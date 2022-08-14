ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
MLB

Jon Daniels dismissed by Rangers; Chris Young to run baseball ops

ARLINGTON -- The Rangers parted ways with president of baseball operations Jon Daniels on Wednesday, effective immediately. General manager Chris Young will inherit all duties, including oversight of all aspects of the Rangers’ baseball operations department, the club said in a press release. The move comes just two days after Texas relieved manager Chris Woodward of his duties following a 51-63 start to the season.
ARLINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy