to fame with such films as Swingers, Old School and Wedding Crashers, which paved the way for the bevy of A-list beauties he dated during his Hollywood heyday. First among them was Joey Lauren Adams, the starlet best known for the movies Chasing Amy and Big Daddy. Soon he moved on to the late actress Anne Heche, whom he starred with in 1998’s Return to Paradise. It was another co-star who caught his eye next: Vince and Jennifer Aniston became an item briefly after working together on 2005’s The Breakup, which coincidentally was in production when the Friends star split from her ex-husband Brad Pitt.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

See Victoria Beckham Twin With “Style Icon” Harper Beckham

Watch: Victoria Beckham Twins With Daughter Harper Seven. Victoria Beckham is showing off her mini-me. The former Spice Girls member shared a new photo of her and her daughter Harper Beckham wearing matching dresses from her collaboration with Reebok on her Instagram Stories and it looks like the 11-year-old is already taking after her mother. In the snap, the duo wore the tennis dress from the Victoria's clothing line with her opting for the dress in white colorway while Harper sported the black version.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

'I don't know if I'm comfortable with that': John Lennon's son Julian is shocked by his father being brought 'back to life' to duet in hi-tech stage performances with ex-Beatles bandmate Sir Paul McCartney

The son of slain Beatles legend John Lennon has told how difficult it was to watch his father's posthumous Glastonbury performance with former bandmate Sir Paul McCartney. Lennon was brought back to life via the magic of video and artificial intelligence to perform a duet of the 1969 track 'I've Got A Feeling' alongside Sir Paul, who delivered a stunning three-hour set at the summer festival in June.
MUSIC
The Independent

Gareth Gates shares emotional tribute to ‘dear friend’ Darius Danesh after he dies aged 41

Gareth Gates has posted an emotional tribute to his “dear friend” Darius Danesh, who died, aged 41. Danesh was a Scottish singer and actor who rose to fame on Popstars and Pop Idol, where he competed against Gates in the latter in 2002.In an Instagram post shared Tuesday (16 August), Gates wrote: “I can’t quite believe the news of my dear friend Darius passing. I’m heartbroken.“Darius took me under his wing during our time in Pop Idol, like a big brother; always looking out for me and for that I thank you my friend. I will miss our chats.”The...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

545K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy