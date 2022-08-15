ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Shares Thoughts on Preseason Debut of Rookies

By Daniel Flick
All Seahawks
All Seahawks
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xaABp_0hHF9vg100

Which two players "got beat around," according to Carroll?

The NFL preseason is a prime time to get rookies acclimated to life at the highest level, and the Seattle Seahawks did their best to capitalize on the opportunity during Saturday night's contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers .

In total, eight of Seattle's nine draft picks (all but defensive end Tyreke Smith) saw action in the preseason opener, with several playing key roles in the Seahawks' valiant comeback from an early 14-0 deficit.

While their efforts ultimately fell short in the 32-25 loss, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll saw plenty of encouraging signs from his team. When discussing the quality of play by Seattle's offensive line, Carroll singled out rookie offensive tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas , two highly touted players viewed as potential early impact pieces up front.

"Both the young tackles did a nice job and got some good stuff done," Carroll said. "I can't wait to watch them on film, but just overall, the coaches were really pleased with what they accomplished."

Cross and Lucas blocked so seventh-round receivers Bo Melton and Dareke Young could run. Melton led the Seahawks in receiving, catching two of his three targets for 47 yards, including a 39-yard catch-and-run, while Young hauled in four passes on five targets, racking up 30 yards and a touchdown along the way.

While Seattle received several quality efforts from its offensive rookie, perhaps the most noteworthy performance of the night came from second-round outside linebacker Boye Mafe .

The 6-4, 261-pound Mafe was everywhere, posting two sacks, one tackle for a loss and a quarterback hit. He also made a huge play in pursuit of Kenny Pickett to force a turnover on downs and give the Seahawks the ball in plus position with under 90 seconds to go.

“A great stop by Boye Mafe on a beautiful play,” Carroll marveled. ”That was a great play by Mafe and gave us a chance to come back and win the football game.”

With all of the intricacies of coaching in the NFL, Carroll admittedly was unable to focus on solely Mafe all night. Based on the box score production, Seattle's veteran coach left Acrisure Stadium eager to get to the film and see if the former Minnesota star played as well as the numbers indicated.

"I'm really anxious to watch Boye, to see how he did," said Carroll. "He had a couple of big plays (and) might've missed one, too. That's what we were hoping to see from him."

While Mafe starred up front, the Seahawks had two players behind him on the second level turn in standout efforts. Rookie linebackers Joel Dublanko and Vi Jones were the team's leading tacklers, totaling eight and six, respectively. Jones also had a sack, tackle for loss and quarterback hit.

With Carroll having singled out tackling as Seattle's most glaring issue, Dublanko and Jones surely stood out. A Seahawk for just over a week, Dublanko is off to a good start, according to Carroll.

"Joel has done some pretty cool stuff on the practice field in a short amount of time," Carroll remarked. "He's made a good impression on us. First play he ever played, he (made) an interception in the Lumen (mock) game. He's got that golden horseshoe in his back pocket."

It wasn't all positive for Seattle's rookies, as corners Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant turned in inconsistent days. While the two were likely to significant action anyways, they were forced into the starting lineup due to the injuries of starters Tre Brown, Sidney Jones and Artie Burns.

Carroll noticed the up-and-down reps for the pair, but ultimately believes they'll be better off down the road having been in games like that.

"I thought they got beat around a little bit," Carroll said. "They had plays to make, and maybe (had) some jitters. Those guys can make all those plays. Every play that happened to them, they've been making. They'll do better. It was a great experience for them."

Considering the strong showings from quarterbacks Drew Lock and Geno Smith , the encouraging start from the rookies and the overall resiliency shown by the time, Seattle's opening preseason game might just be a win after all, even if the box score tells a different story.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter .

Follow All Seawhawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Monday

The Cowboys have made some roster moves ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline. According to ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have released five players on Monday afternoon, including a wide receiver. "The Cowboys have made five roster moves, releasing TE Ian Bunting (neck), FB Ryan Nall (shoulder), WR Ty...
DALLAS, TX
AthlonSports.com

Rams Are Reportedly Waiving A Veteran Quarterback This Tuesday

Teams have to trim their rosters down by Tuesday's deadline. The Los Angeles Rams, as a result, are waiving a veteran quarterback. That quarterback is 27-year-old Luis Perez. Perez is one of several players the Rams are waiving this Tuesday to get down to 85 players on the roster. Los Angeles still has three quarterbacks on the roster, including Matthew Stafford, John Wolford and Bryce Perkins.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham has surprising reaction to Baker Mayfield’s Panthers debut

