Three killed and one seriously wounded after car plows into group on Chicago street before driver flees

A HIT-AND-RUN has left three men dead and one seriously injured after a car plowed into a group of men who were fighting in a Chicago street.

Around 5am on Sunday, a car crashed into a group of four men in the Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood of Chicago, police say.

A hit-and-run in Chicago has left three dead and one seriously injured Credit: Google

Police have yet to find the driver or identify the victims Credit: Getty

The sedan was speeding southbound when it hit the four victims.

Unverified dash camera footage shared online appears to show multiple people fighting in the street.

Suddenly a car comes speeding down the road and plows into them, sending the men flying through the air.

Police have not said whether the graphic footage is genuine.

The road was cordoned off following the deadly attack.

On Sunday morning, a few scattered shoes could be seen on the pavement after the crash, showing just how severe the incident was.

Three of the men were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

The other man was taken to Stroger Hospital. He is in serious, yet stable condition, ABC7 reported.

The driver fled the scene and remains at large, police said.

The identities of the victims and potential suspects have not been revealed as of now.

The Sun reached out to the Chicago Police Department for further updates

This is at least the third hit-and-run in Chicago this week.

A bicyclist, 55-year-old Pablo Rodriguez, died from a hit-and-run around 6.15am on Friday.

The victim was hit in the East Side neighborhood by a black SUV or van that continued to drive after hitting him, witnesses reported.

A five-year-old boy, Taha Khan, had also died from a hit and run, involving two cars on Wednesday.

Khan had been "in the street" when he was hit by two cars on the Far North Side of Chicago around 9pm.

He was first hit by a red SUV Jeep who fled the scene. Then he was hit again by a Volvo, but this driver stayed and tried to perform life-saving measures.