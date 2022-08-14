Read full article on original website
Man Reels in Two Enormous and Carnivorous Fishes from Lake Lillinonah, Connecticut
Two enormous tiger muskies, a species of carnivorous fish, were caught by a Connecticut fisherman in the state's Lake Lillinonah, shocking social media users. In the state's Lake Lillinonah, a Connecticut angler stunned online users by reeling in two enormous tiger muskies, a species of carnivorous fish. The two fish,...
Dolphins Slaughtered in Faroe Islands in Biggest Massacre in 124 Years
Ocean conservation groups have described the news as "horrific," renewing calls for the practise to be banned.
Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate race, Palin in House
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski advanced from her primary along with Kelly Tshibaka, her GOP rival endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while another Trump-backed candidate, Republican Sarah Palin, was among the candidates bound for the November general election in the race for Alaska’s only House seat. Murkowski had expressed confidence that she would advance and earlier in the day told reporters that “what matters is winning in November.” Tshibaka called the results “the first step in breaking the Murkowski monarchy’s grip on Alaska.” Tshibaka also said she was thankful “for the strong and unwavering support President Trump has shown Alaska.” A Murkowski has held the Senate seat since 1981. Before Lisa Murkowski, who has been in the Senate since late 2002, it was her father, Frank Murkowski. Under a voter-approved elections process being used for the first time in Alaska elections this year, party primaries have been scrapped and ranked choice voting is being used in general elections. The top four vote-getters in a primary race, regardless of party affiliation, are to advance to the general election.
Giant Ocean Sunfish Filmed in Gulf of Maine in Rare and Awesome Encounter
The ocean sunfish, considered a vulnerable species, can occasionally be seen sunbathing on its side.
Nuclear war between the U.S. and Russia would kill more than 5 billion people – just from starvation, study finds
The toll of nuclear war would be instantly catastrophic for those who are within the immediate path of the weapons. But a new study shows just how deadly the scope of such a war would be. A nuclear blast would cause worldwide famine, according to the study, published in Nature...
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
"One-in-2 million" blue lobster captured by father, son in Maine
Luke Rand, 36, has been fishing since he was 16, and his father Mark has been fishing for more than 40 years. But they've never caught anything comparable to what they did last week off the coast of Maine. In Casco Bay on August 11, the pair caught a rare, bright blue lobster, they told local newspaper the Portland Press Herald. Luke Rand said it appeared to be the legal size and was a healthy-looking male. "We've never pulled one this color or even seen one to throw back," Rand told the outlet, saying that when they showed it to their dealer,...
Video: Humpback Whale Caught on Camera Slamming Into Fishermen's Boat Off the Massachusetts Coast
A humpback whale went viral on social media after footage of it shows that it partially landed on a boat carrying several fishermen. The incident occurred off the coast of the town of Plymouth in Massachusetts, United States, on Sunday, July 24. The massive marine animal was believed to be chasing a school of fish when it jumped out of the water.
A Greenland shark, one of the longest-living animals on Earth, was caught near Belize
This was the first time a Greenland shark was reported in the western Caribbean, researchers said. This species of shark is typically found in the Arctic and thousands of feet below the ocean surface.
Prehistoric fish, the lake sturgeon, may be spawning in Georgia for first time in 50 years
Scientists and students embarking on a census of Georgia lake sturgeon have found three females with mature eggs - an indication the armored "living fossils" may be reproducing in that state for the first time in a half-century. "It's exciting because it's confirmation that they are becoming mature and trying...
Norwegian Government Euthanizes Freya the Walrus, Known for Sneaking Onto Boats
Pour one out for Freya the walrus, as the beloved wild Norwegian animal was sadly euthanized by Norway’s government this week. People around the world are mourning the marine mammal, who experienced viral fame this summer, due to her affinity for laying out on — and accidentally sinking — boats. Keep reading to learn more about Freya and why this sweet "hvalross" was killed.
Invasive Blue Crayfish That Reproduce Prolifically Discovered in Texas
Female Australian redclaw crayfish, which are an invasive species in the United States, can produce clutches of around 1,000 eggs up to five times a year.
Florida prosecutor suspended by DeSantis over abortion stance sues to regain job
Aug 17 (Reuters) - A Florida state attorney on Wednesday sued Governor Ron DeSantis after he was suspended earlier this month for saying he would not prosecute anyone who sought or provided abortions.
