Egypt: Fire tears through Cairo church killing at least 41, children among the dead
Footage captures a deadly fire engulfing a Coptic Church in Egypt's capital today where at least 41 people have been killed.The fire blocked the entrance to the Cairo church in the densely populated neighbourhood of Imbaba, resulting in a stampede.Most of the victims are said to be children, according to Reuters.The number of dead was announced by the country's Coptic Church, citing health officials.Dozens more have reportedly been injured.Police say an initial investigation suggests an electrical fire broke out as 5,000 worshippers gathered for mass at the Coptic Abu Sifin church.Sign up for our free newsletters here.
Fire at Coptic Orthodox church near Egypt’s capital kills 41, injures 16
CAIRO — A deadly fire spread through a crowded Coptic Orthodox church near the Egyptian capital of Cairo on Sunday, killing at least 41 people and injuring 16, authorities said. Update 5:58 p.m. EDT: The death toll remained at 41, but officials said that 15 of the fatalities were...
HuffPost
Officials: Fire At Coptic Church In Cairo Kills 41
CAIRO (AP) — A fire ripped through a packed Coptic Orthodox church during morning services in Egypt’s capital on Sunday, quickly filling it with thick black smoke and killing 41 worshippers, including at least 10 children. Several trapped congregants jumped from upper floors of the Martyr Abu Sefein...
Egypt church fire: Officials say smoke, stampede killed most of the dead
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Egyptian authorities said on Monday that most of the deaths from a fire at a Coptic Christian church in Cairo were due to smoke inhalation the stampede of people rushing to get out. At least 41 people died after the church caught fire on Sunday, including...
BET
At least 1,000 Dead In Violence Around Port-Au-Prince, Haiti
Hundreds of people are feared dead in the latest battle between gangs in Cité Soleil, bringing the total number of reported killings across Haiti’s capital this year to nearly 1,000. The Haitian Times reports that the violence has also left hundreds of children to makeshift shelters seeking safety.
A New York family was injured when a Palestinian gunman opened fire on Jewish worshippers in Jerusalem, killing a newborn baby
The alleged gunman turned himself into police after shooting up a bus near the Western Wall, injuring a Brooklyn family and killing a newborn baby.
Five Americans Injured in Mass Shooting Near Jerusalem’s Western Wall
Five Americans were among the eight people injured in a mass shooting in Jerusalem on Sunday, authorities told CNN. A bus and some cars near the city’s Western Wall were struck by a “terrorist armed with weapons” at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, local authorities said in a statement. Two of the eight are in serious condition, including a pregnant woman, and the other six are mildly or moderately injured. Four of the U.S. victims were from a Jewish family from Williamsburg in Brooklyn, New York, according to Yeshiva World News. The U.S. Embassy condemned the attack, but it did not offer more information. “We strongly condemn all acts of terrorism and actions that exacerbate tensions,” an embassy spokesperson said. CNN reported that the suspect, who later turned himself in to police, is an Israeli citizen from East Jerusalem.Read it at CNN
At least five dead as anti-United Nations protests rock Democratic Republic of Congo
At least five people were killed and about 50 wounded during a second day of violent anti-United Nations protests in Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern city of Goma on Tuesday, a government spokesman said.
At least eight dead in Seoul after South Korean capital suffers worst flooding in 80 years
Eight people have died and seven others are still missing in Seoul after it was buffeted by its heaviest rainfall in 80 years.The torrential rain on Monday evening turned some of the South Korean capital’s streets into rivers and submerged subways. It also cut off power and caused landslides in and around the city.Four of the victims drowned in flooded buildings, two died in a landslide, one person was electrocuted and another was found beneath a bus stop that had collapsed. The authorities said that nine people in Seoul and the neighbouring Gyeonggi province were injured as a result of...
At Least 41 Dead in Cairo Church Fire: 'My Heart Broke Watching Them Take Out the Children's Bodies'
At least 41 people, including 18 children, died after a fire broke out at a busy Coptic Orthodox church in Cairo, Egypt on Sunday, according to multiple reports. The massive blaze broke out around 9 a.m. local time while worshippers were attending Sunday morning services, according to the Associated Press and CNN.
Palestinian gunman injures 8 people including U.S. citizens in Jerusalem's Old City
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A Palestinian gunman allegedly shot and injured at least eight people, including U.S. citizens, in Jerusalem's Old City on Sunday, American and Israeli officials said. Tom Nides, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, said in a statement that he was "deeply saddened to confirm that Americans were...
Hezbollah warns Israel against targeting Palestinian militants in Lebanon
Aug 9 (Reuters) - The head of Lebanon's powerful armed movement Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, warned on Tuesday against any Israeli attempts to expand their targeting of Palestinian militants to Lebanon.
Washington Examiner
Five US citizens among victims in Jerusalem bus shooting
Five Americans and three others were injured when a gunman opened fire on a bus of people in Jerusalem early Sunday morning, according to officials. Police said the attack occurred at 1:30 a.m. local time, when "terrorist armed with weapons shot at a bus and vehicles in a parking lot near the Old City of Jerusalem," according to CNN.
Dozens killed after fire engulfs Coptic church in Egypt
CAIRO — At least 41 people were killed and 14 others were injured Sunday when a fire engulfed a Coptic church near Egypt's capital, Cairo, officials in the north African nation said. The blaze at Abu Sefein church in Giza, a city on the west bank of the Nile,...
BBC
Croatia bus crash: Twelve Polish pilgrims killed and 32 injured
Twelve people have been killed after a bus carrying Polish pilgrims veered off a road in Croatia on Saturday and ended up in a ditch. All 32 surviving passengers are said to be injured, 19 of them seriously. The trip, organised by the Brotherhood of St Joseph Catholic group, included...
Five Americans among eight wounded when Palestinian gunman opened fire on bus in Jerusalem
Five Americans, including a pregnant woman and a family of four, were among the eight people wounded when a Palestinian terrorist opened fire on a bus in Jerusalem, according to reports.The pregnant woman, who is from New York’s Borough Park neighbourhood, suffered abdominal injuries in the attack and was hospitalised in a serious condition, say officials.The family of four, from Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighbourhood, arrived in Israel last week and were heading to a site known as David’s Tomb, reports Yeshiva World News. Two members of the family were shot, while two others escaped serious injury.US ambassador to Israel Thomas...
natureworldnews.com
Flooding in Nigeria Leaves 50 People Dead and Multiple Homes Damaged
Jigawa, like neighboring districts in the rural zone, experiences floods annually. On Monday the authorities announced that a number 50 individuals have perished in floodwaters triggered by unusually high rainfall in northern Nigeria's Jigawa region; during the commencement of the rainy period in June. 50 People Dead Due to Flooding.
Many feared dead after huge explosion rips through Kabul mosque
A huge explosion has struck a mosque in Kabul during evening prayers, witnesses and police said, with many feared dead or injured. Police said there were multiple casualties but did not say how many. One Taliban intelligence official told Reuters that as many as 35 people may have been wounded or killed, and the toll could rise further. Al Jazeera quoted an unidentified official as giving a death toll of 20.
Greece finally aids refugees stranded on scorpion and snake-infested islet
Five-year-old child reportedly died of scorpion sting after nearly 40 Syrians spent a month marooned between Greece and Turkey
