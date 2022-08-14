Read full article on original website
Who is Salman Rushdie and why is he controversial?
Sir Salman Rushdie is an author known for writing The Satanic Verses, a book deemed by Iran as being blasphemous to Islam.Yesterday (August 12), Mr Rushdie was stabbed in the neck and abdomen on stage at the Chautauqua Institution as he prepared to deliver a lecture.After winning the Booker Prize in 1981, Mr Rushdie went on to write one of the most controversial books in recent literary history, The Satanic Verse, which immediately saw angry demonstrations.Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Khomeini, issued a fatwa in 1989 with a $3 million bounty ordering Muslims to kill the author.Sign up to our free newsletters here. Read More Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in New YorkSalman Rushdie’s suspected attacker named as 24-year-old Hadi MatarSalman Rushdie: New York governor praises police officer who helped author
Mother of Salman Rushdie stabbing suspect says he ‘changed’ after Middle East trip
The mother of the 24-year-old suspect accused of attempting to murder Sir Salman Rushdie says the man "changed" from being a "popular, loving son" to a "moody introvert" after visiting the Middle East in 2018. Sir Salman, 75, was stabbed nearly 10 times, including in the neck and the abdomen, on Friday by a man who rushed onto the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in New York. His novel The Satanic Verses, considered blasphemous by some Islamist leaders, has drawn death threats for decades, including a fatwa from Iran’s former spiritual leader Ayatollah Ruhollah...
Padma Lakshmi Spotted for 1st Time Since Ex Husband Salman Rushdie Stabbed & Now Recovering
Padma Lakshmi was spotted out in public for the first time since her ex husband Salman Rushdie was attacked by a masked knifeman and hospitalized for his injuries. The Top Chef host stepped out in the Big Apple for a lunch date alongside her pet puppy on Sunday, August 14, as seen here, just hours after it was announced Salman was on the mend.
Cops name suspect 'with sympathies toward Iranian government' who stabbed Salman Rushdie up to 15 times as man, 24, from New Jersey: Author is in surgery after being airlifted to hospital 33 years after Iran issued fatwah for The Satanic Verses
New York State Police have identified the suspect in Friday's stabbing of novelist Salman Rushdie as a New Jersey man who, according to law enforcement sources, allegedly had 'sympathies toward the Iranian government.'. Rushdie, 75, whose novel 'The Satanic Verses' drew death threats from Iran's leader in the 1980s, remained...
Donald Trump Jr shares meme about stepmother Melania’s underwear as family reacts to FBI raid
Donald Trump Jr shared a meme about his stepmother Melania’s underwear as the Trump family reacted to the Mar-a-Lago FBI raid.On Saturday, Trump Jr shared a meme of a man sitting between a pile of underwear, with the caption: “Feds in Melania’s closet.”The meme was a presumable reaction to the FBI’s search of ex-president and his father Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.The raid is reported to have been aimed at recovering documents containing classified information that was brought to the home after Mr Trump left the White House in January 2021.During the search, the authorities reportedly found an...
Salman Rushdie event moderator recounts stabbing attack
Henry Reese was on stage with Salman Rushdie when Rushdie was brutally stabbed. He talks with Brian Stelter about why attacks on free expression must be rejected by all.
Iranian Newspaper Praises Salman Rushdie’s Attacker
Iranian newspapers have celebrated the attack on Salman Rushdie with the Kayhan newspaper—whose editor-in-chief is appointed by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei—sending his assailant “a thousand bravos.”Rushdie, who has been the subject of a fatwa by Iran since 1989 following the publication of his novel The Satanic Verses, is on a ventilator and at risk of losing an eye after he was stabbed at a literary event in western New York. Iran’s government is yet to comment on the attack but several of its newspapers have applauded the suspect, who police have identified as 24-year-old Hadi Matar from Fairview, New...
From 2002: Salman Rushdie on life after fatwa
After the 1988 publication of the novel "The Satanic Verses," which Muslim fundamentalists were convinced insulted Islam, the Ayatollah Khomeini issued an order than author Salman Rushdie be executed. He lived for nine years under threat of being killed. In this interview originally broadcast on "CBS Sunday Morning" on September 29, 2002, Rushdie talked with correspondent Martha Teichner about the battle over freedom of thought in Islam and the "enriching jumble" of his past that has inspired his books; his 1999 move to New York City; and the problem of becoming "famous for the wrong thing."
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed in the neck while on stage in New York
Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was stabbed Friday as he was about to give a lecture in western New York, authorities said. Rushdie "suffered an apparent stab wound to the neck, and was transported by helicopter to an area hospital," state police said in a statement.The suspect was taken into custody by a state trooper assigned to the event, police said. Rushdie was in surgery Friday afternoon, his agent confirmed to CBS News.An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and begin attacking Rushdie...
