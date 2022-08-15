ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil settles lower on weak economic Chinese economic data

Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BSk72_0hHEiEJL00

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled lower on Monday after disappointing Chinese economic data renewed concerns of a global recession that would be expected to reduce fuel demand.

Brent crude futures settled down $3.05, or 3.1%, to $95.10 a barrel after dropping 1.5% on Friday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled down $2.68, or 2.9%, at $89.41 after dropping 2.4% in the previous session.

Brent futures were close to their lowest since before Russia sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, while WTI futures touched their lowest on Monday since early February.

The central bank in China, the world's largest crude importer, cut lending rates to revive demand as data showed the economy slowing unexpectedly in July, with factory and retail activity squeezed by Beijing's zero-COVID policy and a property crisis. read more

The country's refinery output slipped to 12.53 million barrels per day (bpd), its lowest since March 2020, government data showed. read more

ING bank cut its forecast for China's 2022 GDP growth to 4%, down from a previous projection of 4.4%, and said a further downgrade was possible.

Brent crude open interest this month is down 20% from August last year.

"Open interest is still falling, with some (market players) not interested in touching it because of volatility. That is, in my view, the reason resulting in higher volumes to the downside," UBS oil analyst Giovanni Staunovo said, adding that the trigger for the drop on Monday was weak Chinese data.

The U.S. dollar index ,

Oil is generally priced in U.S. dollars, so a stronger greenback makes the commodity more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal were also in focus on Monday. Oil supply could rise if Iran and the United States accept an offer from the European Union, which would remove sanctions on Iranian oil exports, analysts said. read more

Iran will respond by midnight on Monday to the European Union's "final" draft text to save a 2015 nuclear deal, its foreign minister said, calling on the United States to show flexibility to resolve three remaining issues. read more

A damaged oil pipeline component that disrupted output at several offshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico platforms was repaired late Friday, prompting oil producers to reactivate some of the halted production, a Louisiana official said last week. read more

"Supply disruptions at several offshore oil platforms within the Gulf coast region that added to last week’s price strength appear to have stabilized for now with output resuming," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates LLC in Galena, Illinois.

Reporting by Laura Sanicola and Rowena Edwards Additional reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore Editing by David Goodman, Kirsten Donovan, Barbara Lewis and Deepa Babington

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Reports on oil and energy, including refineries, markets and renewable fuels. Previously worked at Euromoney Institutional Investor and CNN.

Comments / 53

Central City
6d ago

It still amazes me people think 1 side is better than the other. Nothing will change untill the system changes . Term limits and curbing special interests & reverse Citizen's United.

Reply
18
Rodney Waugh
6d ago

Ya know.....China has been on total lockdown for covid since March......And has been that way this entire time.....So don't act like this is a surprise....This is nothing but good old fashioned price gouging and the fleecing of Americans!!!

Reply
6
Darlene Melody
6d ago

Amazing! The closer we get to November the better it all gets. Hmmmmm...

Reply(2)
21
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Louisiana State
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

How China sunk its teeth into US farmland: Firms tied to communist regime own 192,000 agricultural acres across America worth $1.9bn and purchased 300 acres in North Dakota 20 minutes from military base

A Chinese company purchased hundreds of acres of North Dakota farmland mere minutes from a major US Air Force base, prompting national security fears as the communist country adds to its nearly 200,000 acres of US agricultural land worth $1.9 billion. The China-based food producer, Fufeng Group, plans to build...
GRAND FORKS, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Florence Tan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Oil Markets#Petroleum#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Economics#Chinese#Texas Intermediate#Ing#Ubs
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
CarBuzz.com

Jeep Is Leaving China Before It's Too Late

Stellantis-owned Jeep has taken the decision to shut its only factory in China over increasing political concerns, said CEO Carlos Tavares. This follows an announcement that the SUV maker would be terminating its 12-year-long partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), a state-owned company that produced Jeeps for the Chinese market.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

556K+
Followers
350K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy