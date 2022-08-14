Read full article on original website
Related
6 characters who will probably die by the end of 'The Walking Dead' and 6 who will likely survive
There are eight episodes of "TWD" left. Insider predicts which of the characters are goners and who will likely make it through the entire show.
'Tales of the Walking Dead' isn't the worst 'TWD' spin-off, but it's a wasted opportunity to build a more cohesive universe
Insider has screened four of the show's six episodes. So far, the series feels like competing pilots for more potential spin-offs.
tvinsider.com
‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Kevin McKidd Teases Show Is ‘Going Back to the Beginning’
The upcoming 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy is set to introduce a new crop of medical interns to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, and with that comes a return to the show’s roots. Kevin McKidd, who plays Dr. Owen Hunt in the long-running ABC medical drama, spoke about the...
Dark Winds Names Hell on Wheels EP as New Season 2 Showrunner
Click here to read the full article. AMC is welcoming back a longtime collaborator to oversee Dark Winds Season 2. John Wirth — whose previous credits include Hell on Wheels and sister network SundanceTV’s Hap and Leonard — will take over as showrunner on the acclaimed drama, succeeding Vince Calandra (Castle Rock) in the role. “We are thrilled to welcome John Wirth, someone we know well and have collaborated with so successfully on multiple shows – most notably Hell on Wheels – to the Dark Winds creative team,” AMC Studios president Dan McDermott said Wednesday. “This series quickly became one of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ComicBook
Watch The Walking Dead: The Last Episodes Exclusive Teaser
The end of The Walking Dead begins October 2 on AMC. Only eight episodes remain of the AMC zombie drama's eleventh and final season, which finds Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie's (Lauren Cohan) group of survivors fighting for a future against the New World Order: the Commonwealth. "This ain't living. It's surviving at best," says Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in a new Season 11 – Part 3 teaser video. ComicBook can reveal an exclusive early look at the TV spot, which will air during the August 14 series premiere of new anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead at 9 pm ET/8c.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s Sweetest Quotes About Their Family: ‘My Greatest Piece of Art’
Goals! Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet rarely talked about their picture-perfect family before splitting in January 2022 — but when they did, they had the sweetest things to say about their brood. The couple secretly tied the knot in 2017, 10 years after welcoming their daughter, Lola. Son Nakoa-Wolf was born in 2008. The actress […]
People
Robyn Griggs, 'Another World' Soap Opera Star and Film Actress, Dead at 49
Robyn Griggs, a former Nickelodeon personality turned soap opera star who was known for her roles on Another World and One Life to Live has died. She was 49. On Saturday, Griggs' friend announced her death in a statement posted to her Facebook page. "With a heavy heart, I am...
'NCIS' Star Mark Harmon Has One Thing to Say About Gibbs' Exit
"NCIS" star Mark Harmon has spoken about his character Gibbs' decision to leave the NCIS team, as well as what it means for the future.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Fans Still Holding Out Hope for This Character to Get Spinoff Show
“Sons of Anarchy” may have ended a few years back, but fans are still talking about it. In particular, they are hoping for a spin-off show following one character’s past. The FX drama series followed Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam), a single father. He struggles with his motorcycle gang...
Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2022 And Beyond
Attention horror fans, we're walking through the terrifying but exhilarating revival of the genre at the moment. Supernatural ghost stories, fake blood, gore and jump scares are welcome all year round and thankfully there are a bunch of chilling horror movies planned to come our way within the next few years. Whether it's the return of popular franchises like Scream and The Exorcist or original scares from Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan, there's a ton of upcoming horror movies to get ready for.
5 Shows ‘Better Call Saul’ and ‘Breaking Bad’ Fans Should Watch Next
If you're a 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul' fan, you might also like these similar dark comedies and crime dramas.
