MC Chamber Charities, Inc., a 501c3 non-profit supporting all of Medina County, announces their 2022 Scholarship Winners and the only fundraiser that supports these annual scholarships: MC Amazing Race - Medina County - Presented by Huntington, taking place on Saturday, September 10, 2022! (Psst: you don't have to be an athlete to compete in this hilariously fun driving event, you just need to register your team now! www.mcamazingrace.com)

MEDINA COUNTY, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO