medinacountylife.com
MC Chamber Charities, Inc. 2022 Scholarship Winners and MC Amazing Race News
MC Chamber Charities, Inc., a 501c3 non-profit supporting all of Medina County, announces their 2022 Scholarship Winners and the only fundraiser that supports these annual scholarships: MC Amazing Race - Medina County - Presented by Huntington, taking place on Saturday, September 10, 2022! (Psst: you don't have to be an athlete to compete in this hilariously fun driving event, you just need to register your team now! www.mcamazingrace.com)
Medina County Auditor Releases Weekly Report, Aug 8-12
Mike Kovack, Medina County Auditor, today released the following information regarding county finances for the week of August 8 through August 12, 2022. The largest income source was from public library support and local government in the amount of $412,022.64 and $366,001.43, respectively. The Auditor’s Accounting Department issued 553 checks for total expenditures of $1,772,327.60. The Commissioners approved expenditures totaling $1,239,835.40. There were no vendor’s licenses issued.