‘Better Call Saul’ Co-Creator Vince Gilligan on Kim’s Brush With ‘Breaking Bad’ and Setting the Finale Stage
Click here to read the full article. Spoiler alert: Do not read if you haven’t watched “Waterworks,” Episode 12 of “Better Call Saul” now streaming on AMC+. It’s the episode of “Better Call Saul” that fans had been waiting to see, well, forever. The fate of Kim Wexler is finally explained in Monday night’s penultimate “Better Call Saul” episode, “Waterworks.” Through a flashback, we see Kim in Albuquerque during the “Breaking Bad” timeline — and she even interacts with Jesse Pinkman, who bums a cigarette and asks whether Saul Goodman is any good. “When I knew him, he was,” she tells...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Tales of the Walking Dead’: Terry Crews on Joining TWD, Working With Olivia Munn, and the Best Dog Actor Ever
Tales of the Walking Dead is finally here on AMC, and how better to kick off the anthology series than pairing together old friends Terry Crews and Olivia Munn in a post-apocalypse scenario? In the episode, titled “Joe/Evie”, the duo trek across the country to try and reunite to with their lost loves — only to find they may have a stronger connection with each other. Turns out, according to Crews, the duo were thrilled to be paired together in real life, too. “We have the greatest rapport,” Crews told Decider. “It just felt like, here we are again. And there...
PETS・
Loki season 2 to introduce a Marvel villain who will ‘break the internet’
Loki season 2 filming is already underway, and we saw a bunch of exciting images from the set. We’ve also seen the first plot spoilers for season 2, but they’re not very detailed yet. We can’t even tell if those leaks are accurate. What’s clear is that the number of Loki season 2 leaks will increase in frequency, and the next exciting spoiler concerns the show’s villain.
tvinsider.com
‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Bloopers: See Zendaya & Cast Break Character (VIDEO)
Euphoria‘s filled with plenty of dramatic moments for its talented young stars, but the Season 2 blooper reel is teasing a much lighter side of things. It turns out that keeping a straight face is harder done than said as the segment opens with Rue (Zendaya) and Jules’ (Hunter Schafer) Brokeback Mountain fantasy sequence. As they recite their lines, Schafer’s utterance of, “Good girl,” to the pony in the scene leads Zendaya to lose it, and ultimately spreads a sense of uncontrollable laughter.
tvinsider.com
‘Cold Justice’ Sets Series Return & Landmark 100th Episode at Oxygen (VIDEO)
Oxygen‘s fan-favorite Cold Justice is setting its return date and we have an exclusive first look at the upcoming episodes which include a major milestone for Kelly Siegler and her team of investigators. Kicking off on Saturday, September 3, six new episodes will arrive on a weekly basis with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
See Catherine Zeta-Jones Slay as Morticia Adams For Netflix’s Wednesday
Watch: "The Addams Family" 28 Years Later: E! News Rewind. As fall quickly approaches, Netflix is gearing up for the release of the spook-filled series Wednesday, which centers on Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega. And while the spotlight is on the creepy teen, the rest of the Addams family is getting in on the fun, too.
‘The Walking Dead’ Star Sarah Wayne Callies Calls AMC’s Frank Darabont Firing “An Assassination”
While AMC continues to expand The Walking Dead universe, which began under showrunner Frank Darabont, some of the show’s stars still haven’t come to terms with his firing. Darabont developed the hit zombie series in 2010, but was fired in 2011 due to budgetary disagreements with AMC. Sarah Wayne Callies, who played Lori Grimes on the first three seasons of The Walking Dead, recently expressed her disapproval of how Darabont’s exit from the show was handled by the network. Appearing on Jon Bernthal’s Real Ones podcast, Callies criticized AMC’s decision to part ways with the former showrunner. She claimed the reasons the...
‘Tales Of The Walking Dead’ Star Terry Crews & Co-Creator Channing Powell On Anthology Series Debut, Crossovers, & Flagship Show Ending
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details of tonight’s debut of the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead The Walking Dead may be coming to an end soon, but Tales of the Walking Dead is coming out of the gate with big ambitions, according to co-creator Channing Powell. “Well, we were hoping to make six little movies,” the showrunner and long-time TWD writer says of the six-episode first season of the anthology season that debuted on AMC tonight. “We kind of came into it thinking, okay, we’re creating six different pilots, and they can all have a different tone,” Powell adds of...
Comments / 1