While Odell Beckham Jr. continues to search for his next opportunity in the league, the talented wide receiver has been awfully supportive of his fellow NFL players via social media. It’s been nothing but good vibes from OBJ this summer, and in rather surprising fashion, Beckham left an encouraging comment on the NFL’s Instagram post about Baker Mayfield’s preseason debut with the Carolina Panthers.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
State
Minnesota State
Local
Washington Football
The Spun

Bill Cowher Reveals His Theory On Bill Belichick's Decision

The New England Patriots coaching staff took a big blow when Josh McDaniels left to be the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. That created a void at offensive coordinator which led to Belichick making an interesting choice for that role. He didn't hire a true offensive coordinator and instead announced that Matt Patricia and Joe Judge would be co-leading the unit.
NFL
Axios Denver

Ciara and Russell Wilson debut retail store in metro Denver area

A bright and bold boutique backed by hit R&B singer Ciara and new Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is now open on the first floor of Lone Tree's Park Meadows mall.The House of LR&C offers sustainably-sourced products from the couple's clothing lines, including Good Man Brand, LITA by Ciara, Human Nation and Wilson's children’s line 3BRAND. The store — its fourth brick-and-mortar location — is headed by Christine Day, former CEO of Lululemon. What they're saying: "We didn't want to just build this fashion house just to make really good clothes," Wilson said at the grand opening Monday night. "What we really wanted to do is have an impact." He added that 3% of profits go to a charity for children. "This is an ... exciting chapter in our lives and our journey, and it just couldn't be any more amazing and sweeter to have all of you guys here with us on this great journey," Ciara said, after cheering, "Heeey, go Broncos, that's right."
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Seahawks considering change at starting quarterback?

Are the Seattle Seahawks considering making a change with their No. 1 quarterback spot? It seems like that may be the case. The Seahawks are believe to have Geno Smith listed as their No. 1 QB on the depth chart. Smith has taken most of the repititions in training camp with the No. 1 offense. They also started Smith in their first preseason game and then Drew Lock came in after him.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

John Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Joe Flacco Very Clear

Zach Wilson's knee injury could set up an intriguing Week 1 storyline. The New York Jets will begin the 2022 season by hosting the Baltimore Ravens. If Wilson isn't ready by Sept. 11, former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco will likely start against his old team. Via ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Ravens...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Preseason#Rookies#Coaching#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#The Pittsburgh Steelers
The Spun

Eagles, Seahawks Have Reportedly Agreed To Notable Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a trade, according to reports. Philly is reportedly trading wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, their second-round pick in 2019, to Seattle in exchange for defensive back Ugo Amadi. Amadi was a fourth-round pick for the Seahawks in 2019 as well. On the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury

Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Washington Commanders Cut Veteran Player On Tuesday

The Washington Commanders are making several roster cuts to get down to 85 players this Tuesday afternoon. One of those cuts is defensive veteran De'Vante Bausby. The Commanders announced just moments ago that they've released 29-year-old cornerback De'Vante Bausby. They've also cut guard Deion Calhoun. Fullback Alex Armah and tight end Sammis Reyes, meanwhile, have been played on the injured reserve.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AthlonSports.com

Denver Broncos Are Reportedly Waiving Veteran Wide Receiver This Tuesday

This Tuesday afternoon, the Denver Broncos are reportedly waiving a veteran wide receiver. This specific wide receiver was actually an NFL team's leading receiver just two seasons ago. According to a report, the Broncos have reportedly waived veteran wide receiver Travis Fulgham. He's entering the fourth year of his NFL...
DENVER, CO
AthlonSports.com

Packers Added A Tight End To Their Roster On Monday

The Green Bay Packers added some tight end depth this Monday afternoon. The NFC North franchise has claimed tight end Nate Becker, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers, off waivers today. Becker was an undrafted free agent out of Miami (OH) back in 2019. He spent some time with...
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

Packers/Saints joint practice notes

“I feel like today it was kind of a stalemate for us on offense, which was good. Because it seems like every other day against our defense, we’ve been kind of on the short end.” That was Aaron Rodgers on his impression of the Packers’ first joint practice against the Saints.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Raiders coach McDaniels searching for dependable O-line

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have used 14 offensive linemen in 13 rotations across 20 possessions in their first two preseason games all in search of a dependable five-man unit for the regular season. And first-year Raiders coach Josh McDaniels says it’s not out of the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
theScore

Walker's status unclear as Seahawks RB deals with hernia issue

Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III missed practice Tuesday due to a "hernia issue," head coach Pete Carroll said, according to ESPN's Brady Henderson. Carroll is hopeful Walker will be available to play in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 12. "We've just got to make...
SEATTLE, WA
All Seahawks

All Seahawks

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

All Seahawks is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

 https://www.si.com/nfl/seahawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy