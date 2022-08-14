Read full article on original website
Cheeky Monkeys Opening in Lewisville
This new space will offer play time for young children and a cafe.
familyeguide.com
Adventure Kids University
Are you looking for a flexible Mother’s Day Out or Preschool program? We have the perfect option for you! Adventure Kids University combines fun and learning. The best part is you only pay for the time your child is in attendance! Our hourly, weekly, and monthly options allow you to work around your schedule and budget!
fwtx.com
Fort Worthian: Becca Waugh
Rebecca (Becca) Waugh has always dabbled in different facets of the fine arts. From painting to digital design, she was determined to do it all. Waugh is the owner and designer of Sleepy Panther Design Co., an independent creative studio based in Fort Worth that specializes in graphic design, illustration, and animation. Starting her own business allowed Waugh to follow whichever path life showed her.
cravedfw
Fair Park Blues & Jazz Festival returns Labor Day weekend on Sunday, Sept. 4
Bringing together some of North Texas’ most beloved jazz and blues artists, the 5th Fair Park Blues & Jazz Festival gets underway Labor Day weekend on Sunday, Sept. 4, at 5 p.m. at the African American Museum, Dallas. Proceeds benefit the museum’s youth educational program. The 2022 lineup...
addisonmagazine.com
7 Things to Do This Week 8/17 – 8/21
With over 150 special events per year in Addison, there’s always something to do. This week, experience live music and plenty of exciting events that will keep your weekend busy. Read on for your weekend guide, with 7 things to do this week in the North Dallas Corridor. Happy...
AOL Corp
This barbershop wins Readers’ Choice as best around Fort Worth with 40,000 votes
Vincent “Vinny” Clark and his wife, Alisha, had always talked about their dreams of opening a barbershop together. They spent years working as barbers in plenty of shops where he said he felt they weren’t cared about. “We were just a number or booth rent,” he said....
Popular online fashion store SHEIN to host pop-up shop in Plano in late August
DALLAS (KDAF) — Online clothing stores are the bees-knees these days as fewer people are spending time in the mall and more on Tik Tok and Instagram searching up which shops are doing new clothing drops to feed into their online-shopping addiction. Maybe it’s just a fun habit, who...
papercitymag.com
This Favorite Home Design Shopping Experience Returns to Dallas This Month
Hayslip Design's lovely ladies lounge for Dwell With Dignity's 2022 Thrift Studio. (Photo by Aaron Dougherty) Our city’s most beloved home design shopping experience is officially back. Thrift Studio, the annual fundraiser from Dallas-based non-profit Dwell With Dignity, taps top local designers, artists, and high-end brands to create an immersive world of striking vignettes where everything is for sale (at phenomenally low prices). Best of all — 100 percent of the proceeds go toward DwD’s mission to create soothing, inspiring spaces for those struggling with poverty.
Top spots for lemon meringue pie in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Desserts are a privilege and these days so heavily sought after from tiny mom-and-pop shops to the dessert giants of the world along with the fanciest and quaintest of shops. One of those desserts that’s ever-so-popular in the world is Lemon Meringue Pie and naturally, Monday,...
The Eagles are coming to Dickies Arena in November: Here’s how to buy tickets
DALLAS (KDAF) — It looks like North Texas is checking in at the Hotel California as the Eagles are making their way to Fort Worth this November. The iconic rock band is making a stop at Dickies Arena as a part of its Hotel California 2022 Tour on November 25. They will start performing at 8 p.m.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Pandemic Pushed Oak Cliff Native to Open Neighborhood Business
La Bodega is one of Bishop Arts' newest businesses. "I always knew I wanted it to be small," owner Skye McDaniel said. "I always knew I wanted it to be in Oak Cliff because I grew up here." The bright, colorful space is the realization of McDaniel's decadelong dream to...
Massages, getaways & just hanging out: These are the top spots for relaxation in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone deserves to relax, no matter what is going on in your life, take some time for yourself and simply, relax. There’s even a whole day that is dedicated to the art of relaxing; Monday, August 15 is National Relaxation Day! NationalToday explains that avoiding burnout in the American workplace is near impossible without taking the time to kick your feet up and do nothing.
drifttravel.com
Fall Retreats for a Quick Getaway
While the summer temperatures make exploring unbearable, with fall comes the opportunity to experience the best of North Texas. Whether you want to experience the monumental State Fair of Texas, the best of “Friday Night Lights” with football season, or live out your fairytale fantasy at the 17th annual Autumn at the Arboretum, Dallas is the place to experience the best of fall. Travelers looking for an unforgettable place to stay should consider The Joule, which is conveniently located in the heart of Downtown. Sharing some highlights below:
Dallas Observer
Late Summer Round-Up: Opening and Closings in the Dallas Restaurant Scene
We're more than halfway through August — the weekend, or perhaps the happy hour, of summer. And as has been the trend for the past year now, many restaurants have opened up in Dallas and others have closed. The Dallas Morning News reported that Imoto, a fine dining Asian...
starlocalmedia.com
Get to meet Plano's Quilt Show Chairperson Carolyn Cosgriff
Carolyn Cosgriff lives in the Pebble Brook neighborhood with her partner and their dog. Cosgriff has volunteered at North Dallas Shared Ministries for a decade. Upon retirement from investment consulting, she became more active in the Quilters Guild of Plano. How did you get into quilting?
nypressnews.com
The Weeknd’s Sold-Out Dallas Concert Was a Visual Masterpiece
On Sunday night, fans packed AT&T Stadium in Arlington for The Weeknd’s sold-out North Texas stop on his After Hours Til Dawn tour. The Canadian singer released his fourth studio album, After Hours, in March 2020. Two years later, to commemorate a new, postpandemic era, he dropped a fifth album, Dawn FM, where he muses on life, family and love.
Feeling thrifty? These are the best thrift stores in Dallas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — “Hey Macklemore. Can we go thrift shopping?“. Vintage is in these days. People are flocking to vintage/secondhand stores to find the coolest items for the cheapest prices. The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is home to everything, including a multitude of great thrift shops. If you haven’t...
7-Eleven’s Bring Your Own Cup Day is coming back this month
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time to bring out your nicest of mugs or your largest tankard as 7-Eleven prepares to bring back its signature Bring Your Own Cup Day. The gas station chain’s holiday will be falling on Aug. 27 this year as 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members are encouraged to grab their favorite fish bowls, cookie jars, wine glasses and more to fill them with their favorite Slurpee flavor for just $1.99 at participating locations.
Texas Monthly
The King of Cabrito Sets Up Shop in Cowtown
It was the fall of 2021 when the first of ten eighteen-wheelers rolled into Fort Worth from Mexico. Most of the trucks originated in Saltillo, an industrial city of about a million located some 170 miles southwest of Laredo. A few of the trucks came from Mexico City, another 430 miles south. For more than six months they rumbled north, one roughly every three weeks, filled to the brim with dining tables and chairs, pecan-wood doors, disassembled decorative woodwork for cabinets, sets of tableware, leather menu covers, hefty tortilla presses, clay planters and pots, and 20,387 terra-cotta bricks. Oh, and twelve massive handmade wooden looms ready to be strung with miles of thick, white cotton thread.
Utah-based soda shop introduces Texas to “Dirty Soda”
What is a "Dirty Soda"? According to the founder of Swig, Nicole Tanner, it's a creation of your own!
