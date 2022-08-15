Russia-Ukraine war: what we know on day 173 of the invasion

Ukrainian servicemen in a field hold anti-drone guns as they take part in a training exercise Photograph: Reuters At least three civilians have been killed in Russian shelling in the eastern Donetsk oblast. At least three Ukrainian civilians were killed and 13 were wounded in artillery barrages from the Russian military in Donetsk, Ukrainian officials said on Monday.

Ukraine says it has struck a base used by the Wagner group, according to reports. Ukraine said it had struck a base used by Russian paramilitary group as well as a bridge near the occupied city of Melitopol , according to reports from AFP.

Five people have been injured in Kharkiv after Russian shelling. Two of them are in a serious condition, a top Ukrainian official has said.

Putin says Russia is ready to offer allies in Latin America , Asia and Africa “advanced” weapons. Putin used a speech at an arms show near Moscow to boast of Russia’s advanced weapons capabilities and declare its willingness to share technology with like-minded countries. In a letter to Kim Jong-un for Korea’s liberation day, Putin said closer ties would be in both countries’ interests, and would help strengthen the security and stability of the Korean peninsula and the north-east Asian region, North Korea’s KCNA news agency said.

The UN has said it can facilitate an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) visit to Ukraine’s damaged Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant if Russia and Ukraine agree. A total of 42 countries have called on Russia to immediately withdraw military forces from the plant, including the US, Japan and the UK, plus the EU. The IAEA has warned of a possible nuclear disaster unless fighting stops.

On Poland’s Armed Forces Day, Ukraine’s commander-in-chief, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi , has released a video statement commemorating the national holiday. In the video, he says in Polish: “Today, just like 102 years ago, we once again face a centuries-old enemy together.” The holiday celebrates the anniversary of the 1920 victory over Soviet Russia at the Battle of Warsaw.

Kyiv ’s mayor has warned of a cold winter for citizens, due to gas shortages. The former boxing champion and mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, said he did not want to reassure residents that “everything will be fine” and that there were “harsh realities” in the country.