Saudi woman given 34-year prison sentence for using Twitter
Salma al-Shehab, a Leeds University student, was charged with following and retweeting dissidents and activists
Hadi Matar: Who is the New Jersey man charged with attempted murder of Salman Rushdie?
A 24-year-old New Jersey man with alleged sympathies towards Iran has been charged with the attempted murder of Salman Rushdie.Hadi Matar is accused of stabbing the acclaimed British-Indian author up to 10 times onstage at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York state on Friday as he prepared to deliver a lecture.Mr Matar, who according to eyewitnesses was dressed all in black and wore a black mask, was restrained by audience members before being arrested by a New York State trooper and sheriff’s deputy. Mr Matar was carrying a backpack and electronic device, and had a fake New Jersey...
A suspect in author Salman Rushdie's stabbing has been arrested on a charge of attempted murder
Rushdie suffered severe damage and was placed on a ventilator after being airlifted to a hospital following Friday's attack.
Salman Rushdie stabbing: Iran denies involvement and says author himself is to blame for attack
Iran has denied any involvement in the New York stabbing of Sir Salman Rushdie, arguing that only the author and his supporters are to be blamed for the attack.Sir Salman, who has been receiving death threats for his novel The Satanic Verses, was stabbed nearly 10 times, including in the neck and the abdomen, on Friday by a man who rushed onto the stage as the author was preparing to deliver a lecture.Although the 75-year-old author has been taken off a ventilator, he remains in critical condition after suffering liver damage and severed nerves in an arm and an...
Salman Rushdie Tells Stern Magazine “His Life Is Very Normal” Just A Fortnight Before His Stabbing
Salman Rushdie, now recovering in hospital after being stabbed on Friday, told a German magazine just a fortnight ago that his life now was “very normal”, and that he would have faced much more danger if social media had existed back when his novel The Satanic Verses was published in 1988, and that death threats to public figures had become “normal.” In an interview with Stern magazine, the author explained of having the fatwa declared against him by Iran’s then spiritual leader Ayatolloah Khomeini: “A fatwa is a serious thing. Luckily we didn’t have the internet back then. The Iranians had to...
Salman Rushdie’s ex-wife Padma Lakshmi shares message of support after ‘Friday’s nightmare’
Author and TV host Padma Lakshmi, the ex-wife of writer Salman Rushdie, has said he is “pulling through” after being stabbed on Friday (12 August).Rushdie, who who was once the subject of a fatwa for his writing, was attacked while on stage in western New York on Friday, and was rushed to hospital.You can follow the latest updates here.At the time of writing, Rushdie is still in hospital being treated for severe injuries. However, the author’s agent has said he is on the road to recovery.Writing on Twitter, Lakshmi told followers: “Relieved @SalmanRushdie is pulling through after Friday’s nightmare....
Salman Rushdie attack: details emerge about New Jersey suspect
Details have begun to slowly emerge about Hadi Matar, the man who has been charged with the attempted murder of the author Salman Rushdie. Matar, 24, was arrested on Friday after allegedly storming the stage of a literary event in New York and stabbing Rushdie as he prepared to speak. Rushdie’s agent said the novelist suffered stab wounds to his arm and liver in the attack, would probably lose an eye and couldn’t speak because he had been put on a ventilator.
Salman Rushdie On “Road To Recovery,” His Agent Says
Author Salman Rushdie has been removed from his ventilator and is starting the long road back from his stabbing injuries. “The road to recovery has begun,” Andrew Wylie said in a text message to the New York Times. “It will be long; the injuries are severe, but his condition is headed in the right direction.” Rushdie suffered a damaged liver and is in danger of losing an eye from the stabbing attack last week. An Iranian sympathizer is in police custody and has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges for attacking Rushdie. Hadi Matar, age 24, staged his attack at the Chautauqua...
Salman Rushdie, Iran and Joe Biden
In October 2018, agents of the Saudi Arabian government murdered columnist and Muslim Brotherhood fellow traveler Jamal Khashoggi in gruesome fashion. The fallout in the American media was cataclysmic for the relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia; two years after the murder, then-candidate Joe Biden issued a statement "mourning Khashoggi's death" and calling for reassessment of the American relationship with the Kingdom.
Sales of The Satanic Verses surge after Salman Rushdie stabbing
Salman Rushdie’s novel The Satanic Verses is surging up bestseller lists amid renewed interest in the author’s works after he was brutally stabbed in western New York state on Friday.The paperback edition of the magical realism novel sits atop Amazon’s contemporary literature and fiction chart, is second in the censorship and politics category and was the 18th bestselling book overall on the e-commerce site on Monday.A Kindle ebook version of the book was also enjoying strong sales, reaching number one in several categories including fiction satire, and censorship and politics.The Kindle ebook was 23rd on Amazon’s chart of Kindle...
