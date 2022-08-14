ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cairo, NY

The Independent

Egypt: Fire tears through Cairo church killing at least 41, children among the dead

Footage captures a deadly fire engulfing a Coptic Church in Egypt's capital today where at least 41 people have been killed.The fire blocked the entrance to the Cairo church in the densely populated neighbourhood of Imbaba, resulting in a stampede.Most of the victims are said to be children, according to Reuters.The number of dead was announced by the country's Coptic Church, citing health officials.Dozens more have reportedly been injured.Police say an initial investigation suggests an electrical fire broke out as 5,000 worshippers gathered for mass at the Coptic Abu Sifin church.Sign up for our free newsletters here.
HuffPost

Officials: Fire At Coptic Church In Cairo Kills 41

CAIRO (AP) — A fire ripped through a packed Coptic Orthodox church during morning services in Egypt’s capital on Sunday, quickly filling it with thick black smoke and killing 41 worshippers, including at least 10 children. Several trapped congregants jumped from upper floors of the Martyr Abu Sefein...
BET

At least 1,000 Dead In Violence Around Port-Au-Prince, Haiti

Hundreds of people are feared dead in the latest battle between gangs in Cité Soleil, bringing the total number of reported killings across Haiti’s capital this year to nearly 1,000. The Haitian Times reports that the violence has also left hundreds of children to makeshift shelters seeking safety.
TheDailyBeast

Five Americans Injured in Mass Shooting Near Jerusalem’s Western Wall

Five Americans were among the eight people injured in a mass shooting in Jerusalem on Sunday, authorities told CNN. A bus and some cars near the city’s Western Wall were struck by a “terrorist armed with weapons” at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, local authorities said in a statement. Two of the eight are in serious condition, including a pregnant woman, and the other six are mildly or moderately injured. Four of the U.S. victims were from a Jewish family from Williamsburg in Brooklyn, New York, according to Yeshiva World News. The U.S. Embassy condemned the attack, but it did not offer more information. “We strongly condemn all acts of terrorism and actions that exacerbate tensions,” an embassy spokesperson said. CNN reported that the suspect, who later turned himself in to police, is an Israeli citizen from East Jerusalem.Read it at CNN
The Independent

At least eight dead in Seoul after South Korean capital suffers worst flooding in 80 years

Eight people have died and seven others are still missing in Seoul after it was buffeted by its heaviest rainfall in 80 years.The torrential rain on Monday evening turned some of the South Korean capital’s streets into rivers and submerged subways. It also cut off power and caused landslides in and around the city.Four of the victims drowned in flooded buildings, two died in a landslide, one person was electrocuted and another was found beneath a bus stop that had collapsed. The authorities said that nine people in Seoul and the neighbouring Gyeonggi province were injured as a result of...
Washington Examiner

Five US citizens among victims in Jerusalem bus shooting

Five Americans and three others were injured when a gunman opened fire on a bus of people in Jerusalem early Sunday morning, according to officials. Police said the attack occurred at 1:30 a.m. local time, when "terrorist armed with weapons shot at a bus and vehicles in a parking lot near the Old City of Jerusalem," according to CNN.
BBC

Croatia bus crash: Twelve Polish pilgrims killed and 32 injured

Twelve people have been killed after a bus carrying Polish pilgrims veered off a road in Croatia on Saturday and ended up in a ditch. All 32 surviving passengers are said to be injured, 19 of them seriously. The trip, organised by the Brotherhood of St Joseph Catholic group, included...
The Independent

Five Americans among eight wounded when Palestinian gunman opened fire on bus in Jerusalem

Five Americans, including a pregnant woman and a family of four, were among the eight people wounded when a Palestinian terrorist opened fire on a bus in Jerusalem, according to reports.The pregnant woman, who is from New York’s Borough Park neighbourhood, suffered abdominal injuries in the attack and was hospitalised in a serious condition, say officials.The family of four, from Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighbourhood, arrived in Israel last week and were heading to a site known as David’s Tomb, reports Yeshiva World News. Two members of the family were shot, while two others escaped serious injury.US ambassador to Israel Thomas...
natureworldnews.com

Flooding in Nigeria Leaves 50 People Dead and Multiple Homes Damaged

Jigawa, like neighboring districts in the rural zone, experiences floods annually. On Monday the authorities announced that a number 50 individuals have perished in floodwaters triggered by unusually high rainfall in northern Nigeria's Jigawa region; during the commencement of the rainy period in June. 50 People Dead Due to Flooding.
The Guardian

Many feared dead after huge explosion rips through Kabul mosque

A huge explosion has struck a mosque in Kabul during evening prayers, witnesses and police said, with many feared dead or injured. Police said there were multiple casualties but did not say how many. One Taliban intelligence official told Reuters that as many as 35 people may have been wounded or killed, and the toll could rise further. Al Jazeera quoted an unidentified official as giving a death toll of 20.
