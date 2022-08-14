ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

‘The Walking Dead’ Star Sarah Wayne Callies Slams AMC for Firing Frank Darabont: ‘You Can’t Beat His Writing’

As AMC’s “The Walking Dead” universe continues to expand at a rapid pace, Frank Darabont’s impact is still being felt. The “Shawshank Redemption” director developed the hit zombie series in 2010, but was fired in 2011 due to budgetary disagreements with AMC. The show has done just fine without him, continuing to dominate cable ratings for years and launching several spinoffs on AMC. A new limited series featuring original stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira was recently announced, injecting more excitement into the long-running franchise. But some of the show’s stars are still bitter about Darabont’s firing. One of those stars...
TVLine

Dark Winds Names Hell on Wheels EP as New Season 2 Showrunner

Click here to read the full article. AMC is welcoming back a longtime collaborator to oversee Dark Winds Season 2. John Wirth — whose previous credits include Hell on Wheels and sister network SundanceTV’s Hap and Leonard — will take over as showrunner on the acclaimed drama, succeeding Vince Calandra (Castle Rock) in the role. “We are thrilled to welcome John Wirth, someone we know well and have collaborated with so successfully on multiple shows – most notably Hell on Wheels – to the Dark Winds creative team,” AMC Studios president Dan McDermott said Wednesday. “This series quickly became one of...
Deadline

‘Big Sky’: Rex Linn Will Share The Screen With Reba McEntire In ABC Series – First Look

EXCLUSIVE: Rex Linn (Young Sheldon, Better Call Saul) has joined the Season 3 cast of ABC’s Big Sky: Deadly Trails, reuniting him on the small screen with girlfriend Reba McEntire. Linn will portray Buck Barnes, husband of McEntire’s character Sunny Barnes. The pair owns Sunny Day Excursions which specializes in glamping. An exclusive first-look photo of the couple from the series can be found above. “We’re having a blast,” McEntire told Deadline while promoting their upcoming Lifetime movie The Hammer. “We’re still in the middle of shooting. We were on set last night [August 11] and there was a full moon. I think...
The Independent

Bob Odenkirk says Better Call Saul co-star Rhea Seehorn ‘yelled at me to stay on Earth’ during heart attack

Bob Odenkirk has recalled how his Better Call Saul co-stars rushed to his side after he suffered a heart attack on set.In July 2021, the actor collapsed while filming a scene from the final season of the Breaking Bad spin-off.In a new interview, Odenkirk opened up about the incident, which he has previously described as his “flirting” with death.“ââI went down on one knee, and then I went all the way down. I guess I said, ‘I don’t feel very good,’” he told Radio Times.Odenkirk said he’d later learnt that his co-stars Rhea Seehorn (who plays Kim Wexler) and...
International Business Times

Anne Heche Net Worth: How Rich Is 'Psycho' Actress?

American actress Anne Heche, who has been hospitalized for a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, is in critical condition. With more than 80 acting roles over three decades, the actress has earned most of her fortune from the entertainment industry. As of 2022, Heche reportedly has a net worth of $4 million.
The List

What You Need To Know About Virgin River's Denny

"Virgin River" has taken Netflix by storm and garnered tons of fans. The show is based on a series of novels by author Robyn Carr, and follows the life of the people who live in the small community of Virgin River, California. The main character is Mel Monroe, played by Alexandra Breckenridge.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere

We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
BGR.com

29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch

We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
