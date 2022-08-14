ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Three killed and one seriously wounded after car plows into group on Chicago street before driver flees

By Rachel Dobkin
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xl77C_0hHIp69P00

A HIT-AND-RUN has left three men dead and one seriously injured after a car plowed into a group of men who were fighting in a Chicago street.

Around 5am on Sunday, a car crashed into a group of four men in the Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood of Chicago, police say.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ZT6k_0hHIp69P00
A hit-and-run in Chicago has left three dead and one seriously injured Credit: Google
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nizkG_0hHIp69P00
Police have yet to find the driver or identify the victims Credit: Getty

The sedan was speeding southbound when it hit the four victims.

Unverified dash camera footage shared online appears to show multiple people fighting in the street.

Suddenly a car comes speeding down the road and plows into them, sending the men flying through the air.

Police have not said whether the graphic footage is genuine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w8yAI_0hHIp69P00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Vvjw_0hHIp69P00

The road was cordoned off following the deadly attack.

On Sunday morning, a few scattered shoes could be seen on the pavement after the crash, showing just how severe the incident was.

Three of the men were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

The other man was taken to Stroger Hospital. He is in serious, yet stable condition, ABC7 reported.

The driver fled the scene and remains at large, police said.

The identities of the victims and potential suspects have not been revealed as of now.

The Sun reached out to the Chicago Police Department for further updates

This is at least the third hit-and-run in Chicago this week.

A bicyclist, 55-year-old Pablo Rodriguez, died from a hit-and-run around 6.15am on Friday.

The victim was hit in the East Side neighborhood by a black SUV or van that continued to drive after hitting him, witnesses reported.

A five-year-old boy, Taha Khan, had also died from a hit and run, involving two cars on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sfMIy_0hHIp69P00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39OMWa_0hHIp69P00

Khan had been "in the street" when he was hit by two cars on the Far North Side of Chicago around 9pm.

He was first hit by a red SUV Jeep who fled the scene. Then he was hit again by a Volvo, but this driver stayed and tried to perform life-saving measures.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Police warn of robberies in Englewood targeting motorbike, ATV buyers

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are warning Englewood residents about a series of burglaries in recent weeks targeting those wishing to purchase a motorbike or ATV. In each of the incidents, that took place between July and this month, the victims would go to certain locations to purchase a motorbike or ATV, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

Woman arrested after allegedly pointing gun at ex-boyfriend

A 30-year-old Chicago woman was arrested on Aug. 8 after allegedly pointing a gun at her 34-year-old ex-boyfriend. The victim said that, at around 5:33 p.m., he was returning home from Westchester when he stopped at the Forest Park Domino’s Pizza location, 7658 Madison St., to pick up his order. He said that, as he waited outside the pizzeria, he spotted his ex’s car, a gray 2014 Ford Escape. The woman then allegedly rolled down her window and pointed a gun at the victim.
FOREST PARK, IL
WGN News

Family of man shot by CPD officer on Near West Side speaks out

CHICAGO — The mother of a man shot multiple times by a Chicago police officer is speaking out publicly for the first time since the Near West Side incident. Raymond Comer, 37, is still fighting for his life at Stroger Hospital after he was shot last week. According to his family he’s now paralyzed after they […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Cars
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Cars
Chicago, IL
Accidents
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Dart warns of Kia, Hyundai thefts

Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart is warning the public about what he is calling a dramatic rise in thefts of certain models of Kia and Hyundai vehicles. He is urging owners to take additional precautions to reduce the risk of theft. In the past few months, the number of...
COOK COUNTY, IL
Lashaunta Moore

10 Food Pantries And Hot Meal Programs For Residents In Need

There are thousands of pantries in Chicago ready to provide a hot meal or groceries to those who need them. Food insecurity in Chicago is rising steadily, preventing many residents from having a daily meal. According to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, based on Feeding America's Map the Meal Gap Study, one in seven people in Cook County will experience food insecurity this year.
CHICAGO, IL
superhits935.com

2 killed as small plane crashes in central Illinois

Two people are dead after a bizarre plane crash in Illinois on Saturday. A small single-engine plane began to have difficulties just before 12:30 in the afternoon, almost 200 miles south of Chicago. The plane hit several buildings on the way down and eventually crashed directly in front of a...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Hit And Run#Jackson Park#Traffic Accident
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Chicago’s ‘safe life’ is long gone

When I was younger, my dad would always talk about how beautiful the city where he grew up was, but how grateful he was to be able to come to and settle in Chicago. Of course, he was talking about Jerusalem, which long before his country, Palestine, was torn by war, was one of the most spectacular cities in the world.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Ald. Roderick Sawyer has a plan to get Chicago back on track

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (08/16/2022): On this edition, John Kass & Jeff Carlin catch up with Chicago Alderman Roderick Sawyer (6th – parts of Chatham, Englewood, and West Englewood) to discuss his father’s legacy fulfilling late Mayor Harold Washington’s goals and what he hopes to achieve if he is elected to be the next mayor of Chicago. Plus, Kasso explains why Ald. Sawyer has a $20 bill with John’s signature on it. (Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com)
CHICAGO, IL
citybureau.org

Where To Find Resources About Affordable Housing and Homeownership

Bronzeville residents have been promised dozens of affordable housing units at the 10-story building that’s being built on 43rd Street, adjacent to the Green Line stop. Earlier this summer, City Bureau fellows explored whether that new development, known as 43 Green, could revitalize Bronzeville without displacing residents. The units won’t be ready until next year, but the developers said they will have information on how to apply for them on their website.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
classicchicagomagazine.com

The Service Club’s Day on the Terrace

Chicago designer Al Menotti, Lisa Huber & Al Balcer. Cheryl Coleman & Myra Reilly have a fun moment at their table. The first Monday in August has been the summer’s day to salute fabulous fashion, thanks to the Service Club of Chicago, which recently resumed the tradition with its first in-person show in two years. Begun years ago as a “Day in the Country,” it was originally held in member’s homes. Leaders of this year’s show, entitled “Cinema Paradiso,” are projecting revenues of over $215,000, a new record for the event.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Mother McAuley welcomes new principal as school starts

Dr. Kathryn Baal, an accomplished transformational educational leader who is known for influencing others and inspiring action to make change happen within schools, has taken on a new role on Chicago’s South Side. She just recently stepped into the role of principal at Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School,...
CHICAGO, IL
wciu.com

Chicago Food To Go 8/18, 8/20 & 8/21: Pastries, Street Tacos and More!

Chicago Food To Go is celebrating Chicagoland’s diverse dining scene. We’ll be highlighting restaurants with deep roots in their communities as well as chefs showing off their creativity. In this episode, we’ll visit a bakery with homemade pastries that’ll warm your heart, street tacos that are off the hook, plus a Chicago-style burger bar - in the burbs!
CHICAGO, IL
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
676K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy