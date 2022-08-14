Five Americans were among the eight people injured in a mass shooting in Jerusalem on Sunday, authorities told CNN. A bus and some cars near the city’s Western Wall were struck by a “terrorist armed with weapons” at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, local authorities said in a statement. Two of the eight are in serious condition, including a pregnant woman, and the other six are mildly or moderately injured. Four of the U.S. victims were from a Jewish family from Williamsburg in Brooklyn, New York, according to Yeshiva World News. The U.S. Embassy condemned the attack, but it did not offer more information. “We strongly condemn all acts of terrorism and actions that exacerbate tensions,” an embassy spokesperson said. CNN reported that the suspect, who later turned himself in to police, is an Israeli citizen from East Jerusalem.Read it at CNN

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO