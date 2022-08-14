ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

The Associated Press

Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate race, Palin in House

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski advanced from her primary along with Kelly Tshibaka, her GOP rival endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while another Trump-backed candidate, Republican Sarah Palin, was among the candidates bound for the November general election in the race for Alaska’s only House seat. Murkowski had expressed confidence that she would advance and earlier in the day told reporters that “what matters is winning in November.” Tshibaka called the results “the first step in breaking the Murkowski monarchy’s grip on Alaska.” Tshibaka also said she was thankful “for the strong and unwavering support President Trump has shown Alaska.” A Murkowski has held the Senate seat since 1981. Before Lisa Murkowski, who has been in the Senate since late 2002, it was her father, Frank Murkowski. Under a voter-approved elections process being used for the first time in Alaska elections this year, party primaries have been scrapped and ranked choice voting is being used in general elections. The top four vote-getters in a primary race, regardless of party affiliation, are to advance to the general election.
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes 'doomed' world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
CBS Miami

"One-in-2 million" blue lobster captured by father, son in Maine

Luke Rand, 36, has been fishing since he was 16, and his father Mark has been fishing for more than 40 years. But they've never caught anything comparable to what they did last week off the coast of Maine. In Casco Bay on August 11, the pair caught a rare, bright blue lobster, they told local newspaper the Portland Press Herald. Luke Rand said it appeared to be the legal size and was a healthy-looking male. "We've never pulled one this color or even seen one to throw back," Rand told the outlet, saying that when they showed it to their dealer,...
natureworldnews.com

Video: Humpback Whale Caught on Camera Slamming Into Fishermen's Boat Off the Massachusetts Coast

A humpback whale went viral on social media after footage of it shows that it partially landed on a boat carrying several fishermen. The incident occurred off the coast of the town of Plymouth in Massachusetts, United States, on Sunday, July 24. The massive marine animal was believed to be chasing a school of fish when it jumped out of the water.
GreenMatters

Norwegian Government Euthanizes Freya the Walrus, Known for Sneaking Onto Boats

Pour one out for Freya the walrus, as the beloved wild Norwegian animal was sadly euthanized by Norway’s government this week. People around the world are mourning the marine mammal, who experienced viral fame this summer, due to her affinity for laying out on — and accidentally sinking — boats. Keep reading to learn more about Freya and why this sweet "hvalross" was killed.
