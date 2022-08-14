Read full article on original website
San Juan fuel spill response a 'wake-up call'
Federal and local response to a fuel spill off the west side of San Juan Island Saturday has environmental experts and orca researchers concerned by ecological impacts and future oil spills. On Saturday afternoon, a 49-foot commercial fishing vessel, the Aleutian Isle, sank near Sunset Point. The vessel had about...
Letters to the Editor, Week of Aug. 17, 2022
Well, it’s official. The city is going forward with biosolids anaerobic digestion (CDN, Aug. 1, 2022). To make it official, the Mayor good-naturedly donned a hardhat and got photographed watching lumps of undefined origin go by on a conveyor belt. And ... the city, well, almost got it right,...
Embracing our inner sloth: Let that sailboat be!
WAYPOINT PARK, Toxic Sludge Basin — As usual, the port and city have it absolutely, 100% upside down and backwards. Ever since it drifted to a temporary watery grave inside Whatcom Waterway last month, the SS Abandoned Sailboat has been a topic of much discussion, with managers from the state and City and Port of Bellingham interrupting their late-summer Sangria Research Projects to answer the question: Who’s responsible for moving that ugly piece of maritime scrap, hard aground right off the beach at Waypoint Park?
Investigation continues in library data breach
The Whatcom County Library System (WCLS) continues to investigate a data-security breach that compromised the personal information of an undisclosed number of library users. Some form of malware was initially suspected in a June 27 security breach of the county libraries’ computers. The county library system informed the Bellingham Public Library on July 11 that some patrons’ personal data had been downloaded from county library computers. The names, birthdates, library card numbers and PINs of 735 Bellingham library cardholders were exposed in the breach, the city said.
Post Point's real price tag: $430 million and counting
While staff at the City of Bellingham deliberate unprecedented sewage rate hikes to fund the Post Point Wastewater Treatment Plant construction project, the price tag has nearly doubled. The project will update the city's failing wastewater management facilities, which have already operated long past their anticipated lifespan, to anaerobic digesters...
Bellingham businesses worry about more than inflation
Staffing issues bubble up. Yes, inflation is a big concern of local businesses. But a new survey finds inflation — currently clocked at an 8.5% annual pace — is not the only worry. The latest insights come from the “How Is Your Business” survey, fielded by the Bellingham...
Hamster Endurance Run: A test of willpower, a testament to community
Normally, Lake Padden Park closes at 10 p.m., but on Saturday night, just shy of midnight, small dots of light bobbed through the darkness, reflected in the lake water along with the almost-full moon. “Seventy-three!”. “Forty-seven!”. Voices called out as they neared the park pavilion, a bright oasis in the...
The Way Station: Health care services can provide unique pathways to housing
What if there was an apartment you really wanted but you didn’t have anywhere to take a shower or clean your clothes before you met the landlord to apply for it? Or, what if you didn’t have regular access to soap and water at all? This is the daily reality for too many unhoused people in our community, and Unity Care NW and its partners have a plan to help change that.
Vamos Outdoors Project brings community outside
In just four years, lifelong Whatcom resident Andy Basabe's idea — guiding kids from underrepresented backgrounds on a backpacking trip — has grown into a nonprofit group, the Vamos Outdoors Project, spreading the benefits of outdoor activities to kids in a broad range of activities. Basabe had been...
Reefnets, 'Thread,' block parties and history
Lots of neighborhood events come your way this week, from an international market in Birchwood to the Reefnet Festival on Lummi Island, a block party in Ferndale, and a meandering through the Columbia blocks. Birchwood International Market. The Birchwood International Market is a large open-air market that celebrates the rich...
Armory Pickleball planning to open this fall
Bellingham’s first indoor pickleball courts are coming to the Armory on State Street. Armory Pickleball is an indoor pickleball gym hoping to open this fall, just in time for the rainy season. Created on Bainbridge Island, Kitsap County, by three fathers looking for a way to keep their kids...
42nd primaries: High turnout may be linked to money
Voters in the 42nd Legislative District were more engaged than the rest of the state during the Aug. 2 primary election. As of Monday, with a handful of ballots remaining to be counted, more than 48% of voters in the district had cast ballots, compared to 41% statewide. The 42nd...
The Hammer, Vol. XXXI
Overheard in Newsroom: Early this week: “When can we call this a boondoggle again?”. Appropriate Response: “Patience, people. Patience.”. OK, Maybe Now: Bellingham's Post Point poop plant project has already leap-bounded into that territory, with at least one City Council member Monday uttering the “B” word (the other one, as in “billion”) to describe the possible total cost. Welcome to the home of the $500 monthly flush tab!
Analog Brass: From parties and protests to center stage
Founded in 2017, Analog Brass has been bringing its blend of modern sounds and traditional New Orleans brass band music to shows and parties all over the area for the last five years. You might have seen them at Downtown Sounds last summer, or popping up at a house party...
Common Threads: Where kids learn from the ground up
The two piles of carrots Alexis Karlsson presented to her mother Jamie on a recent Thursday afternoon were freshly harvested from the Birchwood Elementary School garden, which was started in 2009 with the assistance of Common Threads Farm. The nonprofit with the mission to connect kids to healthy food was founded in 2007 and now helps manage 21 school gardens.
Bells blanked by Corvallis in West Coast League championship
Bellingham’s offense sputtered and the Corvallis Knights took advantage as the Bells fell 5-0 in the West Coast League championship game Monday night at Goss Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon. The Bells, going for their first WCL championship since 2014, struggled to generate offense against a powerhouse Knights team that...
Lynden PRCA Rodeo marks fair halfway over
Day five at the NW Washington Fair wrapped up Monday night with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Rodeo at the fairgrounds' grandstands in Lynden. Out-of-staters and locals competed in bull riding, steer wrestling and barrel racing. Competitors will continue Tuesday at 7 p.m. for a second and final night of rodeo rowdiness.
A&E calendar: Retreats, rooftops and comedy jams
1 p.m., Whatcom Museum’s Lightcatcher Building, 250 Flora St. Gain in-depth insights about themes, artists and works in “Many Wests: Artists Shape an American Idea” at 1 p.m. Thursday and Saturday. The fascinating exhibit examining the perspectives of 48 modern and contemporary artists offering a broader and more inclusive view of the West closes Sunday, Aug. 21. Tours are included with admission. Info: whatcommuseum.org.
