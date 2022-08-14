ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schiff says he's seen "no evidence" that Trump declassified documents found at Mar-a-Lago

By Melissa Quinn
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago
Washington — Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, head of the House Intelligence Committee, said Sunday that he has not seen evidence that former President Donald Trump declassified documents that were found by the FBI during a search of his South Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago, last week.

"We should determine, you know, whether there was any effort during the presidency to go through the process of declassification," Schiff said in an interview on "Face the Nation." "I've seen no evidence of that, nor have they presented any evidence of that."

After the FBI executed a search warrant at Trump's residence, prompting outrage from the former president and his Republican allies, a federal magistrate judge in Florida unsealed Friday the warrant and list of items it seized in the search.

According to the records made public, the FBI took 11 sets of classified documents, some of which were designated top secret, secret and confidential, as well as TS/SCI, or top secret/sensitive compartmented information.

The former president's attorneys did not object to the release of the search warrant and related documents, and he claimed all the records seized during the search had been declassified while he was still in office.

While a sitting president has broad declassification authority, Schiff noted that does not extend to a former president and called it "absurd" for Trump to claim he retroactively declassified the documents he took to Mar-a-Lago.

He also noted the statutes the Justice Department said in the warrant it is investigating Trump for possibly violating do not require information to be classified.

"If they would be damaging to national security, it's a problem. It's a major problem," the California Democrat said.

Schiff also said it's a "serious problem" if Trump's attorneys certified to the Justice Department that all classified information was retrieved when the National Archives and Records Administration obtained 15 boxes from Mar-a-Lago in mid-January, but did not turn over all classified or national security information. Some of the boxes the National Archives retrieved contained classified material and the agency requested the Justice Department investigate Trump's handling of White House records.

"I can tell you anyone in the intelligence community that had documents like that marked top secret/SCI, in their residence after authorities went to them, you know, they would be under serious investigation," he said.

Schiff and Rep. Carolyn Maloney, head of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, requested Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines conduct a briefing and damage assessment, which he said is routine when there has been a disclosure of classified information.

"What is, to me, most disturbing here is the degree to which at least from the public reporting, it appears to be willful, on the president's part, the keeping of these documents after the government was requesting them back," he said. "And that adds another layer of concern."

Comments / 28

Guest
2d ago

Well since this is coming from Shiff it must be both true and false simultaneously just like his announcements during the two impeachment farces.

Reply
22
Wesley Dunn
2d ago

yes we need to take control of this government they have completely lost it and before they really start a war .

Reply
13
Paul Feasal
2d ago

Thank god. This makes more sense out of all the different theories that have been floating around. I did hear there were records that were secret or higher. However they didn't state what the presidential powers really were on declassifying information. Anyways this whole thing will end back up with the Legislature and Judiciary branches. Anyways because of the classification of the Documents this will have to be reviewed by Congress and the Supreme Court.

Reply(4)
4
