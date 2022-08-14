Newcastle transfer blow as £25m-rated striker Goncalo Ramos says Benfica is ‘all that matters to him’

NEWCASTLE have been dealt a major transfer blow as Goncalo Ramos pledged his loyalty to Benfica.

The Toon are desperate to bring in a new striker before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Goncalo Ramos has no intention of leaving Benfica this summer Credit: AFP

They were linked with making a swoop for the £25million-rated Ramos this week after initial talks following his impressive performance against Eddie Howe's side in pre-season.

A host of other Premier League clubs including Nottingham Forest as well as Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be monitoring his situation.

However, Ramos played down any suggestions of a summer move by committing himself to the club he joined aged 12 and came through the ranks.

The 6ft 1in centre-forward was asked about his future after scoring in the win over Casa Pia.

Ramos said: "I'm at Benfica.

"I'm fine, we're playing well.

"What matters to me is Benfica."

Ramos scored eight times last season as he made his big breakthrough.

And he continued his fine form with a hat-trick in Champions League qualifying against FC Midtjylland earlier this month.

The hitman also has an incredible 14 goals in just 18 games for Portugal’s Under-21s.

Eddie Howe has brought in Nick Pope, Matt Targett and Sven Botman as defensive reinforcements this summer.

But the mega-rich Magpies have so far failed in their pursuits of attacking additions.

Leicester rejected their two measly offers for James Maddison while Hugo Ekitike joined Paris Saint-Germain and Benjamin Sesko completed his switch to RB Leipzig.

They have now turned their attention to Conor Gallagher.

SunSport revealed Newcastle will test Chelsea's resolve by moving for the former Crystal Palace loanee before deadline day.