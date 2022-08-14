ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banned San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr is 'feeling remorseful' after being hit with huge 80-game steroids suspension... as 'disappointed' teammate Mike Clevinger says 'it's about more than him right now'

By Patrick Djordjevic For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Banned MLB superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. is said to be 'feeling remorseful' following his 80-game suspension.

The San Diego shortstop spoke with Padres manager, Bob Melvin, on the phone Saturday. The skipper would not reveal much else about the 'private conversation.'

Tatis was suspended on Friday after testing positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing anabolic steroid.

The shock suspension was announced by the MLB moments before the Padres' 10-5 victory over the Washington Nationals Friday.

Despite the enormity of the ban and its impact on their season, Melvin neglected to bring it up with his players prior to Saturday's 4-3 loss in Washington.

Fernando Tatis Jr. was set to return to play imminently, prior to the shock suspension Friday

As for whether he wants Tatis to address teammates, the skipper replied: 'I don't know where and when that would potentially happen, so I'm not sure at this point.'

Padres players were indubitably shocked by the ban, some went so far as to criticize the charismatic All-Star.

Pitcher Mike Clevinger revealed he was 'disappointed' in Tatis and hoped he would soon recognize 'it's about more than just him right now.'

Tatis led the National League with 42 home runs last season.

The Dominican had not played in 2022 after suffering a broken left wrist in the offseason, following a reported motorcycle crash.

First-year Padres skipper Bob Melvin still has San Diego in the hunt for a NL playoff place

Padres general manager A.J. Preller boosted his roster ahead of the trade deadline earlier this month, adding sluggers Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the Nationals, closer Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers and infielder Brandon Drury from the Cincinnati Reds.

Melvin figures those new faces will help make the absence of Tatis for the remainder of this season (along with the start of next season) easier to deal with.

'We like our team very much,' Melvin said. 'If somebody got injured along the way here, we'd still feel good about our team. So that's kind of how you have to treat the Tatis situation.'

One additional element of this is whatever uncertainty there was about when Tatis would be able to play in 2022 -- and how that might affect the lineup -- is now gone.

'You didn't really 100% for sure know how he was going to respond once he did come back and start playing,' Melvin said.

'There's some finality in what we know we have here for the next -- what is it? -- six weeks or so until the end of the season. And we like the group that we have.'

Padres pitcher Mike Clevinger was far from impressed with the Tatis situation postgame Friday

