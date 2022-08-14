ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd now a global laughing stock as Ryanair, ex-Italian PM and.. Oldham chairman pile in on Ten Hag’s flops

By Emillia Hawkins
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED have hit a new low.

Following Saturday's humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brentford the situation at Old Trafford has become so dire that even non-league clubs and airline companies are having fun at the club's expense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aZJsE_0hHItuty00
Man Utd suffered a 4-0 defeat to Brentford on Saturday Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X1DrR_0hHItuty00
The Red Devils were mocked by Oldham chairman Frank Rothwell Credit: BT Sport

Football fans across the world were quick to slam The Red Devils on social media as soon as Bryan Mbeumo put the ball past a panic-stricken David de Gea to score Brentford's fourth goal of the afternoon.

But, even National League side Oldham Athletic took part in the mocking.

Oldham's chairman Frank Rothwell was interviewed by BT Sport after the club's 3-2 win over Dorking Wanderers, but he couldn't resist making a little dig at United.

Before the camera panned away, the boss - completely unprompted - cheekily said: "Do you know what's happening to United?" before letting out a big laugh.

Rothwell was not the only club chief to mention Man Utd's misfortune.

Serie A legend, former Italian Prime Minister and now-Monza owner Silvio Berlusconi also took his chance when questioned about the future of Cristiano Ronaldo.

He said: "Is Cristiano Ronaldo leaving United? Lucky him."

Even some of the UK's biggest companies got involved in ridiculing The Red Devils.

In response to a fan asking if a one-way flight ticket could be bought for each of Erik ten Hag's players, Ryanair tweeted: "Erik's PA was in contact with group bookings yesterday evening."

And Specsavers doubled down on their criticism, firstly tweeting: "We’re working on a specific deal for United players."

And later mocking the club's green third kit, adding: "Man Utd’s kit is too bright and is hurting their eyes. Please stop the game it’s not fair."

Various pundits also weighed in on the club's recent form, but Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher arguably had the best response.

He tweeted a cartoon picture of Man Utd legend and fellow Sky Sports presenter Gary Neville - and rubbed salt into the wound by making it his profile picture.

Neville got into a passionate rant about his former club while appearing on Sky Sports after the game.

He said: "These players have proven with three different managers now that they don’t work as hard as the opposition.

"They don’t work hard enough, they don’t run fast enough and they are drained of confidence.

"They need something. That’s got to come from above. Today was a new low.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WP0IS_0hHItuty00
Carragher posted this pic of Neville on Twitter Credit: Twitter @Carra23

"Continually it seems United can surpass their previous low and things get lower and lower. This is really, really bad."

Man Utd will face arguably their toughest challenge of the Premier League season so far next Monday when they return to Old Trafford to host Liverpool.

